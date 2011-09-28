Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 28, 2011

BACK IN ACTION

After making a white hot premiere statement, Anna Faris goes black to basics for a Late Show with David Letterman appearance Tuesday to promote new movie, What's Your Number?, in theaters Friday.

TO HAVE & TO HOLD

Newlywed Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber step out hand-in-hand Tuesday during a beachside stroll in Maui as part of their Hawaiian honeymoon.

HOTNESS OVERLOAD

After romancing Emma Stone on set, Ryan Gosling teams up with costar and director George Clooney at the premiere of their political drama, The Ides of March (in theaters Oct. 7) , in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

PICTURE PERFECT

Also at the Ides of March premiere: Clooney's gal pal Stacy Keibler, who gives her beau's new poster a once-over on the red carpet.

HELLO, KITTY

B-day mom Gwyneth Paltrow maintains a handy connection with daughter Apple, 7, during a happy 39th birthday stroll through Manhattan on Tuesday.

TAXI PLEASE!

All hail the Schreibers! Liev gets a helping hand from son Sasha, 4, as they catch a cab Tuesday in the Big Apple.

JUST FOR KICKS

Superdad David Beckham chauffeurs his mini footballers, sons Cruz, 6, and Romeo, 9, to soccer practice Tuesday in L.A.

UP IN ARMS

Joe Jonas puts on a gun show Tuesday while hosting WE Day, an annual gathering brought together by Canadian charity Free the Children, at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

MAN ABOUT TOWN

A newly shorn Tom Cruise soaks up a little sun during a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday.

TAKE COVER

Rihanna may have been chastised for her , but she still manages to show a little skin while continuing to shoot her music video in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday.

FIT MAMA

Pilates fan Hilary Duff heads out for a bump-friendly workout Tuesday in Toluca Lake, Calif.

FEELING GOOD

Slimmed-down spokesperson Jennifer Hudson shows off her fit and curvy figure Tuesday at the grand opening of the Jennifer Hudson Weight Watchers Center in Chicago.

ROCK OUT

Nicole Richie covers up her gym look with a studded leather jacket Tuesday in Los Angeles.

SNUGGLE UP!

Tia Mowry debuts 3-month-old son Cree after a Tuesday appearance with sister Tamera on The Wendy Williams Show in New York City.

ROCK THE VOTE

Spread the word! Kim Kardashian shows her support for Dancing sibling Rob Kardashian and his partner Cheryl Burke while making her way to an N.Y.C. gym on Tuesday.

