Stars Giving Back This 2021 Holiday Season
From volunteering at soup kitchens to donating to Toys for Tots, 'tis the season for these big names to give back
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Tersa Giudice and her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas spent their first Thanksgiving together as an engaged couple by helping feed homeless LGBTQ youth at the Ali Forney Center in New York City. They dropped off food for around 150 people, along with her daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15.
"This year's THANKSGIVING was very special!" Teresa wrote in the caption. "@louiearuelas @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice and I joined our @jasecannon and friends at the @aliforneycenter to feed over 150 beautiful souls."
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and boyfriend Jason Oppenheim spent Thanksgiving at the Los Angeles Mission, distributing meals.
"This is a cause close to my heart," Stause, who experienced homelessness as a child, wrote on Instagram, "and I feel like speaking on it helps dismiss the conventional stereotype some people have of who these people are."
Dane Cook and Tiffany Haddish joined forces on Nov. 25 at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner at the comedy club in West Hollywood.
On Nov. 23 in Washington, D.C., Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden assembled Thanksgiving meal kits during a visit to D.C. Central Kitchen.
The day before, the Bidens visited Fort Bragg in North Carolina to serve meals to soldiers and their families.
Liev Schreiber brought one of his children and a pal to the Food Bank for New York City at the Union Square Greenmarket for a day of giving back on Nov. 12, with Feeding America. The trio collected leftover produce and other food items from local farmers to be distributed to New Yorkers in need.
The weekend before Thanksgiving, Kevin Hart partnered with HUNGRY — a tech-enabled food and engagement platform powered by local chefs — to provide more than 1,000 meals to the people of his native Philadelphia.
In Atlanta on Nov. 22, Real Housewives star Marlo Hampton and Power actress Naturi Naughton teamed up with Nouveau Bar & Grill to hand out 600 turkeys and sides to families who need them.
During his Nov. 22 visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C., World Central Kitchen chef José Andrés announced his $1 billion Climate Disaster Fund, to ensure no person in the world goes hungry as a result of future climate disasters.
The day before Thanksgiving, January Jones joined the crew at the Los Angeles Mission to serve meals in Downtown L.A.
Always one to give back, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised one lucky fan at a late November screening of his new film Red Notice with a custom truck.
"Takes care of his 75 year old mom.
Personal trainer.
Leader at his church.
Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence.
Proud & humble Navy veteran.
Kind human being," Johnson wrote of the man he surprised.
"Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it's just love.
That's all it is, brother.
Just love."
On Nov. 23 in Nashville, country singer Tracy Lawrence got to work frying turkeys for the Nashville Rescue Mission for the 16th year in a row, according to Music City's Fox 17. Over the years, the singer and his crew have served more than 6,400 turkeys and raised $1 million for families facing food insecurity.
On Nov. 24, Fat Joe teamed up with Krasdale Foods to give away 3,000 grocery bags filled with more than $36,000 worth of food (plus some other cool goodies, right) at three different locations of his sneaker/apparel store, UP NYC, in New York.
In celebration of Hallmark Channel's new movie Christmas CEO, airing Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET, Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, actor Paul Greene and Build-A-Bear Workshop president and CEO Sharon Price John greet Santa at an L.A. Build-A-Bear Workshop, with a special donation for Toys for Tots.