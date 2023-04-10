How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023

See how celebrities and their kids (including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's children, Nick Cannon's children and Kelly Osbourne's son) spent their very "hoppy" Easters

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen got a head start on the holiday as the supermodel posted these sweet pics of Miles, 4, and Luna, 6, holding some newborn baby chicks on Good Friday. Days later, they posted pics from their first Easter as a family of five — on vacation in Italy!

Kelly Osbourne

It was all laughs and giggles for Osbourne and baby son, Sidney, who got a visit from the Easter bunny.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon dressed up as the Easter bunny while spending some time with twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Kris Jenner

"Wishing everyone a happy Easter weekend 🐣🤍💐🐰," the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch captioned these adorable throwbacks. Daughter Kylie later posted pics from the actual 2023 festivities.

Keke Palmer

The Nope star spent her first Easter as a mom with her boyfriend Darius Jackson and their baby boy. On Instagram, Palmer shared photos of her 6-week-old son Leo dressed in a polka-dot onesie and matching hat.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

On Instagram, Schwarzenegger shared a carousel of sweet springtime memories. In one slide, the mom of two could be seen with her husband Chris Pratt, while several other photos featured their two daughters Lyla, 2½, and Eloise, who turns 1 in May. Schwarzenegger also uploaded a shot of her own mother, Maria Shriver, enjoying a sunny day with her grandkids.

"🌷Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one 🌷," Schwarzenegger wrote alongside the celebratory post.

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin

Mom and Dad managed to wrangle their rambunctious crowd of seven children for an Easter group photo. According to her caption, Hilaria successfully managed to keep her kids in the frame with a sweet incentive.

"The only way I got them all in the picture, was to hold a large plastic tub of candy on my lap," she said on Instagram. "my face is either congratulating myself for a moment of mommy genius, or wondering if the sugar high and crash later would be worth it."

Allison Holker

The dancer and her three kids spent their first Easter Sunday without Stephen "tWitch" Boss this year. Holker shared photos of her daughter Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7, enjoying what appeared to be an Easter egg hunt around a park. Holker and her late husband also share 14-year-old daughter Weslie.

"Happy Easter from my babies," Holker captioned three photos of her youngest two holding buckets as they searched for colorful plastic eggs.

Tori & Zach Roloff

The Little People, Big World star and her family of five got all dressed up for the Sunday holiday. Tori wore a jean jacket over her long white sundress while her husband Zach opted for a dark sweater and pants. Their daughter Lilah Ray, 3, matched mom in denim over her bunny-patterned dress, and their sons Josiah Luke, 9, and Jackson Kyle, 5, donned collared shirts to pair with blue jeans.

A day earlier, Tori shared photos of her kids preparing for their Easter celebration. Her Instagram post featured photos of the kids dying eggs at home and enjoying the outdoors. "An afternoon of egg coloring and playing outside!" she captioned the fun photos, adding Easter-themed emojis as well.

Bindi Irwin

Irwin posted an adorable Instagram Reel of her little girl getting into the spirit of Easter and sharing her love of Star Wars. In the clip, 2-year-old Grace Warrior names the characters on her shirt, Baby Yoda and R2-D2, both of whom are depicted wearing bunny ears.

"Happy Easter from the Irwin Powell family! 💗" the Bindi the Jungle Girl star caption the video of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

