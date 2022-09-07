Rachel Brosnahan Takes Venice, Plus Thandiwe Newton, Prince Harry, Iris Law and More

01 of 94 Dream Team Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph share a smooch on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

02 of 94 Happy to Be Here Francois G. Durand/Getty Thandiwe Newton smiles for the cameras on Sept. 6 at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

03 of 94 Came to Play Joshua Sammer/Getty Prince Harry takes his turn at the mic on Sept. 6 at a press conference for next year's Invictus Games Dusseldorf in Germany.

04 of 94 London Law Dave Benett/Getty Iris Law shows off her so-cool style on Sept. 6 at a dinner to celebrate the launch of new wellness brand Cosmoss by Kate Moss at The Twenty Two in London.

05 of 94 In the Genes Santiago Felipe/Getty Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy head to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. for a chat on Sept. 6.

06 of 94 Feeling Hi Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Ryan Reynolds makes a dapper arrival to the Sept. 6 taping of Good Morning America in New York City.

07 of 94 The Countdown Is On Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year to Go event on Sept. 6 in Germany.

08 of 94 Make It a Double Backgrid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

09 of 94 In Your Eyes Action Press/MediaPunch Rachel Brosnahan has a stare-down with photographers on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

10 of 94 The Walking Dead Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Willem Dafoe and Benjamin Bratt get close at a photo call for Dead for a Dollar at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

11 of 94 Spin City Backgrid Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa go for a ride in New York City on Sept. 6.

12 of 94 Red Stripe Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Tilda Swinton smiles at the photo call for The Eternal Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

13 of 94 Cute Kiss Backgrid Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan and their dog make a happy trio during a Labor Day walk in N.Y.C.

14 of 94 Dream On James Veysey/Shutterstock Brett Morgen and Courtney Love hit the Moonage Daydream premiere in London on Sept. 5.

15 of 94 Beachy Keen Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Bethenny Frankel soaks up the unofficial end of summer on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Sept. 5.

16 of 94 Two Gorgeous Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Florence Pugh brings her grandmother to the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

17 of 94 Lady in Red Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Meghan Markle beams on Sept. 5 while delivering the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, England.

18 of 94 Triple Play Courtesy Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan hang with Jeremy Strong at the Academy Member Reception during the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

19 of 94 The Newlyweds Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Back from their wedding and honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll hand-in-hand at the Malibu Chili Cookoff on Sept. 4.

20 of 94 Black Tie Beautiful Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

21 of 94 Big Winner Amy Sussman/Getty Colman Domingo celebrates his outstanding guest actor in a drama series Emmy win for his role on Euphoria backstage at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

22 of 94 Host with the Most Paras Griffin/Getty Host Anthony Anderson hits the stage at The Headies, a celebration of Afrobeats and African music and culture, in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

23 of 94 No Worries David Fisher/Shutterstock The stars of Don't Worry Darling — Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde — arrive for the film's photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

24 of 94 Hands On Vivien Killilea/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Anne Hathaway share a hug at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

25 of 94 Stage Right Theo Wargo/Getty Tyler, the Creator gets the crowd going during the 2022 Made in America festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 3.

26 of 94 Cool Down Theo Wargo/Getty Also performing at the 2022 Made in America festival in Philadelphia over the weekend, Bad Bunny, who takes a seat on Sept. 4.

27 of 94 Take a Bite Vivien Killilea/Getty Straight from the Venice International Film Festival in Italy, Cate Blanchett arrives at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3 to receive the silver medallion.

28 of 94 All Dressed Up Emma McIntyre/Getty Cobra Kai stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio hang at the Netflix Creative Arts Emmy Awards afterparty in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

29 of 94 Hug It Out Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken Retta and Kal Penn share a warm embrace while watching the US Open tennis action from the Heineken Suite at the USTA National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 4.

