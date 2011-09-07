Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 7, 2011
CHOPPER STOP
That's one way to make an entrance! After a day of shooting new movie World War Z, Brad Pitt heads home in style Wednesday, traveling to Surrey, England via helicopter.
BEACHY BUMP
After celebrating her 30th birthday in Italy, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z jet to Hvar, Croatia, Tuesday, where the mom-to-be put her budding baby bump on display in a white hot bikini.
DUKE IT OUT
He's a lover, not a fighter! Hugh Jackman gets pumped at the premiere of his new movie, Real Steel, in Paris on Tuesday. The futuristic boxing flick hits theaters stateside Oct. 7.
J WALKING
After lunching with Rashida Jones, Jake Gyllenhaal and his German shepherd Atticus take a hike in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
LOVE RULES
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi break the "No white after Labor Day" rule Tuesday as they leave Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.
UP IN ARMS
After fighting with her fellow Idol judges, Jennifer Lopez is in a decidedly more cheerful mood Tuesday on the New Orleans set of her new action-thriller, Parker.
BALD & BEAUTIFUL
Possibly taking a cue from fellow action star Matt Damon, British actor Tom Hardy shows off a newly shorn look Tuesday at the premiere of his latest film, Warrior, at L.A.'s ArcLight Cinemas.
WATER WORKS
Hold on tight, boy! Enrique Iglesias takes his German shepherd for a spin while hitting the waves on his jet ski Tuesday in Miami.
TOUCH DOWN
Newlyweds Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo keep it casual while arriving at LAX Tuesday.
MAGIC MOMENT
Is love brewing off set? The Place Beyond the Pines costars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes hold hands while spending quality time together Saturday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
RADIO WAVES
MOMMY MINUTE
After debuting her post-bump bod on Sept. 5, Selma Blair bonds with 6-week-old Arthur Saint in between press events Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival.
PLAID OUT
Emma Watson balances her red tartan dress with a rebellious leather jacket while on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday.
BOLD IN BLACK
Despite a throat infection, always stylish British diva Adele smiles as she poses with her 2011 Mercury Prize nomination in London on Tuesday.
BLOW OUT
Celebrity design guru Nate Berkus, whose show returns Sept. 12, makes a 40th birthday wish alongside fashionable guests Kimora Lee Simmons and Katie Lee at a taping of The Nate Berkus Show in N.Y.C.
LIGHT LUNCH
In-sync couple Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth take leftovers to-go after dining à deux in L.A. on Tuesday.