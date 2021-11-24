Real Housewives of New Jersey star Tersa Giudice and her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas spent their first Thanksgiving together as an engaged couple by helping feed homeless LGBTQ youth at the Ali Forney Center in New York City. They dropped off food for around 150 people, along with her daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15.

"This year's THANKSGIVING was very special!" Teresa wrote in the caption. "@louiearuelas @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice and I joined our @jasecannon and friends at the @aliforneycenter to feed over 150 beautiful souls."