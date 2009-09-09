Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 9, 2009

IN HER ZIP CODE

Credit: James Diddick/Globe

Decked out in a chic Fendi frock, 90210" star Shenae Grimes strikes a pose at the Los Angeles screening of the fashion documentary The September Issue on Tuesday – the same night her show's second season premiered on The CW.

CHICAGO KICKOFF

Credit: Brian Kersey/UPI/Landov

New mom Jennifer Hudson helps Oprah Winfrey ring in her 24th season – which kicks off Sept. 10 – during a public taping on Chicago's Michigan Avenue Tuesday. Thousands of fans gathered to watch Hudson, the Black Eyed Peas and Rascal Flatts perform.

SCHOOL SWEETHEARTS

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

A very pregnant Heidi Klum and hubby Seal attend Tuesday's "Get Schooled" initiative party in Hollywood, launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Viacom. The five-year program aims to raise awareness about the U.S. education crisis as well as provide resources to students.

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Zavar/National Photo Group

Now those are some colorful kicks! Katy Perry adds a splash of color to her casual wear with a pair of purple sneakers while heading to dinner Monday night at Japanese eatery Katsuya in L.A.

BIKER CHIC

Credit: William Hosken/Broadimage

Lindsay Lohan channels her inner biker chick while leaving New York's Bowery Hotel on Tuesday. The fashionista was recently tapped as artistic adviser to fashion brand Emanuel Ungaro.

PERFECT FIT

Credit: Dario Cantatore/MeetTheFamous

Long live the Queen! Queen Latifah adjusts her royal head piece as she arrives Tuesday for the HP Paper Magazine party in New York City.

SPARKLE MOTION

Credit: INF

Taylor Momsen enjoys a shining moment – with the help of her metallic ensemble – while out on the town Tuesday in New York City. Momsen and the hotly anticipated third season of Gossip Girl returns on Sept. 14.

MAN OF HONOR

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

GQ cover boy Mickey Rourke finds himself flanked by director Guy Ritchie and his Pretty, Baby, Machine costar Jason Statham during the GQ Men of the Year Awards Tuesday night in London, where he was honored as the magazine's International Man Of the Year.

BACK TO BLACK

Credit: Charley Gallay/KD/WireImage

The arrival of fall has ushered in the return of Kim Kardashian’s brunette locks! The formerly blonde star makes a darker appearance while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

THE WHEEL DEAL

Credit: INF

Jon Gosselin gets ready to rev up his dirt bike while relaxing outside his family's Wernersville, Pa., home on Monday. The reality dad recently told Good Morning America he "despises" soon-to-be ex-wife Kate – and accused her of stealing his wedding band.

DASHING DEBUT

Credit: Frederic Nebinger/Abaca

George Clooney and girlfriend, Italian TV presenter Elisabetta Canalis, make their red carpet debut as a couple Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival's screening of the actor's latest film, The Men Who Stare at Goats.

BACKSTREET'S BACK

Credit: Fame Pictures

The gang's all here! Backstreet Boys (from left) Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Brian Littrell greet fans in Berlin, Germany, on Monday while promoting their new album, This Is Us. The boys – who reunited in 2007 without bandmate Kevin Richardson – plan to release their seventh album this fall.

SHINING NIGHT

Credit: Daniel Deme/WENN

Leaving her dancing shoes behind for a night, reality starlet Kelly Osbourne gets dolled up for GQ's Men of the Year Awards at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday night. Osbourne and her Dancing with the Stars partner Louis Van Amstel make their big ballroom debut on Sept. 21.

'CITY' GIRLS

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Stylish costars Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are a colorful group while filming the sequel to last summer's hit, Sex and the City: The Movie, outside luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan on Tuesday.

SHADY CHARACTER

Credit: Hugh Thompson/Rex

Lady Gaga dresses to impress for a meet-and-greet with fans at London record store hmv on Tuesday. The outrageous singer is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.

