Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 30, 2009
HOME AGAIN
Look who's moving back in! A radiant Heather Locklear gets set to reprise her role as vixen Amanda Woodward as she arrives to the Hollywood set of Melrose Place on Tuesday. Locklear will make her return on an episode airing Nov. 17.
COFFEE RUSH
Kate Gosselin gets an energetic start to her day – thanks to a quick coffee run – before picking up her kids in Reading, Pa., on Tuesday. Gosselin's estranged hubby Jon was recently dropped from the TLC series, renaming the show Kate Plus 8.
MAKING SCENTS
Mariah Carey catches eyes on Tuesday while introducing her latest fragrance, Forever, at Macy's Herald Square in New York City. The singer is also slated to appear live on Today this Friday to perform songs from her latest album, "Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel," which also hit stores on Tuesday.
PLAY TIME
Talk about a handsome pair! Dashing costars Daniel Craig (in Burberry) and Hugh Jackman (in Ferragamo) savor the spotlight following their opening night performance on Broadway in A Steady Rain Tuesday in New York City. While the show opened to mixed reviews, the actors received high praise for how they handled a disruptive cell-phone user in the audience.
FOREVER FRIENDS
She'll be there for you! Courteney Cox Arquette gets on the mic with pal Lisa Kudrow as she performs her Friends favorite, "Smelly Cat," at the Rock a Little, Feed a Lot benefit concert for Feeding America in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
EASE ON DOWN
It may not be a yellow brick road, but it'll do. Singer – and new mom – Jennifer Hudson poses for photos before performing a free outdoor concert in New York's Central Park on Tuesday, featuring songs from The Wizard of Oz. The show – organized by Netflix to celebrate the film's 70th anniversary – also featured former Dancing pro Julianne Hough.
IN A PB JAM
PBampJs on the double! Ellen DeGeneres tests soon-to-be mom of four Heidi Klum's multi-tasking skills during a segment for her talk show, set to air Wednesday. Klum and husband Seal expect their latest addition, a girl, in the coming weeks.
DIRECTORS' CIRCLE
Drew Barrymore gets a helping and supportive hand from her E.T. director Steven Spielberg at the premiere of her directorial debut, Whip It, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The comedy opens Oct. 2.
SWEET CHARITY
Goodbye Housewives, hello ... Miss Piggy! Teri Hatcher and Desperate Housewives costar James Denton leave Wisteria Lane to hang with the Muppets in Lynwood, California on Tuesday to launch the "Give a Day, Get a Disney Day" campaign, which will reward volunteerism with free tickets to Disneyland and Disney World.
SUPER SHOPPERS
Angelina Jolie and 8-year-old son Maddox grab some groceries near their home in Brignoles, France, on Tuesday. The mother of six recently returned from a special trip to Ethiopia with daughters, Zahara, 4, and Shiloh, 3.
STARS IN STRIPES
Katie Holmes and her 3-year-old daughter Suri are a coordinated duo in their matching stripes while out and about in Boston – where Tom Cruise is shooting his new flick Wichita.
ROAD TESTED
Meanwhile, Tom Cruise speeds ahead with work on his latest flick, Wichita (which costars Cameron Diaz), with a breezy ride around the Boston-area set on Tuesday.
IT'S A FASHION SHOW!
Is she looking for inspiration? Newly minted Ungaro artistic adviser Lindsay Lohan steps out for a stylish stroll – and a visit to the Prada and Gucci boutiques – with sister Ali (not pictured) Tuesday in Paris.
ON A MISSION
Mad Men star January Jones is not your average Betty! The stylish actress, who is a spokesperson for the environmental group Oceana, leaves a TV appearance Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where she's urging Congress to pass a shark conservation bill.
COP TO IT
Relax, he's not under arrest – but Verne Troyer does have a (funny) run-in with the cops while filming a segment for the British chat-fest The Paul O'Grady Show outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.