Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 6, 2006
BABY BOOK
Where is Suri? The question is finally answered: making her debut on the cover of Vanity Fair alongside parents Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. As for all the speculation about the baby's whereabouts, mom Holmes told the magazine, "You shouldn't say that about us, and you can't say that about my child."
MOMMY PLAYDATE
Earlier, Holmes bonds with her 5-month-old's grandmas, Kathy Holmes and Mary Lee Mapother (Tom Cruise's mother) on Tuesday. The women checked out cute togs at Beverly Hills children's boutique Bonpoint, and lunched at The Ivy.
'EVENING' STAR
Katie Couric shows off her signature smile after her debut as the CBS Evening News anchor on Tuesday, where she delivered her first broadcast with a bang – unveiling the public's first view of Suri Cruise on the cover of Vanity Fair.
EXCELLENT PROGNOSIS
Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, whose characters were last seen playing doctor with each other last season on Grey's Anatomy, share a less revealing moment as they celebrate the DVD release of their hit show's second season in Hollywood on Tuesday. The show debuts Sept. 21 on ABC.
JAGSHEMASH, SEXYBACK
Khazakhstani reporter Borat (a.k.a. comedian Sacha Baron Cohen) and Justin Timberlake manhandle their Men of the Year Awards from British GQ on Tuesday. Borat received the editor's special award (He likes!) while the FutureSex/LoveSounds singer was honored in London as International Man of the Year.
INKED UP
Rocker Pink plays supportive wife – or is it walking billboard? – in Beverly Hills on Tuesday wearing a "Hart amp Huntington" T-shirt, plugging husband Carey Hart's Las Vegas tattoo parlor.
ROXIE MOXIE
Ashlee Simpson – who recently broke up with guitarist Braxton Olita – rocks some razzle-dazzle on Monday while wearing a fedora out in New York City (with father-manager Joe). The singer has reportedly begun rehearsals for the London production of Chicago: She's tipped to play vixen Roxie Hart.
SOLO TURN
A dressed down Kate Hudson leaves her hairdresser with just a shopping bag to keep her company Tuesday in West Hollywood. The actress has split from husband Chris Robinson.
GOING STRONG
Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy, who have been tickling each other's funny bones since early this year, make it a low-key affair in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday.
HANDS ON
New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin takes time out from his New York goodwill trip to give his regards to Usher, who's starring onstage in Chicago. The southern-born singer had started a housing program for residents displaced by Hurricane Katrina and recently volunteered in the Big Easy.
CAKE WALK
It's a super-sized present fit for a superstar: Birthday gal Beyoncé celebrates her 25th – and the release of her sophomore album, B'Day – Monday in Tokyo.
FULL PLATE
Nicole Richie juggles a hefty sack after a major shopping spree – at the grocery store – on Saturday in Malibu.
BOW LEGGED
While Mischa Barton's groceries are safely wrapped up and packed in the back of her car, Barton herself ... well, that's another story. On Saturday in Malibu, the actress unfurls her bow shorts.
THEY OUGHTTA KNOW
Motorcycle enthusiasts Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette, who seem to be back on the road to romance after splitting in June, head out for a spin around Santa Monica on Monday.
REVVED UP
Kelly Clarkson learns the rules of the road from race-car champ Jeff Gordon before jumping behind the wheel Sunday at the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series at the Calfornia Speedway. The American Idol champ reigned over the event, acting as grand marshal.
DAY OFF
While his Bobby castmates whoop it up in Venice, Joshua Jackson spends a quiet Labor Day weekend in New York City with pal Diane Kruger. The Troy actress split with her husband, French actor Guillaume Canet, earlier this year.
REALITY BITES
Indie queen Parker Posey runs into Ethan Hawke while waiting for a table Monday at an outdoor café in New York City's West Village. The two have much to discuss: They both have films opening Nov. 17 (her Christopher Guest flick For Your Consideration, and his Fast Food Nation).