Stars Are Just Wild About 'Harry'

Cher liked it a lot. And Sting, Fergie and Cate Blanchett cheered, too. The event was the world premiere of a little movie called “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which opens in America on Nov. 16 but which presented itself to lucky Londoners on Sunday, when the only things Americans had to look forward to were the Emmys and the World Series. Daniel Radcliffe, the 12-year-old actor who plays the bespectacled boy wizard, also joined fellow cast members Richard Harris and Robbie Coltrane at the star-studded premiere in a very crowded Leicester Square, London’s equivalent to New York’s Times Square. And the verdict? “(The film) is a good thing, and I think he is a good role model,” Cher told reporters. Newspaper critics, voicing their opinions in print on Monday, praised the $160 million, 153-minute movie, with some even predicting that the film fantasy will make it as far as “Titanic” box-office territory. Daily Telegraph critic John Hiscock said that director Christopher Columbus successfully remained faithful to the book and “managed to keep the saccharine to a minimum.” As for “Harry” creator J.K. Rowling’s sentiments, the author said that she was relieved that Columbus had remained true to her novel and that he had made good on his promise to utilize an all-British cast. “Admittedly, I had been given a lot of input on how things looked,” she said. “But they really do look as I’d imagined they would inside my head. From my point of view (the film) is obviously wonderful.”