These 7 Stars Stripped Down into Their Birthday Suits to Celebrate Their Birthdays

Suzanne Somers
“Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” the star proudly captioned her birthday post on Instagram.
Fans chimed in to celebrate the actress, writing, “Happy Birthday to you, natural beauty 👍🏻🎂,” and “You go girl! Way to rock your 70’s. So inspirational!!”
Bebe Rexha
The singer kicked off her 30th birthday with an Instagram post about self love.
“This is what 30 looks like. My #BirthdaySuit Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me,” she wrote.
“Pre-show stretch and lipstick application,” she added with the hashtag #Not20Anymore”
Lindsay Lohan
The actress rang in her 33rd birthday with a naked selfie and a barely there caption: a pink bow emoji and a cake emoji. It seems as though Lohan wanted to keep things simple that year: Her Instagram stories from that day showed snippets of her “pre-birthday” dinner celebration with just a few close friends at a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece, where she filmed her MTV docu-series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.
Robbie Williams
The singer hoped to #BreakTheInternet for his 41st birthday with this scandalous shot, and with more than 21k likes … he basically did.
Rosario Dawson
“Happy birthday suit to me… 39 & feelin’ fine,” the actress posted on Instagram, along with a video clip.
She also had up a now-deleted mirror shot of herself embracing her body and strategically covering herself with her arm and a bouquet of flowers.
Kourtney Kardashian
The Poosh creator and her sisters have pretty much perfected the art of taking nude photos, so it wasn’t a surprise that Kardashian chose to post a stunning naked shot of herself coming out of water on her 38th birthday (it got more than 1 million likes on Instagram). It was, however, surprising to learn that for Kardashian’s 40th birthday, the reality star received a birthday cake that brought one of her sexiest naked hot tub pics to life.
Leave it to the Kardashians to find a way to continue to elevate their naked photo game.
Lala Kent
For her 29th birthday, the Vanderpump Rules star had a lot to be thankful for, and she chose to go nude on Instagram to share why.
“Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit,” she wrote. “I’m thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above ♥️”