30 of 94 Set the Tone Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Peta Murgatroyd showcases her enviable abs in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

31 of 94 Sign of the Times Mat Hayward/Getty Gavin Rossdale makes his mark on some show posters on Sept. 3 at the Pain in the Grass music festival presented by 99.9 KISW at White River Ampitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

32 of 94 N.Y.C. Gal Robert Kamau/GC Zendaya is seen in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Sept. 3.

33 of 94 Peace Girl W.Norman / BACKGRID Jameela Jamil is spotted out in London's Soho neighborhood after a visit to the supermarket on Sept. 3.

34 of 94 Strike a Pose Joshua Sammer/Getty for Superbloom Rita Ora performs onstage at the SUPERBLOOM Festival on Sept. 3 in Munich, Germany.

35 of 94 Dapper Dude John Phillips/Getty Brendan Fraser attends the photo call for The Whale at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4 in Italy.

36 of 94 All Smiles Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Pedro Pascal attends the Argentina, 1985 red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

37 of 94 Girls' Night Out Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty for Miu Miu Natasha Lyonne, Katherine Waterston, Janicza Bravo and Kelsey Lu attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

38 of 94 Getting Close Wagner Meier/Getty Jason Derulo performs with a dancer at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

39 of 94 Seeing Sigourney Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Sigourney Weaver attends the photo call for Master Gardner at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

40 of 94 Belting a Song Marcus Ingram/Getty Erykah Badu performs onstage during The Black Academy of Arts & Letters 5th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas on Sept. 2 in Dallas.

41 of 94 Shades of Cool Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Chloë Sevigny attends the photo call for Bones & All at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

42 of 94 Playful Castmates Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Taylor Russell, Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet attend the photo call for Bones & All at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

43 of 94 Wild West Vivien Killilea/Getty Anne Hathaway dresses for the scenery at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 2.

44 of 94 Hello Again Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Cate Blanchett arrives at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

45 of 94 Guitar Hero Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brandi Carlile performs on NBC's Today show in New York City on Sept. 2.

46 of 94 Turn About Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Stop and go! Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell have fun with fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

47 of 94 Ciao, Bella! Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Also at the Bones & All premiere in Venice on Sept. 2, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney.

48 of 94 Talk of the Ton David Fisher/Shutterstock Bridgerton's Simone Ashley goes high-fashion at the Bones & All premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

49 of 94 Take the Cake Tony Tran Cassie celebrates her 36th birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas with husband Alex Fine and pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq (not pictured).

50 of 94 Game On Gunther Campine/Prime Video Russell Wilson teams up with Prime Video to showcase the Prime Ball, a new football inspired by the Amazon Smile to be used during Thursday Night Football this season.

51 of 94 Morning Glory Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Idris Elba sits down for a chat on This Morning in London on Sept. 2.

52 of 94 Pop Star MediaPunch/Shutterstock Kat Graham strikes a cute pose while making her way to Good Morning America on Sept. 1. in N.Y.C.

53 of 94 No Limit North Woods/Backgrid Rihanna steps out for a solo dinner in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

54 of 94 Smooth Sailing Dominique Charriau/WireImage Timothée Chalamet makes his arrival to the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2 in Italy.

55 of 94 Easy Breezy Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa make it a date in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

56 of 94 Dog Days The Image Direct Julianna Margulies takes her dog for a walk around New York City on Aug. 31.

57 of 94 Wrapped Up Rick Kern/Getty Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Road Trip tour at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1.

58 of 94 Perfect Pairing Jennifer Pottheiser/USTA Tennis icon Billie Jean King and groundbreaking Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider get together at the US Open Pride Day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1.

59 of 94 Standing Tall Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith looks like a work of art on Sept. 1 at the Bardo premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

60 of 94 Serious Statement Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Tessa Thompson commands attention on Sept. 1 at the premiere of Bardo during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 1.

61 of 94 Let's Talk MEGA Kim Kardashian takes a call while outside an office building in L.A. on Sept. 1.

62 of 94 Orange You Glad? Dave Benett/Getty A bright John Boyega attends the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand in London on Sept. 1.

