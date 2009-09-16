Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 16, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

HANDS ON

Credit: Marcos Vasquez/BuzzFoto

Just weeks away from welcoming baby number four, Heidi Klum takes children Johan, 2½ and Leni, 5, to karate class in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

SEW WHAT?

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Days after delivering a soaring performance at MTV's Video Music Awards, Pink bares more than just her musical talents at the opening night of her Funhouse tour Tuesday at Seattle's KeyArena.

HUG IT OUT

Credit: David Gabber/PR Photos

Aaron Eckhart and Jennifer Aniston share a hug and a smile on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film Love Happens, at the Mann Village Theatre. The movie – which hits theaters Friday – follows a widower through his new romance.

CLAP ON, CLAP OFF

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Guess they love the show! Lindsay Lohan gets friendly with Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen Tuesday at the G-Star Raw fashion show at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom.

See more stars celebrating New York Fashion Week – and get the inside scoop from the tents!

OFFICIAL BUSINESS

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

No, he's not running for public office, but Matt Damon is at New York's City Hall on official business, filming his latest movie, The Adjustment Bureau, on Tuesday. In the film, Damon plays a charismatic congressman who meets a ballerina.

FASHION STATEMENT

Credit: Graylock/ABACA

She's one hot mama! Jessica Alba is anything but basic in black while posing backstage Tuesday during a Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event in New York City.

THE SUITE LIFE

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Talk-show host Wendy Williams checks out the wares at the DSi Studio, a gifting suite hosted by Nintendo, in the penthouse of New York's Bryant Park Hotel on Tuesday.

COUCHING IT

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

While preparing for the debut of her spring Baby Phat and KLS collections on Tuesday, Kimora Lee Simmons finds some time to cuddle up with Kim Kardashian at New York City's Roseland Ballroom.

BOW-TIFUL

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Taylor Swift sparkles in a glittering blue dress after making an appearance on ABC's The View in New York on Tuesday. After her visit, the country star received a telephone call from Kanye West, who apologized for interrupting her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

OUT IN THE OPEN

Credit: Juan Soliz/PacificCoastNews

Gerard Butler makes his way into the U.S. Open Men's final between Juan Martin Del Potro and Roger Federer on Monday in Flushing Meadows, Queens – where the rising Argentine player beat tennis king Federer.

(TAKE) COVER GIRL

Credit: PPNY/GSNY / Splash News Online

Lauren Conrad takes a break from the New York Fashion Week scene for a little modeling of her own during a photo shoot Tuesday in the city's trendy meatpacking district.

CALL TIME

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

With another (possible) baby on the way, newlywed Mark Wahlberg reports for duty Tuesday on the New York set of his new movie, The Other Guys. The comedy costars Will Ferrell and is penned by Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy scribe Adam McKay.

REUNITED!

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Naomi Watts shares an impromptu reunion with Clive Owen, her costar in The International, during an afterparty Monday for A Single Man at Toronto's Gardiner Museum on Monday. The movie, which stars Julianne Moore (not pictured), screened as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

FASHION CHIC

Credit: MAXA /Landov

After viewing designer Brian Reyes's Spring 2010 collection, fashionista Rachel Bilson makes a stylish exit from the tents in New York's Bryant Park on Tuesday.

MOVING ON

Credit: Ramey

Fresh from her breakup with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff leaves a Los Angeles dance studio on Tuesday. The sexy dancer, who is paired with Aaron Carter, will hit the ballroom on Sept. 21.

By People Staff