Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 7, 2005
CIAO, ITALIA!
Kirsten Dunst and Orlando Bloom arrive at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, where their movie, Elizabethtown is screening out of competition. The Cameron Crowe-helmed romantic comedy will open in the States next month.
BACK TO BUSINESS
Sienna Miller, wearing Christian Dior but not her $35,000 engagement ring, walks the red carpet solo for the premiere of her film Casanova at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. The BBC has reported that Miller has ended her engagement to Jude Law, who admitted publicly in July to cheating on his fiancée.
STAR RELIEF
Avid pilot John Travola and wife Kelly Preston meet with Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee in Metairie, La., on Monday after using their own plane to fly in 5 tons of food and tetanus vaccines after Hurricane Katrina. Travolta is aiming to coordinate efforts with pal Oprah Winfrey to bring the area even more relief, saying: "That's our job today. We're hoping this time we're effective."
CHARITY AND ... CONTROVERSY
Hilary Swank (left) arrives at NBC's New York studios Friday to take part in "A Concert for Hurricane Relief," which raised money for the Red Cross. In the broadcast, Kanye West (right) went off-script and spoke critically of the government response time to the devastated area, saying during the live telethon (which was censored on the West Coast), "George Bush doesn't care about black people."
CITY GIRLS
This Apple's on a roll – Apple Martin, that is – as the 15-month-old takes a walk with mom Gwyneth Paltrow in New York City on Saturday (dad is Coldplay's Chris Martin). Paltrow, who stars in the upcoming movie Proof, recently told Time magazine, "I could not have fathomed working (during) Apple's first year."
WELL MATCHED
Drew Barrymore and her beau of three years, Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, wear matching flip-flops as they sip and stroll through Manhattan's Union Square on Tuesday.
SIBLING RIVALRY
Paris and Nicky Hilton show that they don't agree on everything – particularly with whom Brad Pitt spends his off-hours – as they leave Beverly Hills boutique Kitson, on Saturday.
LAST DAYS
Lil' Kim keeps a smile as she leaves a New York hotel Tuesday. The rapper has been promoting her album, The Naked Truth, which will be released Sept. 13 – six days before she is due to start a year-long prison sentence for perjury.
WALKING PAPER
Shopping with pals in Manhattan's trendy meatpacking district on Friday, Lindsay Lohan catches up on the local gossip with a copy of the New York City tabloid The Daily News. The frequent-flyer actress headed to the city to help NBC's "A Concert for Hurricane Relief" after a stint in Los Angeles, followed by a quick stop in Miami for the MTV Video Music Awards.
BY HER SIDE
Kylie Minogue strolls in Paris with boyfriend Olivier Martinez on Sunday. The singer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, has been undergoing treatment and staying at the actor's home there. Sources tell PEOPLE the couple hope to have children after Minogue recovers. Martinez "has been standing by Kylie," says his mother, Rosemarie, "and will always be there for her."
SOUL SINGER
Marc Anthony sings his heart out during a Jones Beach concert in New York on Saturday. The crooner is in the middle of a 15-city U.S. tour with singers Chayanne and Alejandro Fernandez, although this stop took him close to home – he shares a palatial crib in New York's Long Island region with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
HERE'S JOHNNY
Johnny Depp arrives in Tokyo on Saturday to promote his movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The eccentric actor's next collaboration with his director, Tim Burton, is the animated fantasy The Corpse Bride, opening Sept 23.