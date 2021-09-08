Sir Ian McKellen Spins to Win in London, Plus Beanie Feldstein, Jamie Lee Curtis and More

By People Staff
Updated September 08, 2021 11:55 AM

Spin to Win

Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Ian McKellen visits This Morning in London on Sept. 8.

Lady in Red

Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Beanie Feldstein guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis makes an entrance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.

Perfect Strike

Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

Simu Liu waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the San Francisco Giants game in San Francisco on Sept. 5. 

Stunning Starlet

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Tiffany Haddish looks stunning as she heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 7 in L.A.

Peace & Love

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid throws up a peace sign as she leaves the Mercer Hotel on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

Fashion Week Fun

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone have a ball at Christian Siriano's Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

Waverly Strong

Credit: Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid pose at the Waverly Strong Concert: A Concert for Disaster Relief at City Winery Nashville on Sept. 7.

Solo Stroll

Credit: MEGA

Zoe Kravitz steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

City Chic

Selena Gomez steps out in midtown N.Y.C. on Sept. 7 wearing a black dress paired with black strappy heels.

Summer Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka wears a summery outfit to grab a morning iced coffee in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

Out & About

Credit: Backgrid

Kesha holds hands with a mystery man while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Sept. 7.

Style Icon

Credit: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty

Zendaya steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping Alaïa cutout dress as she arrives at the Dune premiere in Paris on Sept. 6. 

Stewart Talks 'Spencer'

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kristen Stewart takes the stage after a screening of Spencer on Sept. 6 at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Lagencia Press/BACKGRID

Sebastian Stan playfully acknowledges photographers while on an afternoon stroll with his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in Madrid on Sept. 1. 

Summer Soirée

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller and her mom Jo Miller attend the ATG Summer Party, which she hosted along with Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell to support Sir Sam Mendes and his Theatre Artists Fund at Kensington Palace on Sept. 6 in London. 

Sweat it Out

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jacob Elordi soaks up some sun on a shirtless hike in Malibu on Sept. 6. 

Sugar Rush

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent (né Curtis Jackson) celebrates his son Sire's 9th birthday at Sugar Factory on Sept. 6 in L.A. 

So Sweet

Credit: Babak Rachpoot/BACKGRID

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu dons a candy-colored ensemble for a frozen yogurt run in Malibu on Sept. 5.

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Minka Kelly keeps summer going in her flowy yellow dress while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6. 

Got Moves?

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Doja Cat performs during the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 5.

Perfect Pose

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Miley Cyrus channels David Bowie on Sept. 4 while hitting the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.

Color Wonder

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew make their red carpet debut on Sept. 3 at a drive-in screening performance of the Paramount+ original movie The J Team at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Tongues Wagging

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California on Sept. 5.

Brighten Up

Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Brooke Shields stands out on Sept. 5 at the 2021 Hampton Classic Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York.

American Made

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tinashe gets the crowd going on Sept. 5 during day two of the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia. 

Reunion in the Rockies

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Former Fifty Shades of Grey costars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reunite on Sept. 4 at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

Take a Seat

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Helen Mirren goes glam on Sept. 4 while taking five at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. 

Friends for Life

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jessica Chastain and good friend and costar Oscar Isaac charm the cameras on Sept. 4 at the premiere of their latest, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Carpet Cool

Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Craig Robinson hits the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5 to promote Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

Sister, Sister

Credit: SplashNews.com

Model sisters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin go for a stroll on Sept. 4 in New York City.

Lights Up

Credit: Anthony Pham/via Getty

Harry Styles kicks off his Love On Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Comme Des Garçons

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Bella Hadid turns heads in a colorful ensemble as she weaves through the streets of Soho.

Just Fab

Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Kate Hudson stands out at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Last Night in Venice

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Last Night in Soho costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Going Green

Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi signs copies of her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela at the Union Square Greenmarket in New York.

Scratch That

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Mulaney performs his "From Scratch" standup for SiriusXM's Small Stage series at City Winery in New York City.

Cook It Like Beckham

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham joins Roy Choi and Finneas on the Williams and Sonoma Culinary Stage at the Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa.

Fan Love

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Timothée Chalamet poses with fans as he attends the red carpet of the movie Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy. 

Star Siblings

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal attend The Lost Daughter red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

Grocery Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp has her hands full as she runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sept. 2.

On the Mic

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Malin Akerman speaks during the 2021 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit, sponsored by Toyota, H&M Foundation & Montage International, at Pendry West Hollywood on Sept. 2.

Clownin' Around

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kristen Stewart poses playfully on the red carpet for Spencer during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Premiere Pals

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish attend the red carpet for the movie The Card Counter during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Broadway Is Back

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots embrace during the curtain call at Waitress on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Sweet Smile

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Solo Stroll

Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Sept. 2.

New Music

Credit: Julia Pagano

Amazon Music hosts Imagine Dragon's Mercury: Act 1 album release livestream on a Brooklyn rooftop Sept. 2. 

From the Heart

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Keith Urban performs on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on Sept. 3 in N.Y.C.

Cutest Costars

Credit: Ryan Emberley

Simu Liu and Jayden Zhang have a blast on Sept. 1 at a private event celebrating their film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Harriet's at 1 Hotel Toronto.

A Few Good Men

Credit: Dave Benett

Brunello Cucinelli, winner of the Best Designer award, poses with Jonathan Bailey at the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at Tate Modern in London on Sept. 1.

Film Buffs

Credit: Paul Best/Getty

Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan attend the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Telluride, Colorado.

Getting In on the Fun

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Josh Brolin joins the photographers at the photocall for the film Dune during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Street Style

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Meghan King looks chic in her LULUSIMONSTUDIO collab tee as she stops by an office for a meeting on Sept. 2.

Casual Cute

Credit: Splash News Online

Cynthia Erivo sports jeans and a tee during day two of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

The Boys are Back

Credit: The Image Direct

Antony Starr is seen dressed as his character Homelander on the set of The Boys in Toronto on Sept. 1.

Venice Views

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego pose on the red carpet for the film The Hand of God during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Birthday Bash

Credit: Courtesy

David, Victoria and Harper Beckham pose with birthday boy Romeo for his 19th birthday at Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami on Sept. 1.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Sipa USA

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch hit The Power of the Dog red carpet on Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival. 

Speed Racer

Credit: Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

Sir Lewis Hamilton rides an electric scooter on the track at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in the Netherlands on Sept. 2.

Couple Goals

Credit: Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern on Sept. 1 in London.

City Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in a tank, denim skirt and knee high boots on Sept. 1.

Fashion Statement

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Nicole Ari Parker walks to the set of And Just Like That to film on the Upper West Side on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Stacked Cast

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Annaleigh Ashford, Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino attend the premiere of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 1 in West Hollywood.

Stunning Starlet

Credit: IPA/Splash

Cynthia Erivo stuns on the 78th Venice Film Festival red carpet on Sept. 1 in Italy. 