63 of 94 Award Worthy Dave Benett/Getty Also at the Soho House Awards on Sept. 1, Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

64 of 94 Laugh Along Gotham/GC Images Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have something to smile about as they cheer on Serena Williams at the US Open in New York City on Aug. 31.

65 of 94 Main Squeeze Jackson Lee/GC Images Seal snuggles up to daughter Leni Klum outside the US Open on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

66 of 94 To a Tee Robert O'Neil/Splash News online Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney keep it coordinated on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

67 of 94 Holding Court Jackson Lee/GC Images On the eve of her 26th birthday, Zendaya makes her way into the US Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

68 of 94 Vintage Glam Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Sydney Sweeney goes Old Hollywood glam at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 1.

69 of 94 Flower Child Paras Griffin/Getty Chrissy Metz makes the latest stop on her tour at Atlanta's City Winery on Aug. 31.

70 of 94 Stranger Danger Noam Galai/Getty Stranger Things star Matthew Modine heads into the Upside Down to surprise fans at Stranger Things: The Experience in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

71 of 94 On the Line Art Streiber/Courtesy Dear Jane's Jamie Lee Curtis answers the phone at a '70s-themed preview party for the new restaurant Dear Jane's in Marina del Rey, California.

72 of 94 Spin City Backgrid Paris Jackson takes a scooter ride around Los Angeles on Aug. 31.

73 of 94 In Concert Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Iggy Azalea hits her mark during her performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on Aug. 31.

74 of 94 Party People Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. Backgrid Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst make their way into Aaron Paul's birthday party at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood on Aug. 31.

75 of 94 Hug It Out Courtesy KultureBall Advocate honoree of the year Channing Tatum hits the stage with presenter Simu Liu at the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation KultureBall 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Aug. 27, where $1.7 million was raised for those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.

76 of 94 Sheer Drama Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Julianne Moore stuns on Aug. 31 at the White Noise premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

77 of 94 Arm-y of One Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Jared Leto flashes a peace sign while out in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

78 of 94 Such a Star Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Avril Lavigne celebrates getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 31, followed by a private party at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex.

79 of 94 Having a Ball Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick check into IHG Hotel & Resorts' Tennis Room at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

80 of 94 One Hot Couple Backgrid Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade embody the fire emoji while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 31.

81 of 94 New York Minute MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Regina Hall steps out with a smile in New York City on Aug. 30.

82 of 94 Holding Court Gotham/GC Images Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor take their seats at the US Open in New York City on Aug. 30.

83 of 94 Blaze(r) of Glory TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Alessandra Ambrósio arrives in style at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 31.

84 of 94 On the Waterfront Kate Green/Getty Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith cruise into the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 31.

85 of 94 Ring Thing StarMax Minnie Driver brings a pop of color to the carpet at the London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Aug. 30.

86 of 94 Night Train Lia Toby/Getty Sophia Nomvete adds some drama with her dress at the London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Aug. 30.

87 of 94 Birthday Boy Backgrid One day before his 73rd birthday, Richard Gere grabs lunch in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.

88 of 94 Icing on the Cake BFA Iris Apfel — turning 101! — blows out the candles on her cake with help from Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel at the EPIX and Cinema Society screening of My Life as a Rolling Stone in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 30.

89 of 94 Barefoot Beauty BFA Also at the EPIX and Cinema Society screening of My Life as a Rolling Stone in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 30, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

90 of 94 Golden Hour Andrew Chin/Getty Sam Kiszka, Josh Kiszka and Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver during their Dreams In Gold tour stop on Aug. 30.

91 of 94 Award Worthy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates the start of the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 30 at the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner at Scuola Grande della Misericordia.

92 of 94 Star in Stripes Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Katie Holmes showcases her cool street style during an Aug. 30 walk in N.Y.C.

93 of 94 Snow Way The Image Direct Snow in Los Angeles?! Eddie Murphy films a wintry scene for the Beverly Hills Cop reboot in Los Angeles on Aug. 30.