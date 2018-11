After giving birth to eldest daughter North West in 2013, the reality star was furious that her post-baby fitness efforts were being overshadowed by plastic surgery allegations.

“I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE,” she tweeted “I worked so hard to train myself to eat right and healthy, I worked out so hard and this was such a challenge for me, but I did it!!! I’m so proud of my accomplishment and NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports! Say what you want about me but I work hard and am the most disciplined person you will ever meet!”

Kardashian spoke out again a few months later when a fan wrote, “Why is it so hard to believe she works out hard for her body? Let her be skinny in peace! You look great!”

“Preach! LOL thank you,” the star responded. “It sucks when people make up surgery or photoshop lies when I am so disciplined and work so hard! Just trying to motivate others and show anyone struggling with weight they can totally achieve whatever they want if they are dedicated!”