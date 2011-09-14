Star Tracks: Wednesday, September 14, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: INF

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner makes another bump-y arrival Tuesday, attending the premiere of her new film Butter at the Toronto International Film Festival.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Ashley Greene catches up with former flame Chace Crawford at InStyle's Toronto International Film Festival party Tuesday night.

LEAN ON ME

Credit: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

They're still going strong! After laying low for a few months, Ashlee Simpson and new man Vincent Piazza cozy up to one another at Nylon magazine's bash at New York eatery Catch Tuesday.

AFTER-DINNER TREAT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Fresh off their Mexican getaway, Jessica Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson make a hands-on statement Tuesday outside Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Credit: Ramey

Keeping his newly acquired six-pack abs under wraps, David Arquette makes a play for Dancing with the Stars votes Tuesday alongside partner Kym Johnson in Beverly Hills.

PETAL PUSHER

Credit: Fame

Jessica Alba and flower girl Honor, 3, hit the road in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.

AT THE RED-Y

Credit: Fame

Days after her 30th birthday, Jennifer Hudson gets fired up in a flaming red dress Tuesday at Self magazine's fourth annual Women Doing Good Awards in New York City.

STYLE SECTION

Credit: Justin Campbell/Startraks

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Nicki Minaj and Justin Timberlake make for a lesson in contrasts Tuesday while attending the Oscar de la Renta runway show during New York Fashion Week.

SET DRESSING

Credit: Splash News Online

Johnny Depp hides his rugged good looks under a full face of makeup Tuesday while shooting the vampire film Dark Shadows in Devon, England.

LACED UP

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Sweetly dressed Taylor Swift channels a vintage vibe en route to the Rodarte Spring 2012 presentation Tuesday in New York City.

THE SUIT LIFE

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Fellow Brits Tom Hardy and Colin Firth make a dashing duo Tuesday, hitting the red carpet for the London premiere of their thriller, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

SISTER ACT

Credit: Ryan Mccune/Patrick McMullan/Sipa

There's no sibling rivalry here! Stunning sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning stick together during Rodarte's Spring 2012 presentation Tuesday in New York City.

See more stars making the rounds at New York Fashion Week!

SNUGGLY STROLL

Credit: INF

New baby sighting! Melanie Brown holds tight to her newborn, Madison Brown Belafonte, while on the move Tuesday in Los Angeles.

CAPPED OFF

Credit: Fame

Like his wife Fergie, Josh Duhamel shows love for the Miami Dolphins during a Tuesday jog in Miami.

FRONT-ROW FABULOUS

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Always on-trend, fashion week fixture Kim Kardashian stuns in a cobalt-blue gown while attending the Vera Wang Spring 2012 presentation Tuesday in New York City.

