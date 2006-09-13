Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 13, 2006
SOUTHERN CHARMER
Justin Timberlake shares the love (and the sexy) with fans, getting up close and personal with one at a New York City Virgin Megastore on Tuesday – the day his FutureSex/LoveSounds debuted.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE?
Earlier, Timberlake gets on the TRL floor with his "biggest fan" Danielle (left) and a few others as "SexyBack" plays. The singer had invited Danielle up from Times Square after she told the MTV crew that she had waited in line all night for the Virgin signing.
LOVE SCENE
Though they play a dysfunctional couple onscreen, it's all love between Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of their biopic El Cantante on Tuesday. Lopez, who also coproduced the film about salsa legend Hector Lavoe, said of working with Anthony, "It was a passion project for both of us."
SCAR FACE?
Zoe Saldana squeezes in some face time with her Haven costar Orlando Bloom Tuesday at the film's afterparty at Los Angeles club Privilege. Bloom, who worked together with Saldana on Pirates of the Caribbean, also embraced the role of a vengeful, disfigured lover in the crime drama, telling PEOPLE, "The makeup girl did an incredible job of giving me a scar."
THE COMEBACK KID
Whitney Houston gets back in the center of the music universe Tuesday between cousin Dionne Warwick and J Records honcho Clive Davis at the 15th annual Ella Awards in Beverly Hills. The diva is reportedly working on a new album with her mentor Davis, and will head into the studio in a few weeks, reports MTV.com.
TEAM 'FEAST'
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon share a good time – and a producing credit – at the premiere of Feast at the Las Vegas Palms Hotel and Casino on Tuesday. The horror film was created as part of the duo's now defunct Project Greenlight series and will be released in theaters Sept. 22.
DARK SIDE
Mary-Kate Olsen takes a dark turn – paging Morticia Addams! – in a goth-inspired getup Tuesday in New York City, where the actress attended a private dinner.
HELLO, MOSCOW!
Despite a planned covert arrival into Moscow on Monday, Madonna is caught by the cameras – and fans – as she touches down at Vnukovo Airport. The singer played Russia for the first time at Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday night, then took her controversial Confessions tour to Japan.
GETTING HOOKED
Matthew McConaughey rises to the occasion as he roots on his University of Texas Longhorns – showing off the school's hook 'em horns signal – during the football team's 24-7 loss to No. 1 Ohio State in Austin on Saturday. Also with him (though not pictured): his two amigos, Lance Armstrong and Jake Gyllenhaal, who've been hitting the town with McConaughey.
FASHION FORWARD
Janet Jackson peeks out from the front row at the Bill Blass runway show in New York City on Tuesday. The singer, whose new album 20 Y.O. hits stores Sept. 26, also got upfront recently about another matter: her reported 60 lb. weight gain. "I could not believe how big I was," she told Extra.
FRONT-ROW FOES
Laguna Beach alums – and rivals – Lauren Conrad (left) and Kristin Cavallari are in a preppy state of mind at the Lacoste fashion show Saturday in New York. The two sat separately in the front row and reportedly exchanged icy glares.
ON THE PROWL
Paris Hilton slinks her way up to New York City nightclub Door late Monday night – well, early Tuesday morning. The heiress also hit hot spot Butter, where she kissed rocker Travis Barker.
HEAD 'CASE'
Things are looking up for Renée Zellweger on the Vancouver set of her movie Case 39 on Monday. The actress plays a social worker attempting to save a girl from her abusive parents in the thriller.
HI AND DRY
Kirsten Dunst (whose Sofia Coppola-directed movie Marie Antoinette opens Oct. 20) does the wave with a pal while running errands in Hollywood on Sunday.
A WHEEL MAN
Will Ferrell gets behind some free-wheelin' fun with four racy passengers at the London premiere of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby on Tuesday.
ROCK-A-BYE BABY
Jack Black and wife Tanya Haden show off their wide awake 3-month-old Sammy at the unveiling of director Michel Gondry's "The Science of Sleep" sculpture exhibit Sunday in New York City. The installation features film sets from the movie of the same name, which stars Gael Garcéa Bernal and opens in limited release Sept. 22.