One year ago they were five unknowns. But if these guys taught us anything, it is to believe in the power of change. Queer Eye (a Bravo hit from 2003 to 2007) returned on Netflix with a new squad of experts: Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (design) and Karamo Brown (culture). In two fast seasons they picked up three Emmys and countless fans tuning in to laugh, cry and see them teach (mostly) straight Southern men how to do a French tuck (sticking only some of your shirt in your pants) or locate their vulnerable sides.

“When people say, ‘You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,’ it’s not true,” says Van Ness, “because you can reinvent yourself and learn new things whenever you want.”