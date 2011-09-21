Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 21, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

TAKE A BOW

Dance break! After vacationing in Italy, Rihanna busts a move while hanging out on her hotel balcony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Tuesday.

PEN PAL

A sleek and stylish Kendra Wilkinson autographs copies of her new book, Being Kendra, Tuesday during a book signing event at Long Island, N.Y., store Book Revue.

DOGGIE KISSES

Eva Mendes, who? Ryan Gosling finds a new PDA mate in a furry costar on the set of his new period drama, The Gangster Squad, in L.A. on Tuesday.

TICKLED PINK

Kelly Osbourne and Lourdes Leon appropriately strike a pose on the runway Tuesday at a celebration of Madonna and Lourdes's Material Girl juniors' line at Macy's Herald Square in New York City.

MORNING STAR

Taylor Lautner gives the Today show crowd what they want – a smile! – in New York's Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday, while promoting his new movie Abduction, in theaters Friday.

GONE 'SOUTH'

We need a montage! Jon Hamm smiles for the cameras Tuesday while attending the 15th anniversary celebration for South Park in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHONING IT IN

Jamie Lee Curtis keeps it old school, using a traditional phone extension for her cell phone Tuesday to take a call while shopping at California's Brentwood Country Mart.

'HI' STYLE

After cheering on her brother Rob on Dancing with the Stars, Kim Kardashian greets fans while leaving her hotel in New York on Tuesday.

THE COVER-UP

Jennifer Aniston and beau Justin Theroux do their best to stay dry while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

WORKOUT READY

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff earns her stripes while making her way into a Pilates studio Tuesday afternoon in Toluca Lake, Calif.

THE AVIATOR

Someone looks ready to fly the friendly skies! Avid pilot John Travolta teams up with Bombardier to introduce the manufacturer's latest fleet of aircrafts Tuesday in Burbank, Calif.

PINK LADY

I Don't Know How She Does It star Sarah Jessica Parker – who credits her multitasking abilities to talking to herself! – runs errands in style Tuesday in New York City's West Village.

GLEE-FUL GUEST

Sassy and stylish Emmys host Jane Lynch flashes a smile and her book, Happy Accidents, while visiting "Mark Says Hi!" in the SiriusXM Studio on Tuesday in New York City.

FITNESS FRENZY

Vanessa Hudgens gears up for a group workout with fellow Disney stars Ashley Tisdale and Hudgens's rumored new beau Austin Butler on Tuesday in L.A.

BABY BOARDING

Jet-setting duo Miranda Kerr and 8-month-old Flynn Christopher prepare for takeoff from LAX on Tuesday.

