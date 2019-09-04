Emma Thompson Gets Into Character Filming Cruella in London, Plus Justin Theroux, Jameela Jamil & More
Sneak Peek
Emma Thompson steps out in full character as Baroness while shooting scenes for Disney’s upcoming live-action film Cruella in London.
Blossoming Bromance
Justin Theroux and Jonathan Van Ness hit the U.S. Open together on Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Having a Think
Tom Hiddleston keeps his cool on Tuesday while watching Johanna Konta take on Elina Svitolina during the U.S. Open in N.Y.C.
Love All
Jameela Jamil and longtime love James Blake cuddle up as they watch Serena Williams take on Qiang Wang during the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Screen Time
Zachary Quinto and Donal Brophy attend a special screening of The Goldfinch, hosted by Bergdorf Goodman and Warner Bros., at Cinema 123 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Hip-Hop History
Shameik Moore throws up the Wu-Tang sign during his visit to Build Series to discuss Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Tuesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Dinner Date
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek make their way to dinner in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday.
Spin It
Mark Ronson turns tables on Tuesday at Meet Me in the Bathroom: At the Hole in N.Y.C.
Raising Awareness
Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti attend the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Light It Blue event to kick off Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.
Set Sightings
Rachel Brosnahan rehearses for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Say Cheese!
Christian Borle, director Michael Mayer, Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff snap a group picture at a photo call for the new production of Little Shop of Horrors on Tuesday at Common Ground in N.Y.C.
Set It Up
Mariska Hargitay wears a pretty pink dress while on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Low-Key Look
Lucy Hale keeps it casual and comfortable in leggings and a tank top on Tuesday for a gas station run in Los Angeles.
Playing in Paradise
Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer celebrate the actor’s 38th birthday in Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.
Football Fanatic
Ed Sheeran celebrates as Jordan Roberts of Ipswich Town scores the winning goal during the Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur U-21 game in England on Tuesday.
Spooky Session
Bill Hader and Cara Delevingne gather around the campfire with host Jimmy Fallon for a round of “Real Scary Stories” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Man of the Hour
Honoree David Beckham, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at the Tate Modern in London on Tuesday night.
Shoulder On
Also at Tuesday night’s awards, Kylie Minogue.
Black Tie Best
Rita Ora and Richard Madden share a moment on Tuesday night at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.
One Foot Forward
Priyanka Chopra stylishly steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, en route to the U.S. Open.
Good Greet
Darren Criss pops backstage to greet star Lena Hall at the musical Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center.
Ab Fab
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez arrive at Nikki Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, to celebrate pal Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday on Monday.
Future of Travel
Prince Harry speaks at A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam during the launch of his new travel industry partnership between Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa.
Dinner Party
Idris Elba and David Beckham support Gordon Ramsay at his official Lucky Cat restaurant launch on Monday in London.
Back to Black
Katie Holmes marks the end of summer with an all-black ensemble as she steps out on Monday in N.Y.C.
Up & Away
Nick Jonas waves as he takes off in a seaplane from the East River in New York City on Monday.
Weekend Musings
Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney go for a stroll after spending their day at N.Y.C.’s Metropolitan Museum of Art over Labor Day Weekend.
Global Girl Group
Chilli and T-Boz of TLC perform during Summer Night Concerts on Monday at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, Canada.
Royally Suited
Timothée Chalamet turns heads at the premiere of his film The King on Monday during the Venice Film Festival.
Radiant in Ruffles
Tessa Thompson arrives at the 76th Venice Film Festival on Monday in Italy donning cat-eye sunglasses and an all-white mini dress.
Cheering the Champ
Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak cheer on Rafael Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Weary Weather
Jonah Hill goes for a walk on a rainy Monday after grabbing brunch at The Smile café in N.Y.C.
Yes We Can
Why Don’t We bandmates Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron and Jack Avery pose together after performing on NBC’s Today at Rockefeller Plaza on Monday in N.Y.C.
On the Go
Lisa Rinna dons a bandana and sunglasses while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.
Jump for Joy
Iskra Lawrence and boyfriend Philip Payne leap into Labor Day Weekend at Mountain Creek Water Park in New Jersey on Monday.
Red Alert
T.J.Maxx and Lance Bass take “The Changing Room” in-store, offering personalized experiences to help women embrace their individuality in N.Y.C.
Surf's Up
Reese Witherspoon catches a wave on Monday during a surf lesson in Malibu.
Water Baby
Timothée Chalamet makes his water taxi entrance to the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Monday.
Going Green
Also taking a water taxi in Venice on Monday, Joel Edgerton.
Award Worthy
Jude Law attends the Campari award ceremony for cinematographer Luca Bigazzi during the Venice Film Festival on Monday.
It's a Date
Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley explore Venice hand-in-hand on Monday.
Fire & Nice
Travis Scott performs onstage during the Made in America festival day 2 in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Goofy Group
Bill Skarsgård, director Andy Muschietti, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy attend the IT Chapter Two European premiere at The Vaults on Monday in London.
Healing Hearts
SZA and Khalid perform onstage during A Night for Suncity benefit concert at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. The event raised funds to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.
Perfect Picture
Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow have a girls’ day out in the Mercedes-Benz suite at the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
All Hail
Meryl Streep makes a regal arrival to a screening of The Laundromat on Sunday during the Venice Film Festival in Italy.