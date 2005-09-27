Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 28, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 11

BRINGING HOME BABY

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraksphoto

Denise Richards, mom to daughters Sam, 18 months, and Lola, almost 4 months, adds another infant to her brood – albeit a plastic one. The actress, whose UPN drama, Sex, Love amp Secrets, premiered Tuesday, hit New York City toy store F.A.O. Schwarz a day earlier and made a purchase from the shop's "Adopt a Newborn Nursery Baby" section.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

FIT FAMILY

Credit: Martin Grimes/Will Binns/Pacificcoastnews

Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner, whose first child is due this winter, bask in a post-workout glow after a pre-natal exercise class in Santa Monica on Saturday morning. Garner's pregnancy will be a major plot point this season on her show, Alias, which premieres Thursday on ABC.

3 of 11

'WILD' BUNCH

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lance Armstrong, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sheryl Crow and Lenny Kravitz celebrate the release of Crow's new album, Wildflower, at a party in New York City on Tuesday. Earlier that day, Armstrong told an Austin, Texas, radio station he'd travel with fiancée Crow when she went on tour. "It will be nice to live in someone else's world for a while. I'm her groupie."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

GRAY LADY

Credit: Heining/Green/INFGoff

Nicole Kidman dresses down on the Baltimore set of her upcoming sci-fi thriller The Visiting on Tuesday. She plays a psychiatrist fighting to protect her son from aliens, and although her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, objects to psychiatry, she had no trouble getting in character: "I have a father who is a psychologist, so my life has been research," she told AP Radio recently.

Advertisement

5 of 11

FAMILY GAL

Credit: Scott Downie/CelebrityPhoto

Drew Barrymore hangs out with a big baby – a larger-than-life Stewie Griffin, the evil infant from FOX's animated sitcom Family Guy – at a party for the DVD Family Guy Presents Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday.

6 of 11

SWING-OUT SISTERS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Stylin' siblings Hayley and Hilary Duff arrive at the 10th annual MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards in London last week. What's next for the Duff girls? Celebrating Hilary's birthday (she turns 18 today) and, says Hayley, "My sister and I are starting to write (music) together. "

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

TREND ALERT!

Credit: PHOENIX-BUSSEY /Matrix/Bauer Griffin

Sienna Miller, shopping in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood on Monday, displays what are sure to be fall's newest must-haves: a pom-pom cardigan and earthy shawl. Although she's been spending time recently with estranged beau Jude Law, her engagement ring was not part of her ensemble.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

BEST EXES

Credit: Flynet

Known for staying cozy with former flames, Pamela Anderson keeps the trend alive by dining with ex-fiancé Kid Rock at Hollywood eatery Koi recently.

Advertisement

9 of 11

MONEY MAKERS

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey and Rene Russo hit the red carpet for Monday's Los Angeles premiere of their gambling dramedy, Two for the Money, which opens Oct. 7. McConaughey recently returned from a 10-day trip to the Gulf Coast, where he pitched in with hurricane relief efforts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

URBAN COWGIRL

Credit: Garcia-Stefan/X17

Kate Bosworth, recently back in the States after filming Superman Returns Down Under, has her feet planted firmly on the ground as she shops – and keeps mobile – in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

FALL COLORS

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

Jessica Simpson – dressed for New York City's cooler weather – lunches at Jerry's Restaurant and Bar in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff