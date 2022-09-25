Celebrity All the Stars Born on September 25 Will Smith, Barbara Walters and more big names who blow out the candles today By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 25, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Donald Glover Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic The Atlanta star and multi-hyphenate was born on September 25, 1983. 02 of 08 Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The longtime loves actually share the same birthday, 25 years apart. Zeta-Jones was born in 1969, Douglas in 1944. 03 of 08 Will Smith Will Smith. Pablo Cuadra/WireImage The Oscar winner entered the world on September 25, 1968. 04 of 08 Heather Locklear Sara De Boer/Startraks The ageless actress was born on September 25, 1961. 05 of 08 Scottie Pippen Scottie Pippen. Noam Galai/Getty The former basketball legend is 57 this year; his birthday is September 25, 1965. 06 of 08 Barbara Walters Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Can you believe the news legend is turning 93? She was born on September 25, 1929. 07 of 08 Mark Hamill Kevin Winter/Getty Images A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away ... the Star Wars actor arrived, on September 25, 1951. 08 of 08 Christopher Reeve Jim Smeal/WireImage. The late actor would've been celebrating his milestone 70th birthday this year; he was born on September 25, 1952.