Terrence Howard Scores His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Plus Cobie Smulders, Zoë Kravitz & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 25, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 107

Such Stars

Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Terrence Howard is joined by fiancée Mira Pak and kids Qirin Love and Hero Howard at the actor’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Tuesday.

2 of 107

Prints-ess Diaries

Splash News Online

Cobie Smulders waves to fans on Tuesday while leaving Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

3 of 107

Coupled Up

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Zoë Kravitz and new husband Karl Glusman attend the Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in France on Tuesday.

4 of 107

City of Light

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

As the Saint Laurent show begins, Kaia Gerber struts her stuff.

5 of 107

Bringing the Drama

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also at the Saint Laurent show, held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower: Rami Malek.

6 of 107

Paris Match

Julien Hekimian/Getty

Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton go to the Christian Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

7 of 107

On-Set Smooch

MEGA

Finn Wittrock and Amanda Seyfried share a kiss on Tuesday while shooting scenes for their new movie in Brooklyn, New York.

8 of 107

Retro Roller

Guillotine Vodka/ MEGA

Taraji P. Henson skates into her 49th year with an ’80s-themed party at a roller rink in Chicago, followed by a brunch at Katana hosted by Guillotine Vodka.

9 of 107

Radio Waves

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Gwen Stefani is all smiles while talking about working with longtime love Blake Shelton during a visit to Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.  

10 of 107

Red Carpet Crew

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ryan Hurst and Norman Reedus get together at the special screening of AMC’s The Walking Dead season 10 on Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood.

11 of 107

Strut Your Stuff

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elizabeth Banks glows in a sophisticated pink pantsuit as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

12 of 107

Nashville Nights

Jason Kempin/Getty

Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow perform together on Monday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

13 of 107

Pounding the Pavement

SplashNews.com

Harrison Ford walks with pals through Midtown in N.Y.C. on Monday.

14 of 107

All in the Family

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis attend Moore’s Inside Out book party on Monday in L.A.

15 of 107

Making Magic

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lenny Kravitz surprises adorable 5-year-old drummer and superfan Justin Wilson II during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

16 of 107

Premiere Preview

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Host Harry Connick Jr. embraces Renée Zellweger, the star of Judy, at the film’s special N.Y.C. screening on Monday.

17 of 107

Across the Pond

Ollie Millington/Redferns

Fetty Wap performs on stage at O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday in London.

18 of 107

Fierce Female

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Kate Moss looks effortlessly chic in a leopard print dress at her event with Jorge Yarur Bascuñán celebrating the launch of Museo de la Moda: Musings on Fashion and Style at Hôtel de Crillon in Paris on Monday. 

19 of 107

So Cultured

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie attend the Metropolitan Opera opening night gala to see the premiere of the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess on Monday in N.Y.C.

20 of 107

Walk in the Park

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Lana Del Rey is seen enjoying some sunshine in New York City’s Central Park with Live PD’s analyst Sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin on Monday. 

21 of 107

Cruise Control

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jon Hamm is dressed down as he gets ready to ride a motorbike in L.A. on Monday.

22 of 107

Fueling Up

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eiza González steps out in an all-black ensemble for an iced coffee run on Monday in Los Angeles.

23 of 107

Lasting Legacy

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Victor Garber, honoree Andrea Martin and Martin Short pose together at a reception where Martin accepted the Stratford Festival Legacy Award in Toronto on Monday.

24 of 107

Green Initiatives

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Victoria Justice partners with Mars for the Planet Pledge event, where she helped unveil a new temporary mural to kick off Climate Week, at Bryant Park in N.Y.C. on Monday.

25 of 107

New York Minute

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Hale pairs her costume with cozy shoes while walking her dog near the Katy Keene set in N.Y.C. on Monday.

26 of 107

No Joke

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips attend the Joker premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris on Monday.

27 of 107

Oh Doll

MEGA

Amanda Seyfried shoots scenes with a baby doll on Monday on the Brooklyn set of A Mouthful of Air.

28 of 107

Crop to It

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski continues to make New York City her runway during a Monday outing.

29 of 107

Best of the Best

Claudio Villa/Getty

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe attend The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy, on Monday.

30 of 107

Playing Dress Up

Bird + Bird Events

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and husband Kevin Manno go back in time for a party with The Murder Mystery Company at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles over the weekend. 

31 of 107

Village People

Leah Ingersoll of Linger Photography

Tori Spelling joins Kaitlin Vilasuso at a pool party at The Westlake Village Inn in California for the launch of coculuxx CBD coconut oil.

32 of 107

Color Blocking

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse get cute on Sunday while arriving to the Hugo Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

33 of 107

L.A. Nights

Star Max/GC Images

Rob Lowe steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday among a flurry of fans.

34 of 107

Going for Gold

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Lizzo continues her Cuz I Love You Too tour at N.Y.C.’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.

35 of 107

Playing Tourist

The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber snaps some photos on Saturday while out in Milan, Italy, between fashion shows.

36 of 107

All Dressed Up

David M. Benett/Getty

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder go black tie on Sunday for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy.

37 of 107

Getting Goofy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Owain Yeoman, Alexa Swinton and Ashley Aufderheide attend the premiere of ABC’s Emergence with PEOPLE in N.Y.C. last week, hosted by PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons.

38 of 107

Signing Off

MEGA

Sailor Brinkley-Cook greets photographers on Sunday while en route to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in L.A.

39 of 107

Total VIPs

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton auction off VIP tickets to their play Betrayal for The 32nd Annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

40 of 107

Passion for Fashion

Tim Whitby/Getty

BFC launches a fashion studio apprenticeship with ambassadorial president David Beckham and designers including Richard Quinn (left) at Prendergast Vale School in London on Monday.

41 of 107

He Comes in Peace

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Jude Law speaks up on Saturday at the Peace One Day 20th Anniversary Celebration in London.

42 of 107

Pretty in Pink

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Heather McMahan and Busy Philipps pose for a selfie during Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival at LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Brooklyn on Saturday.

43 of 107

She Rules

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Also at Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, honoree Stacey Abrams.

44 of 107

Fall Fun

Gisela Schober/Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger conducts an orchestra during the Oktoberfest 2019 at Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

45 of 107

Pop Stars

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty

Sienna Miller and Iggy Pop stand out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday.

46 of 107

Two for Tea

Andrew Mason/BFA.com

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer share a laugh on Saturday at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

47 of 107

Mom & Me