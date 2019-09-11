Chrissy Teigen & Luna Shake Things Up, Plus Prince Harry, Rihanna & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 11, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 92

Brain Freeze

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna share a sweet treat during a visit to Shake Shack on Tuesday to promote NBC’s Bring the Funny in West Hollywood. 

2 of 92

Eyes on the Prize

Terence Patrick/CBS

Guest star Kris Jenner wins a lawnmower during a “The Price Is Right” segment on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.  

3 of 92

On the Line

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry works on a trade during BGC Charity Day, honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks, on Wednesday in London.

4 of 92

'Savage' Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rihanna steals the spotlight during a sneak peak of her Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Center on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

5 of 92

Think Pink

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Patrick Schwarzenegger sports a bold pink matching set to the Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

6 of 92

Mom Moments

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Serena Williams brings daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. out on the catwalk during her Serena by Serena Williams New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2020 show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

7 of 92

Green Glam

Yuchen Liao/Getty

Katharine McPhee glows at the Pamella Roland New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

8 of 92

Walk the Walk

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Michael B. Jordan steps out in a chic and cozy look for the spring 2020 Coach runway show on Tuesday at the High Line in N.Y.C.

9 of 92

Lean on Me

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Maya Hawke lends a shoulder to costar Alex Wolff during the Human Capital premiere on Tuesday during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

10 of 92

Movie Night

Sonia Recchia/Getty

Peter Sarsgaard and wife Maggie Gyllenhaal pose together at Audi Canada’s post-screening event for Human Capital on Tuesday during the Toronto International Film Festival.

11 of 92

Radiant Ruffles

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cynthia Erivo owns the Harriet premiere red carpet during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.

12 of 92

Fan Friendly

GP Images/Getty

Joe Alwyn smiles while signing autographs ahead of the Harriet premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.

13 of 92

Taking a Stand

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest tries to get on cohost Kelly Ripa’s level as she poses en pointe along with more than 300 dancers who broke the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously outside Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

14 of 92

Furry Fan

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julianne Hough cuddles with a pup on the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

15 of 92

Back in the 'Old Town'

Paras Griffin/Getty

Lil Nas X surprises fans with a visit to his former high school during Hot 107.9’s Pep Rally at Lithia Springs High School on Tuesday in Georgia.

16 of 92

It's a Date

MEGA

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter walk the streets of N.Y.C. in coordinating outfits on Tuesday.

17 of 92

Get Low

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rosario Dawson strikes a pose in a patterned two-piece set in New York City on Tuesday.

18 of 92

Glittery Getup

MediaPunch

Jenny Lewis performs at Revolution Live on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

19 of 92

Costars on the Carpet

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Smits pose arm in arm at the Bluff City Law world premiere in Memphis on Tuesday night.

20 of 92

Regal Moment

EPH Photo

Iconic supermodel Carol Alt closes designer Zang Toi’s 30th anniversary show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

21 of 92

Keeping the Beat

Scott Gries

Seth Meyers steps in as a guest judge on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 p.m. ET, joining Iron Chef Michael Symon and Flay in a showdown featuring Top Chef‘s Carrie Baird and Chef Lamar Moore of Chicago.

22 of 92

Baby Blue

MEGA

Daniel Craig gets rough around the edges on Tuesday while filming the new Bond movie, No Time to Die, in Matera, Italy.

23 of 92

Back in Action

Cindy Ord/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Hoda Kotb play coy on Tuesday following a SiriusXM Town Hall interview about Lopez’s new movie, Hustlers, in N.Y.C.

24 of 92

To the Point

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris gets animated on Tuesday during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

25 of 92

Front Row Friends

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Zendaya and H.E.R. hang in the front row of the Vera Wang spring/summer 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

26 of 92

A Pizza This

The Image Direct

Nina Dobrev wears a hilarious shirt on Tuesday for a trip to the gym in West Hollywood.

27 of 92

Sign of the Times

Jason Mendez/Getty

Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott goof off on Tuesday at The Levi’s Store Times Square in N.Y.C.

28 of 92

Sitting Pretty

John Lamparski/Getty

Meghan Trainor attends the Sally LaPointe show on Tuesday during New York Fashion Week.

29 of 92

French Dressing

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Geena Davis signs autographs for fans on Tuesday at the Deauville U.S. Film Festival in France.

30 of 92

In the Zone

Jun Sato/WireImage

Keanu Reeves gets into character at the Japan premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Tuesday in Tokyo.

31 of 92

From the Court to the Carpet

Jim Spellman/Getty

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian step out together for The Game Changers New York City premiere on Monday. 

32 of 92

Buttoned Down

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Miley Cyrus steps out in a rocker-chic all-black look for the Tom Ford spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday at Nom Wah Tea Parlor. 

33 of 92

Well Suited

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Also at the Tom Ford show: The Goldfinch’s Ansel Elgort. 

34 of 92

Day Date

SplashNews.com

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas head out after enjoying a rooftop lunch date at Restoration Hardware in N.Y.C. on Monday.

35 of 92

Milestone Moment

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Melissa McCarthy receives a sad clown portrait of host Ellen DeGeneres during her 20th appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday in Burbank, California.

36 of 92

Happy Hello

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Meryl Streep waves to the crowd at the premiere of The Laundromat during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

37 of 92

Matching Moment

Ernesto Distefano/Getty

Ford v Ferrari costars Christian Bale and Matt Damon get suited up for the film’s premiere cocktail party hosted by RBC during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

38 of 92

Thumbs Up

George Pimentel/Getty

Jon Bernthal poses with fans at the Ford v Ferrari premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

39 of 92

Such Jokesters

George Pimentel/Getty

Joker producer Bradley Cooper and actor Robert De Niro are all smiles on the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

40 of 92

Taika's Time

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi is honored with the TIFF Ebert Director award during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

41 of 92

Fashion Faces

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kendall Jenner and Suki Waterhouse pose together at the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. during New York Fashion Week on Monday. 

42 of 92

Who's Calling?

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller gets caught up on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

43 of 92

Giving Back

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Misty Copeland gives out backpacks during the Vera Bradley x Blessings in a Backpack event on Monday at Gregory Jocko Jackson School in Brooklyn, New York.

44 of 92

Glitzy Gal

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Paris Hilton poses backstage at The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical Fashion Show on Monday at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre in N.Y.C.

45 of 92

On the Road

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Kurt Russell goes for a ride in L.A. on Monday sporting a fully grown beard, cargo shorts and sneakers.

46 of 92

Heads Up!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay shows off her football skills in N.Y.C. on Monday.

47 of 92

Bonded Costars