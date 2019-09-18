Katy Perry Shines on Ellen, Plus Chance the Rapper, Mariah Carey & More

Sparkle Motion
Katy Perry sings her heart out during a taping of Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Two Cute
Mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson get together on Tuesday night at the POPSUGAR X ABC Embrace Your Ish event in Hollywood.
Tall Tale
Joining them at the event, a pretty in pink Tracee Ellis Ross.
Red Carpet Kisses
Simon Cowell gets a smooch from partner Lauren Silverman at the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday night.
Giving Life
Chance the Rapper keeps summer going strong on Tuesday night during his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Hands Together
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have a Tuesday date night in Los Angeles.
Lovin' It
Becca Tilley, Ashley Benson and JoJo Fletcher attend the McDonald’s & UberEats: McDelivery’s Night In celebration on Tuesday night in N.Y.C.
Hitting the Gym
TB12 co-founder Tom Brady and Maria Menounos attend the grand opening of TB12 Performance & Recovery Center on Tuesday night in Boston.
Grammy Girl
Billie Eilish chats onstage at The Grammy Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.
Flower Power
Katie Holmes looks ready for spring on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.
Plus Ones
Sisters Sara and Erin Foster strike a pose as they attend the Plus Products CBD launch party in New York City on Tuesday.
Crop Cop
Emily Ratajkowski continues her run of stylish dog-walking outfits in New York City on Tuesday.
With Honors
Tayla Lynn, Kellie Pickler, Loretta Lynn and Reba McEntire attend the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday night.
Busy Busy
Busy Philipps chats on her phone on Tuesday during an errand run in L.A.
Peace & Love
Charli XCX greets the crowd on Monday night during her sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Light the Night
Rihanna attends an event for her Fenty Beauty line at Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.
Magic Mic
Liam Payne sings his heart out on Tuesday during a SiriusXM Celebrity Session on Hits1! at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Shop to It
Christian Siriano joins Burlington and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to celebrate kids who have beat cancer at Burlington Union Square in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Red Alert
Cobie Smulders smolders on Monday at the premiere of ABC’s Stumptown at Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A.
Coming 'Home'
Little Big Town does their thing on stage over the weekend at the Hometown Rising festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
Sitting Pretty
Julia Roberts takes the mic on Monday for the first episode of The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM in Los Angeles.
Big Hugs
Zach Galifianakis and Jon Hamm attend Netflix’s special screening of Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Monday in L.A.
Hot Date
Also at the Between Two Ferns premiere on Monday, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Welcome to Her Haus
Lady Gaga gets all dressed up on Monday night for the launch of her Haus Laboratories makeup line at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Sister, Sister
Gigi and Bella Hadid hang on Monday night at the LOVE & YouTube London Fashion Week party sponsored by Perriet-Jouet and hosted by Katie Grand and Derek Blasberg at Decimo at The Standard.
Blonde Moment
Also at the London Fashion Week party on Monday night, a newly blonde Kendall Jenner.
TV Team
Terry Crews and Fran Drescher get together on Monday night at NBC’s Comedy Starts Here event at NeueHouse Hollywood.
Opening Remarks
Prince William speaks at the Monday re-opening of the BAFTA exhibition space in London.
Three's Company
Val Chmerkovskiy, an injured Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attend Monday night’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars in Hollywood following Christie’s injury and Sailor’s last-minute inclusion in the show.
Got the Moves
Tyler, The Creator performs live on stage at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Monday night.
Relevant Info
World Cup champs Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan kick off the second annual Relevance Conference, hosted by Xandr, at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday.
What a Kiss
Lucy Hale and Zane Holtz film scenes for their new series Katy Keene in New York City on Monday.
Booking It
David Hasselhoff stands in front of the East Side Gallery in Berlin, Germany, at a presentation of the Audible original audio book Up Against The Wall – Mission Mauerfall, out Oct. 3, on Tuesday.
Take a Bow
Jordin Sparks smiles during the curtain call for Waitress on Broadway after joining the cast for a limited engagement on Monday night.
Fair Game
Eddie and Hannah Redmayne make it a date on Monday at the Sarabande Foundation at LAPADA Art and Antiques Fair in London.
Having a Cow
Martha Stewart has a Jersey Cow named after her during her homecoming tribute at Stew Leonard’s supermarket opening on Monday in Paramus, New Jersey.
On the Run
Nicholas Cage and lookalike son Weston Coppola Cage attend the premiere of Running with the Devil at Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills on Monday night.
Label Maker
Jaden Smith launches his label ERYS PRESENTS: EVERYTHING BAD FOR YOU in the Men’s Designer Street Room at Selfridges London on Tuesday.
School Ties
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy surprise students for the Vera Bradley x Blessings in a Backpack Event at Shepherd Elementary in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Monday.
Patterns on Patterns
Lucy Boynton and Ben Platt get together on Monday at a special screening of their new Netflix series, The Politician, at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.
Red Lip Realness
Lily James attends the Burberry show on Monday as part of London Fashion Week.
Burberry Best
Also at the Burberry show in London on Monday, new couple Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid.
Smiles for Miles
A beaming Tom Hiddleston visits The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Walk the Walk
Another day, another walk around New York City on Monday for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup.
Tea Time
Kelly Lynch and Anjelica Huston get together as Champagne Bollinger and Asprey London host a high tea and champagne soirée with Lynch and Carlota Espinosa at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Kat & Dogs
Host Kat Graham mans the mic on Saturday at Mercy for Animals’ 20th Anniversary and Annual Hidden Heroes Gala at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A.