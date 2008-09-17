Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 17, 2008
CITY SLICKERS
Katie Holmes and a super slick Tom Cruise show daughter Suri, 2, the sights during a walk around New York on Wednesday. The family left their apartment, reportedly en route to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where Holmes is rehearsing for her Broadway debut in All My Sons.
'EYE' TO EYE
Megan Fox shows her support for Transformers costar Shia LaBeouf Tuesday at the Hollywood premiere of his movie Eagle Eye. In the thriller (which opens Sept. 26), the actor plays an everyday guy who becomes a fugitive from the law after receiving a threatening phone call from a stranger.
SPEED RACER
Not one to rest on his laurels, Matthew McConaughey gets his pulse racing with a jog near his Malibu house on Tuesday – just days after completing the Nautica Malibu Triathlon. The actor finished the race in a speedy 1 hour, 43 minutes and 48 seconds – and got the support of girlfriend Camila Alves and his son Levi, who watched from a VIP section.
CROWD PLEASERS
Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z bring their star power to the table at the New Yorkers for Children gala Tuesday at Cipriani in New York. At the event, which raised money for foster children, the power couple joined music executive (and honored guest) Kevin Liles at his front table.
JAY, MEET LITTLE J
Also doing her part for less-privileged kids: Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen (who plays ultra-privileged Little J on the hit show), modeling a chic shag haircut and a Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti dress Tuesday at the New Yorkers for Children gala.
SLIP-SLIDING AWAY
Back home in Australia, Naomi Watts (who has yet to confirm her second pregnancy) has her hands full with almost-14-month-old son Alexander – and a pair of errant sunglasses! – during a park outing Wednesday with friends in Sydney.
FLY GUY
Lance Bass spreads his wings – and steps out for a good cause. The future Dancing With the Stars contestant supports the Lollipop Theater Network, an organization that brings current movies to hospitalized children, during a cocktail party Tuesday at a private home in Bel Air, Calif.
THINKING PINK
Tori Spelling indulges in double treats Tuesday at the Silverspoon Passion for Pink luncheon hosted by Cheryl Hines in Beverly Hills. "It's very important, especially now that I'm a mom . . . [to] bring awareness to women so they can get checked," Spelling told PEOPLE at the event, which raised money for breast cancer organizations.
ABOUT FACE
Michelle Williams enjoys her morning coffee – and some affection from daughter Matilda, 2 – Tuesday during a favorite pastime: strolling together through their Brooklyn neighborhood.
READY, JET SET ...
Just one day after premiering My Best Friend's Girl in Los Angeles, a fresh-faced Kate Hudson teams up with Stella McCartney in London Tuesday night at the 30 Days of Fashion and Beauty gala. Held at the Natural History Museum as part of London Fashion Week, the party featured photos by the designer's sister, Mary McCartney.
RIDING HIGH
Chris Brown takes the high road Monday, hoping on the roof of a passing car while filming an action scene in Los Angeles for his upcoming film, Bone Deep.
STANDING TALL
As the face of their seductive new scent, Eva Mendes is poised to present Calvin Klein's Secret Obsession perfume during a launch party in Rome on Tuesday.
SIGNING OFF
Brooke Shields shows off her toned body – "I celebrate my strength," she tells PEOPLE – in a slinky Badgley Mischka dress at the season premiere of Lipstick Jungle Monday in New York. The actress also took a little trip down memory lane, autographing her '80s collectible action figure, called "the World's Most Glamorous Teenage Doll."
SWEET ESCAPES
Shields's Lipstick Jungle costar Lindsay Price indulges her sweet tooth after the premiere on Tuesday, stopping for a low-fat treat at a Tasti D-lite dessert shop in New York's Upper West Side.
SCOOTER CUTIE
Teaching a few of the cruising basics, Matthew Broderick hitches a ride with son James Wilkie, 5, during an afternoon scooter ride Tuesday through New York City.