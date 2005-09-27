Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 28, 2005
BRINGING HOME BABY
Denise Richards, mom to daughters Sam, 18 months, and Lola, almost 4 months, adds another infant to her brood – albeit a plastic one. The actress, whose UPN drama, Sex, Love amp Secrets, premiered Tuesday, hit New York City toy store F.A.O. Schwarz a day earlier and made a purchase from the shop's "Adopt a Newborn Nursery Baby" section.
FIT FAMILY
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner, whose first child is due this winter, bask in a post-workout glow after a pre-natal exercise class in Santa Monica on Saturday morning. Garner's pregnancy will be a major plot point this season on her show, Alias, which premieres Thursday on ABC.
'WILD' BUNCH
Lance Armstrong, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sheryl Crow and Lenny Kravitz celebrate the release of Crow's new album, Wildflower, at a party in New York City on Tuesday. Earlier that day, Armstrong told an Austin, Texas, radio station he'd travel with fiancée Crow when she went on tour. "It will be nice to live in someone else's world for a while. I'm her groupie."
GRAY LADY
Nicole Kidman dresses down on the Baltimore set of her upcoming sci-fi thriller The Visiting on Tuesday. She plays a psychiatrist fighting to protect her son from aliens, and although her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, objects to psychiatry, she had no trouble getting in character: "I have a father who is a psychologist, so my life has been research," she told AP Radio recently.
FAMILY GAL
Drew Barrymore hangs out with a big baby – a larger-than-life Stewie Griffin, the evil infant from FOX's animated sitcom Family Guy – at a party for the DVD Family Guy Presents Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday.
SWING-OUT SISTERS
Stylin' siblings Hayley and Hilary Duff arrive at the 10th annual MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards in London last week. What's next for the Duff girls? Celebrating Hilary's birthday (she turns 18 today) and, says Hayley, "My sister and I are starting to write (music) together. "
TREND ALERT!
Sienna Miller, shopping in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood on Monday, displays what are sure to be fall's newest must-haves: a pom-pom cardigan and earthy shawl. Although she's been spending time recently with estranged beau Jude Law, her engagement ring was not part of her ensemble.
BEST EXES
Known for staying cozy with former flames, Pamela Anderson keeps the trend alive by dining with ex-fiancé Kid Rock at Hollywood eatery Koi recently.
MONEY MAKERS
Matthew McConaughey and Rene Russo hit the red carpet for Monday's Los Angeles premiere of their gambling dramedy, Two for the Money, which opens Oct. 7. McConaughey recently returned from a 10-day trip to the Gulf Coast, where he pitched in with hurricane relief efforts.
URBAN COWGIRL
Kate Bosworth, recently back in the States after filming Superman Returns Down Under, has her feet planted firmly on the ground as she shops – and keeps mobile – in West Hollywood.
FALL COLORS
Jessica Simpson – dressed for New York City's cooler weather – lunches at Jerry's Restaurant and Bar in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.