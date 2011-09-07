Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 7, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

CHOPPER STOP

Credit: Xposure

That's one way to make an entrance! After a day of shooting new movie World War Z, Brad Pitt heads home in style Wednesday, traveling to Surrey, England via helicopter.

BEACHY BUMP

Credit: Sipa

After celebrating her 30th birthday in Italy, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z jet to Hvar, Croatia, Tuesday, where the mom-to-be put her budding baby bump on display in a white hot bikini.

DUKE IT OUT

Credit: Villard/Sipa

He's a lover, not a fighter! Hugh Jackman gets pumped at the premiere of his new movie, Real Steel, in Paris on Tuesday. The futuristic boxing flick hits theaters stateside Oct. 7.

J WALKING

Credit: GSI Media

After lunching with Rashida Jones, Jake Gyllenhaal and his German shepherd Atticus take a hike in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

LOVE RULES

Credit: Ramey

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi break the "No white after Labor Day" rule Tuesday as they leave Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.

UP IN ARMS

Credit: GSI Media

After fighting with her fellow Idol judges, Jennifer Lopez is in a decidedly more cheerful mood Tuesday on the New Orleans set of her new action-thriller, Parker.

BALD & BEAUTIFUL

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Possibly taking a cue from fellow action star Matt Damon, British actor Tom Hardy shows off a newly shorn look Tuesday at the premiere of his latest film, Warrior, at L.A.'s ArcLight Cinemas.

WATER WORKS

Credit: Mavrix Photo

Hold on tight, boy! Enrique Iglesias takes his German shepherd for a spin while hitting the waves on his jet ski Tuesday in Miami.

TOUCH DOWN

Newlyweds Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo keep it casual while arriving at LAX Tuesday.

MAGIC MOMENT

Credit: Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

Is love brewing off set? The Place Beyond the Pines costars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes hold hands while spending quality time together Saturday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

RADIO WAVES

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

The sisters Kardashian – Kim, Kourtney and Khloé – make a glammed-up appearance for a Tuesday visit to the Sirius XM studio in N.Y.C.

MOMMY MINUTE

Credit: Kika Press/Pacific Coast News

After debuting her post-bump bod on Sept. 5, Selma Blair bonds with 6-week-old Arthur Saint in between press events Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival.

PLAID OUT

Credit: Mike Marsland/Wireimage

Emma Watson balances her red tartan dress with a rebellious leather jacket while on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday.

BOLD IN BLACK

Credit: Zak Hussein/INF

Despite a throat infection, always stylish British diva Adele smiles as she poses with her 2011 Mercury Prize nomination in London on Tuesday.

BLOW OUT

Credit: Anders Krusberg/Sony Pictures Television

Celebrity design guru Nate Berkus, whose show returns Sept. 12, makes a 40th birthday wish alongside fashionable guests Kimora Lee Simmons and Katie Lee at a taping of The Nate Berkus Show in N.Y.C.

LIGHT LUNCH

Credit: Charlie Luciano/Startraks

In-sync couple Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth take leftovers to-go after dining à deux in L.A. on Tuesday.

