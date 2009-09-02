Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 2, 2009
CHILD'S PLAY
Pete Wentz lets loose in Hollywood on Tuesday at a signing for his new line of comic books, "Fall Out Toyworks." The miniseries – based on Fall Out Boy Song "Tiffany Blews" – follows the adventures of a mysterious toymaker and his pals.
FASHION FLASHBACK
What would Manolo Blahnik-loving Carrie Bradshaw think of this getup? Sarah Jessica Parker pulls out the perm and tapered jeans on Tuesday while continuing to film the Sex and the City sequel in New York City. The movie hits theaters on May 28, 2010.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Ready to get the party started, The Hills star Brody Jenner stays close to step-sister Khloe Kardashian during his belated 26th birthday bash at West Hollywood hotspot Mi-6 on Tuesday. The reality star spent his actual birthday – Aug. 21 – having his appendix removed.
Check out a sneak peak of Brody on the new season of The Hills, premiering on Sept. 29.
STEP BY STEP
LeAnn Rimes, who recently announced plans to dissolve her marriage to Dean Sheremet, makes a solo exit Tuesday from Shutters on the Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.
SPACED OUT
Prepare for takeoff! Cruz Beckham, 4, accompanied by mom Victoria, steals the show Tuesday while leaving big brother Romeo's 7th birthday party at Fogo de Chao in Los Angeles.
TONGUE-TIED
Sporting a black leather bustier and one extra-sharp nail, actress AnnaLynne McCord gets playful with photographers in Hollywood Tuesday night during a launch party for season two of 90210. The hit drama returns to the CW on Sept. 8.
EASY RIDER
Leonardo DiCaprio gets his wheels spinning with a bike ride through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday. The actor was recently in Paris filming his new movie, Inception, opposite Oscar winner Marion Cotillard.
WELL-SUITED
Hey, good looking! A dapper Ed Westwick – who is stirring up a little gossip of his own by filming a gay kiss for the new season – brings out his best threads Tuesday while on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.
TICKLED PINK
Romancing the ladies is all in a day's work for Ashton Kutcher! The actor woos a very blonde Jessica Alba with a rose on the set of their romantic comedy, Valentine's Day, Tuesday in Los Angeles.
A 'BIG' MOMENT
No reason to be blue! Sarah Jessica Parker goes face to face with her onscreen hubby Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, as she continues work on the sequel to Sex and the City: The Movie Tuesday in New York.
RUNNING MAN
Transformers hottie Josh Duhamel relies on his trusty bandana while sprinting in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday. The actor recently signed on to star with Katherine Heigl in the comedy Life As We Know It.
COFFEE MATE
Kelly Rutherford takes a coffee break with her 12-week-old daughter Helena on the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Tuesday. The actress, who also has 2-year-old son Hermes, recently said motherhood is "a little easier" the second time around.
ANOTHER CONVERT?
Hey, that's not Penn Badgley! Blake Lively gets friendly with her new costar and director Ben Affleck – who has the actress wearing matching Red Sox gear Tuesday on the Boston set of The Town.
VOICES CARRY
Whitney Houston rocks a trench coat and the crowd Tuesday during a show taped at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park (and scheduled to air Wednesday on Good Morning America). The singer, who just released her sixth album I Look to You, performed new songs including "Million Dollar Bill" and favorites like "I'm Every Woman."
GENTLEMAN'S CHAT
Jeremy Piven suits up for a spot on the Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday in New York. One possible conversation topic: the actor's recent win in arbitration against producers of his Broadway show Speed-the-Plow, after he left the play early due to mercury poisoning.