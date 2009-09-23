Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 23, 2009
BEVERAGE BREAK
Enjoying a day off from her Circus tour, Britney Spears heads to Starbucks in Beverly Hills on Tuesday with a friend. The singer performs in Los Angeles tonight, then heads to San Diego and Las Vegas later this week.
TOY STORY
Keeping her daughters close, Angelina Jolie steps out in Toulon, France, on Wednesday with kids Shiloh, 3, Zahara, 4½, and Pax, 5½ (not pictured). The foursome visited a Toys 'R Us, where they stocked up on some fun gear.
COLOR CRAZE
Looks like she's got a streak of blonde ambition! Rihanna brightens up her look, stepping out with a new two-tone do Tuesday night in New York City.
MISSION STATEMENT
Matt Damon receives a warm welcome from former President Bill Clinton during the launch of the 2009 Clinton Global Initiative in New York City on Tuesday. The actor announced at the event that his non-profit group, Water.org, would help provide clean water and sanitation facilities to people in Haiti.
GONE COUNTRY
Pals Carrie Underwood and Kellie Pickler strike a pose Tuesday at the 2nd annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. Underwood, who performed at the event, also paid tribute to her fellow country star Randy Travis.
CART WHEELIN’
Proving that their bromance is still going strong, best buds Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson bond during a round of golf Tuesday while vacationing in Hawaii.
HITTING THEIR STRIDE
David Duchovny and wife Téa Leoni are in step as they hit the pavement in New York City on Tuesday. Though the couple separated last fall, the Californication star recently told reporters that "everything is great" at home now.
WATER RIDE
She's feeling the need for speed! Lil' Kim straps into her Jet Ski – in a leopard-print minidress! – and rides the waves during a getaway to Miami Beach on Tuesday.
SCISSOR SISTER
And…cut! Gossip Girl starlet Taylor Momsen grabs some oversized shears to help kick off Clinique and Teen Vogue's "National Fresh Faces" model search in New York City on Tuesday.
GETTING ICED
Bride-to-be Khloe Kardashian peruses some blingin’ gifts for her bridal party with mom Kris Jenner at 14 Karat in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The reality star plans to marry NBA player Lamar Odom this Sunday in Los Angeles.
DESIGN STARS
Talk about the VIP treatment! Gwyneth Paltrow and pal Liv Tyler get an early peek at Quilt, designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec's new avant-garde armchair, Tuesday at London manufacturer Established amp Sons.
PUBLIC FIGURE
He's not out of politics – yet! A buttoned-up Matt Damon continues to shoot his new movie, The Adjustment Bureau, where he plays a congressman, alongside Anthony Mackie on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
LONDON CALLS
Slumdog Millionaire costars and real-life loves Freida Pinto and Dev Patel arrive at the Burberry Prorsum spring/summer 2010 show during London Fashion Week on Tuesday. Pinto recently made PEOPLE's 10 Best Dressed List for her colorful choices on the red carpet.
A CASUAL VISIT
A low-key Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott step out without their little ones Liam, 2, and Stella, 1, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
POUNDING THE PAVEMENT
Ashton Kutcher leaves his hot pink sports car – and the set of Valentine's Day – behind for an errand run on foot Tuesday in New York City.
FELINE FIERCE
Sporting a leopard print scarf, Shakira leaves her hotel in London en route to London Fashion Week. The Colombian singer's next album, She Wolf, will be released on Oct. 13.