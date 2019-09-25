Terrence Howard Scores His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Plus Cobie Smulders, Zoë Kravitz & More
Such Stars
Terrence Howard is joined by fiancée Mira Pak and kids Qirin Love and Hero Howard at the actor’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Prints-ess Diaries
Cobie Smulders waves to fans on Tuesday while leaving Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Coupled Up
Zoë Kravitz and new husband Karl Glusman attend the Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in France on Tuesday.
City of Light
As the Saint Laurent show begins, Kaia Gerber struts her stuff.
Bringing the Drama
Also at the Saint Laurent show, held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower: Rami Malek.
Paris Match
Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton go to the Christian Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
On-Set Smooch
Finn Wittrock and Amanda Seyfried share a kiss on Tuesday while shooting scenes for their new movie in Brooklyn, New York.
Retro Roller
Taraji P. Henson skates into her 49th year with an ’80s-themed party at a roller rink in Chicago, followed by a brunch at Katana hosted by Guillotine Vodka.
Radio Waves
Gwen Stefani is all smiles while talking about working with longtime love Blake Shelton during a visit to Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Crew
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ryan Hurst and Norman Reedus get together at the special screening of AMC’s The Walking Dead season 10 on Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood.
Strut Your Stuff
Elizabeth Banks glows in a sophisticated pink pantsuit as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
Nashville Nights
Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow perform together on Monday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Pounding the Pavement
Harrison Ford walks with pals through Midtown in N.Y.C. on Monday.
All in the Family
Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis attend Moore’s Inside Out book party on Monday in L.A.
Making Magic
Lenny Kravitz surprises adorable 5-year-old drummer and superfan Justin Wilson II during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Premiere Preview
Host Harry Connick Jr. embraces Renée Zellweger, the star of Judy, at the film’s special N.Y.C. screening on Monday.
Across the Pond
Fetty Wap performs on stage at O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday in London.
Fierce Female
Kate Moss looks effortlessly chic in a leopard print dress at her event with Jorge Yarur Bascuñán celebrating the launch of Museo de la Moda: Musings on Fashion and Style at Hôtel de Crillon in Paris on Monday.
So Cultured
Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie attend the Metropolitan Opera opening night gala to see the premiere of the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess on Monday in N.Y.C.
Walk in the Park
Lana Del Rey is seen enjoying some sunshine in New York City’s Central Park with Live PD’s analyst Sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin on Monday.
Cruise Control
Jon Hamm is dressed down as he gets ready to ride a motorbike in L.A. on Monday.
Fueling Up
Eiza González steps out in an all-black ensemble for an iced coffee run on Monday in Los Angeles.
Lasting Legacy
Victor Garber, honoree Andrea Martin and Martin Short pose together at a reception where Martin accepted the Stratford Festival Legacy Award in Toronto on Monday.
Green Initiatives
Victoria Justice partners with Mars for the Planet Pledge event, where she helped unveil a new temporary mural to kick off Climate Week, at Bryant Park in N.Y.C. on Monday.
New York Minute
Lucy Hale pairs her costume with cozy shoes while walking her dog near the Katy Keene set in N.Y.C. on Monday.
No Joke
Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips attend the Joker premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris on Monday.
Oh Doll
Amanda Seyfried shoots scenes with a baby doll on Monday on the Brooklyn set of A Mouthful of Air.
Crop to It
Emily Ratajkowski continues to make New York City her runway during a Monday outing.
Best of the Best
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe attend The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy, on Monday.
Playing Dress Up
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and husband Kevin Manno go back in time for a party with The Murder Mystery Company at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Village People
Tori Spelling joins Kaitlin Vilasuso at a pool party at The Westlake Village Inn in California for the launch of coculuxx CBD coconut oil.
Color Blocking
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse get cute on Sunday while arriving to the Hugo Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
L.A. Nights
Rob Lowe steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday among a flurry of fans.
Going for Gold
Lizzo continues her Cuz I Love You Too tour at N.Y.C.’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.
Playing Tourist
Kaia Gerber snaps some photos on Saturday while out in Milan, Italy, between fashion shows.
All Dressed Up
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder go black tie on Sunday for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy.
Getting Goofy
Owain Yeoman, Alexa Swinton and Ashley Aufderheide attend the premiere of ABC’s Emergence with PEOPLE in N.Y.C. last week, hosted by PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons.
Signing Off
Sailor Brinkley-Cook greets photographers on Sunday while en route to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in L.A.
Total VIPs
Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton auction off VIP tickets to their play Betrayal for The 32nd Annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Passion for Fashion
BFC launches a fashion studio apprenticeship with ambassadorial president David Beckham and designers including Richard Quinn (left) at Prendergast Vale School in London on Monday.
He Comes in Peace
Jude Law speaks up on Saturday at the Peace One Day 20th Anniversary Celebration in London.
Pretty in Pink
Heather McMahan and Busy Philipps pose for a selfie during Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival at LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Brooklyn on Saturday.
She Rules
Also at Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, honoree Stacey Abrams.
Fall Fun
Arnold Schwarzenegger conducts an orchestra during the Oktoberfest 2019 at Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.
Pop Stars
Sienna Miller and Iggy Pop stand out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday.
Two for Tea
Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer share a laugh on Saturday at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.