Rachel Brosnahan Takes Venice, Plus Thandiwe Newton, Prince Harry, Iris Law and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on September 7, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 94

Dream Team

Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph share a smooch on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

02 of 94

Happy to Be Here

Thandiwe Newton
Francois G. Durand/Getty

Thandiwe Newton smiles for the cameras on Sept. 6 at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

03 of 94

Came to Play

Prince Harry
Joshua Sammer/Getty

Prince Harry takes his turn at the mic on Sept. 6 at a press conference for next year's Invictus Games Dusseldorf in Germany.

04 of 94

London Law

Iris Law
Dave Benett/Getty

Iris Law shows off her so-cool style on Sept. 6 at a dinner to celebrate the launch of new wellness brand Cosmoss by Kate Moss at The Twenty Two in London.

05 of 94

In the Genes

Danny Devito
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy head to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. for a chat on Sept. 6.

06 of 94

Feeling Hi

StarTracks 9/6
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds makes a dapper arrival to the Sept. 6 taping of Good Morning America in New York City.

07 of 94

The Countdown Is On

StarTracks 9/6
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year to Go event on Sept. 6 in Germany.

08 of 94

Make It a Double

StarTracks 9/6
Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

09 of 94

In Your Eyes

StarTracks 9/6
Action Press/MediaPunch

Rachel Brosnahan has a stare-down with photographers on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

10 of 94

The Walking Dead

StarTracks 9/6
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Willem Dafoe and Benjamin Bratt get close at a photo call for Dead for a Dollar at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

11 of 94

Spin City

StarTracks 9/6
Backgrid

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa go for a ride in New York City on Sept. 6.

12 of 94

Red Stripe

StarTracks 9/6
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Tilda Swinton smiles at the photo call for The Eternal Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

13 of 94

Cute Kiss

StarTracks 9/6
Backgrid

Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan and their dog make a happy trio during a Labor Day walk in N.Y.C.

14 of 94

Dream On

StarTracks 9/6
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Brett Morgen and Courtney Love hit the Moonage Daydream premiere in London on Sept. 5.

15 of 94

Beachy Keen

Bethenney Frankel
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Bethenny Frankel soaks up the unofficial end of summer on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Sept. 5.

16 of 94

Two Gorgeous

Florence Pugh
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Florence Pugh brings her grandmother to the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

17 of 94

Lady in Red

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle beams on Sept. 5 while delivering the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, England.

18 of 94

Triple Play

Robert Downey Jr. Jeremy Strong
Courtesy

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan hang with Jeremy Strong at the Academy Member Reception during the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

19 of 94

The Newlyweds

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Back from their wedding and honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll hand-in-hand at the Malibu Chili Cookoff on Sept. 4.

20 of 94

Black Tie Beautiful

NIecy Nash
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

21 of 94

Big Winner

Colman Domingo
Amy Sussman/Getty

Colman Domingo celebrates his outstanding guest actor in a drama series Emmy win for his role on Euphoria backstage at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

22 of 94

Host with the Most

Anthony Anderson
Paras Griffin/Getty

Host Anthony Anderson hits the stage at The Headies, a celebration of Afrobeats and African music and culture, in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

23 of 94

No Worries

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde 'Don't Worry Darling' photocall, 79th Venice International Film Festival
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The stars of Don't Worry Darling — Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde — arrive for the film's photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

24 of 94

Hands On

Michelle Yeoh & Anne Hathaway
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Michelle Yeoh and Anne Hathaway share a hug at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

25 of 94

Stage Right

Tyler The Creator
Theo Wargo/Getty

Tyler, the Creator gets the crowd going during the 2022 Made in America festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 3.

26 of 94

Cool Down

Bad Bunny
Theo Wargo/Getty

Also performing at the 2022 Made in America festival in Philadelphia over the weekend, Bad Bunny, who takes a seat on Sept. 4.

27 of 94

Take a Bite

Cate Blanchett
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Straight from the Venice International Film Festival in Italy, Cate Blanchett arrives at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3 to receive the silver medallion.

28 of 94

All Dressed Up

Ralph Maccio
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio hang at the Netflix Creative Arts Emmy Awards afterparty in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

29 of 94

Hug It Out

Retta and Kal Penn attend the Heineken suite at the US Open Tennis Championships
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken

Retta and Kal Penn share a warm embrace while watching the US Open tennis action from the Heineken Suite at the USTA National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 4.

30 of 94

Set the Tone

Peta Murgatoyd
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Peta Murgatroyd showcases her enviable abs in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

31 of 94

Sign of the Times

Gavin Rossdale
Mat Hayward/Getty

Gavin Rossdale makes his mark on some show posters on Sept. 3 at the Pain in the Grass music festival presented by 99.9 KISW at White River Ampitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

32 of 94

N.Y.C. Gal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Zendaya is seen in SoHo on September 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Robert Kamau/GC

Zendaya is seen in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Sept. 3.

