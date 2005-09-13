Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 14, 2005
SHOWSTOPPER
Lindsay Lohan looks stylish enough to upstage the models at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2006 fashion show in New York City on Monday. Her favorite part of the catwalk? "I loved the confetti in the end because it stuck in everybody's mouth and it was very spontaneous."
FAMILY STONES
Ashley (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen join the Rolling Stones family – from left, Tyrone Wood (Ron's son); Lizzie Jagger (Mick's daughter); Leah Wood (Ron's daughter); Theodora Richards (Keith's daughter); and Ron's wife, Jo – backstage Tuesday during the Stones' A Bigger Band concert in New York.
GRACEFUL EXIT
Beyoncé shows she's perfected her starlet arrival skills as she steps out of a car and avoids a peekaboo moment on Tuesday. The singer was going to a New York City nightclub for a Fashion Week afterparty with boyfriend Jay-Z.
POP ARTISTS
Jimmy Fallon and Parker Posey stop traffic in Greenwich Village on Tuesday as they film a Pepsi commercial.
WIGGING OUT
A bleached blonde Sarah Michelle Gellar relaxes between takes on the Los Angeles set of the futuristic comedy Southland Tales on Tuesday. The former Vampire Slayer plays a porn star in the film, which also stars The Rock and Seann William Scott.
THE 'FLIGHT' STUFF
Jodie Foster, whose airline thriller, Flight Plan, opens Sept. 23, looks plane gorgeous arriving to tape an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Tuesday. The actress, who last starred in another scare fest (2002's Panic Room), insists, "I'm not like some heavy dark person at all, and it'd be nice to do a comedy."
THUMBS UP
Guy Ritchie gives a glowing review at Sunday's premiere of Revolver, which he wrote and directed, at the Toronto Film Festival. After the screening, he and his Stella McCartney-clad wife, Madonna (her arm in a sling thanks to an August horseback-riding accident), took the cast out to the French-fusion restaurant Nectar.
RAINBOW COALITION
A "pregnant" Brittany Murphy (she's wearing a prosthetic belly) gets to the point in London on Saturday on the set of her new movie, Love and Other Disasters. In the film, Murphy plays an American assistant at British Vogue.
HOLD THE PICKLES
Pregnancy cravings? Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner, who is expecting their first child this winter, get their licks with ice cream in Santa Monica on Sunday. Later that night, the couple hit the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, where she was a presenter and he was a nominee for his Bravo show, Project Greenlight.
BACK SUPPORT
Hilary Duff gets a grip on her favorite guy, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, in Los Angeles on Sunday. "He's a really good boyfriend," Duff tells PEOPLE.
GREEN STREAK
Justin Timberlake hits the links in his hometown of Memphis on Tuesday. The singer-actor is there shooting Black Snake Moan, directed by Hustle and Flow helmer Craig Brewer. In the film, Timberlake plays the boyfriend of a sex addict (Christina Ricci) redeemed by a bluesman (Samuel L. Jackson).
BACK IN THE U.S.A.
Red, white and blue duo Courteney Cox and David Arquette walk one of their Cavalier King Charles spaniels in New York City on Friday. The actress is taking a break from filming her superhero-kids flick, The Return of Zoom, in Toronto.
'BEAUTIFUL' MUSIC
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey duet on "America the Beautiful" before a Washington Redskins-Chicago Bears game in Landover, Md., on Sunday – the fourth anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The couple later watched the game from Redskins owner Dan Snyder's private suite.