Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 3, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

SO FRESH, SO CLEAN

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

She sure cleans up nicely! Electrolux spokeswoman Kelly Ripa debuts a new line of washing machines and dryers – of which a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund – during an event Wednesday in New York.

CLOTHES CALL

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Serena van der Woodsen would approve! Blake Lively – who returned to the small screen with the rest of the Gossip Girl crew for the show's second season premiere on Monday – gets her Chanel fix while shopping Tuesday at the label's Saks Fifth Avenue boutique in New York City.

CITY GIRL

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Back in Los Angeles after performing her new country tunes at state fairs around the U.S., Jessica Simpson steps out for dinner Tuesday at West Hollywood eatery Beso with "mane man" Ken Paves (not pictured) and sister Ashlee Simpson-Wentz (not pictured).

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Credit: Diane Bondareff/Anheuser-Busch/AP

Though she has yet to confirm her pregnancy with baby No. 2, there's no denying Naomi Watts's growing belly as she supports brother Ben Watts at the opening of his photography exhibition, sponsored by Bud Light Lime, Tuesday at Milk Gallery in New York City.

ITALIAN GEM

Credit: Joel Ryan/ AP

From her casual arrival to her glamorous premiere night, Anne Hathaway always makes a chic style statement. The actress dressed up Wednesday in a jewel-toned Lela Rose dress and Bulgari jewels to screen her indie drama Rachel Getting Married at the Venice Film Festival.

LINE OF DUTY

Credit: Joe Corrigan/Getty

After months of promotion, the New Kids on the Block – (from left) Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight, Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre and Jordan Knight – celebrate the release of their reunion album, The Block, with a CD signing Tuesday at a Best Buy in Manhattan. The album hit stores on Sept. 2.

TEA TIME

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Their cup runneth over! Heidi Klum and husband Seal take a spin in a teacup made for five – (from left) including 21-month-old son Johan, Henry, who turns 3 on Sept. 12, and Leni, 4 – during the family's visit Tuesday to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

'MAN' OF THE HOUR

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

A mustachioed Robert Downey Jr. is one enthusiastic ambassador for his action hit Iron Man during a press event Wednesday at Tokyo's Shinagawa Prince Hotel. The film opens in Japan on Sept. 27.

MOVING FORWARD

Credit: Humberto Carreno/startraks

Their romance has officially passed the summer fling mark! Cameron Diaz and model Paul Sculfor – who were first spotted together in June – stay close Tuesday while shopping in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

BUMP-Y RIDE

Credit: Scott A/Chris B/ Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Garner shows off her burgeoning baby bump while heading with a pal Tuesday to a Brentwood, Calif., nail salon. Next up for the pregnant actress: joining the star-studded lineup of the TV charity event Stand Up to Cancer on Sept. 5.

WALKING ON WATER

Credit: Otto /Landov

Anne Hathaway, who supported her candidate of choice at last week's Democratic National Convention, travels international waters Tuesday, arriving by water taxi to the 65th Venice International Film Festival.

CURVES AHEAD

Credit: Jay Thornton/INF

After a family dinner with 7-month-old son Max and husband Jordan Bratman the night before, a voluptuous Christina Aguilera works her sexy side Tuesday while leaving her New York City hotel.

FRIENDLY FAREWELL

Credit: Goff/INF

Kate Moss – who was recently immortalized with a solid gold statue – flashes her golden smile Tuesday while making a cheerful exit from a business meeting in London.

GREATEST HITS

Credit: Juan Soliz/ Pacific Coast News

Entourage buds Jerry Ferrara and Adrian Grenier cause a racket at the U.S. Open Monday, lobbing a few shots into the crowd between matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. The new season of their HBO comedy returns Sept. 7.

EXTRA LIFT

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lily Allen has her hands full Tuesday, shuffling her full-bodied Dolce amp Gabbana gown down the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London's Royal Opera House.