33 of 94

Peace Girl

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* The star of 'She Hulk' Jameela Jamil is spotted out in London's Soho after a visit to the supermarket. Pictured: Jameela Jamil BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: W.Norman / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
W.Norman / BACKGRID

Jameela Jamil is spotted out in London's Soho neighborhood after a visit to the supermarket on Sept. 3.

34 of 94

Strike a Pose

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 03: Rita Ora performs at SUPERBLOOM Festival 2022 on September 03, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Superbloom )
Joshua Sammer/Getty for Superbloom

Rita Ora performs onstage at the SUPERBLOOM Festival on Sept. 3 in Munich, Germany.

35 of 94

Dapper Dude

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
John Phillips/Getty

Brendan Fraser attends the photo call for The Whale at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4 in Italy.

36 of 94

All Smiles

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Pedro Pascal attends the "Argentina, 1985" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Pedro Pascal attends the Argentina, 1985 red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

37 of 94

Girls' Night Out

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Natasha Lyonne, Katherine Waterston, Janicza Bravo and Kelsey Lu attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 79th Venice Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Miu Miu)
Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty for Miu Miu

Natasha Lyonne, Katherine Waterston, Janicza Bravo and Kelsey Lu attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

38 of 94

Getting Close

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 03: American singer Jason Derulo performs with a dancer at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 3, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
Wagner Meier/Getty

Jason Derulo performs with a dancer at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

39 of 94

Seeing Sigourney

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Sigourney Weaver attends the photocall for "Master Gardner" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sigourney Weaver attends the photo call for Master Gardner at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

40 of 94

Belting a Song

DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Erykah Badu performs on stage during The Black Academy of Arts & Letters 5th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas on September 02, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Marcus Ingram/Getty

Erykah Badu performs onstage during The Black Academy of Arts & Letters 5th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas on Sept. 2 in Dallas.

41 of 94

Shades of Cool

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chloë Sevigny attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Chloë Sevigny attends the photo call for Bones & All at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

42 of 94

Playful Castmates

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Taylor Russell, Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet attend the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Taylor Russell, Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet attend the photo call for Bones & All at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

43 of 94

Wild West

Anne Hathaway attends the Telluride Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Telluride, Colorado
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Anne Hathaway dresses for the scenery at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 2.

44 of 94

Hello Again

Australian actress Cate Blanchett at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Departure from the Lido. Venice (Italy), 2 September 2022
Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Cate Blanchett arrives at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

45 of 94

Guitar Hero

Brandi Carlile Performs on NBC's Today Show, New York, United States - 02 Sep 2022
Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile performs on NBC's Today show in New York City on Sept. 2.

46 of 94

Turn About

Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell attend the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Stop and go! Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell have fun with fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

47 of 94

Ciao, Bella!

Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Also at the Bones & All premiere in Venice on Sept. 2, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney.

48 of 94

Talk of the Ton

Simone Ashley 'Bones & All' premiere, 79th Venice International Film Festival,
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley goes high-fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

49 of 94

Take the Cake

Cassie celebrated her 36th birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas
Tony Tran

Cassie celebrates her 36th birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas with husband Alex Fine and pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq (not pictured).

50 of 94

Game On

Thursday Night Football Russell Wilson
Gunther Campine/Prime Video

Russell Wilson teams up with Prime Video to showcase the Prime Ball, a new football inspired by the Amazon Smile to be used during Thursday Night Football this season.

51 of 94

Morning Glory

Idris Elba
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Idris Elba sits down for a chat on This Morning in London on Sept. 2.

52 of 94

Pop Star

Kat Graham
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kat Graham strikes a cute pose while making her way to Good Morning America on Sept. 1. in N.Y.C.

53 of 94

No Limit

Rihanna
North Woods/Backgrid

Rihanna steps out for a solo dinner in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

54 of 94

Smooth Sailing

Timothee Chalamet
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet makes his arrival to the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

55 of 94

Easy Breezy

Kate HUdson
Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa make it a date in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

56 of 94

Dog Days

Juliana Margulies
The Image Direct

Julianna Margulies takes her dog for a walk around New York City on Aug. 31.

57 of 94

Wrapped Up

Kehlani
Rick Kern/Getty

Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Road Trip tour at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1.

58 of 94

Perfect Pairing

Billie Jean King and Jeopardy Champion Amy Schneider at the 2022 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022 in Flushing, NY
Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA

Tennis icon Billie Jean King and groundbreaking Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider get together at the US Open Pride Day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1.

59 of 94

Standing Tall

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the "Bardo" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith looks like a work of art on Sept. 1 at the Bardo premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

60 of 94

Serious Statement

Tessa Thompson
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson commands attention on Sept. 1 at the premiere of Bardo during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 1.

61 of 94

Let's Talk

Kim Kardashian
MEGA

Kim Kardashian takes a call while outside an office building in L.A. on Sept. 1.

62 of 94

Orange You Glad?

