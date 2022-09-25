All the Stars Born on September 25

Will Smith, Barbara Walters and more big names who blow out the candles today

Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

Published on September 25, 2022 08:00 AM
01 of 08

Donald Glover

Actor Donald Glover poses in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Atlanta star and multi-hyphenate was born on September 25, 1983.

02 of 08

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas. Catherine Zeta-Jones, left, and Michael Douglas in the audience at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Audience, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The longtime loves actually share the same birthday, 25 years apart. Zeta-Jones was born in 1969, Douglas in 1944.

03 of 08

Will Smith

Will Smith
Will Smith. Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

The Oscar winner entered the world on September 25, 1968.

04 of 08

Heather Locklear

TCL`S Too Close Too Home Los Angeles Screening
Sara De Boer/Startraks

The ageless actress was born on September 25, 1961.

05 of 08

Scottie Pippen

scottie pippen
Scottie Pippen. Noam Galai/Getty

The former basketball legend is 57 this year; his birthday is September 25, 1965.

06 of 08

Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters 20 / 20
Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Can you believe the news legend is turning 93? She was born on September 25, 1929.

07 of 08

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away ... the Star Wars actor arrived, on September 25, 1951.

08 of 08

Christopher Reeve

christopher-reeve.jpg
Jim Smeal/WireImage.

The late actor would've been celebrating his milestone 70th birthday this year; he was born on September 25, 1952.