John Boyega
Dave Benett/Getty

A bright John Boyega attends the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand in London on Sept. 1.

63 of 94

Award Worthy

Stanley Tucci
Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the Soho House Awards on Sept. 1, Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

64 of 94

Laugh Along

Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid
Gotham/GC Images

Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have something to smile about as they cheer on Serena Williams at the US Open in New York City on Aug. 31.

65 of 94

Main Squeeze

Seal Leni Klum
Jackson Lee/GC Images

Seal snuggles up to daughter Leni Klum outside the US Open on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

66 of 94

To a Tee

Jennifer Lawrence
Robert O'Neil/Splash News online

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney keep it coordinated on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

67 of 94

Holding Court

Zendaya
Jackson Lee/GC Images

On the eve of her 26th birthday, Zendaya makes her way into the US Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

68 of 94

Vintage Glam

Sydney Sweeney
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Sydney Sweeney goes Old Hollywood glam at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 1.

69 of 94

Flower Child

Chrissy Metz
Paras Griffin/Getty

Chrissy Metz makes the latest stop on her tour at Atlanta's City Winery on Aug. 31.

70 of 94

Stranger Danger

Matthew Modine
Noam Galai/Getty

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine heads into the Upside Down to surprise fans at Stranger Things: The Experience in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

71 of 94

On the Line

Jamie Lee Curtis
Art Streiber/Courtesy Dear Jane's

Jamie Lee Curtis answers the phone at a '70s-themed preview party for the new restaurant Dear Jane's in Marina del Rey, California.

72 of 94

Spin City

Paris Jackson
Backgrid

Paris Jackson takes a scooter ride around Los Angeles on Aug. 31.

73 of 94

In Concert

Iggy Azalea
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Iggy Azalea hits her mark during her performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on Aug. 31.

74 of 94

Party People

Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemmons
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Backgrid

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst make their way into Aaron Paul's birthday party at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood on Aug. 31.

75 of 94

Hug It Out

Channing Tatum
Courtesy KultureBall

Advocate honoree of the year Channing Tatum hits the stage with presenter Simu Liu at the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation KultureBall 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Aug. 27, where $1.7 million was raised for those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.

76 of 94

Sheer Drama

Julianne Moore
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Julianne Moore stuns on Aug. 31 at the White Noise premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

77 of 94

Arm-y of One

Jared Leto
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Jared Leto flashes a peace sign while out in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

78 of 94

Such a Star

Avril Lavigne
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Avril Lavigne celebrates getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 31, followed by a private party at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex.

79 of 94

Having a Ball

Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick check into IHG Hotel & Resorts' Tennis Room at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

80 of 94

One Hot Couple

Gabrille Union
Backgrid

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade embody the fire emoji while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 31.

81 of 94

New York Minute

Regina King
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Regina Hall steps out with a smile in New York City on Aug. 30.

82 of 94

Holding Court

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC Images

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor take their seats at the US Open in New York City on Aug. 30.

83 of 94

Blaze(r) of Glory

Alessandra Ambrosio
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

Alessandra Ambrósio arrives in style at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 31.

84 of 94

On the Waterfront

Greta Gerwig Jodie Turner Smith
Kate Green/Getty

Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith cruise into the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 31.

85 of 94

Ring Thing

Minnie Driver
StarMax

Minnie Driver brings a pop of color to the carpet at the London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Aug. 30.

86 of 94

Night Train

Sophia Nomvete
Lia Toby/Getty

Sophia Nomvete adds some drama with her dress at the London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Aug. 30.

87 of 94

Birthday Boy

Richard Gere
Backgrid

One day before his 73rd birthday, Richard Gere grabs lunch in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.

88 of 94

Icing on the Cake

Iris Apfel
BFA

Iris Apfel — turning 101! — blows out the candles on her cake with help from Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel at the EPIX and Cinema Society screening of My Life as a Rolling Stone in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 30.

89 of 94

Barefoot Beauty

Sailor Brinkley
BFA

Also at the EPIX and Cinema Society screening of My Life as a Rolling Stone in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 30, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

90 of 94

Golden Hour

Greta Van Fleet
Andrew Chin/Getty

Sam Kiszka, Josh Kiszka and Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver during their Dreams In Gold tour stop on Aug. 30.

91 of 94

Award Worthy

Jodie Turner Smith
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates the start of the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 30 at the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner at Scuola Grande della Misericordia.

92 of 94

Star in Stripes

Katie Holmes
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes showcases her cool street style during an Aug. 30 walk in N.Y.C.

93 of 94

Snow Way

Eddie Murphy
The Image Direct

Snow in Los Angeles?! Eddie Murphy films a wintry scene for the Beverly Hills Cop reboot in Los Angeles on Aug. 30.

94 of 94

City Slickers

Meadow Walker
The Image Direct

Meadow Walker and husband Louis Thornton Allan take a stroll around New York City on Aug. 30.