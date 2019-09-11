Chrissy Teigen & Luna Shake Things Up, Plus Prince Harry, Rihanna & More

Brain Freeze
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna share a sweet treat during a visit to Shake Shack on Tuesday to promote NBC’s Bring the Funny in West Hollywood.
Eyes on the Prize
Guest star Kris Jenner wins a lawnmower during a “The Price Is Right” segment on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.
On the Line
Prince Harry works on a trade during BGC Charity Day, honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks, on Wednesday in London.
'Savage' Show
Rihanna steals the spotlight during a sneak peak of her Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Center on Tuesday in Brooklyn.
Think Pink
Patrick Schwarzenegger sports a bold pink matching set to the Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Mom Moments
Serena Williams brings daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. out on the catwalk during her Serena by Serena Williams New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2020 show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Green Glam
Katharine McPhee glows at the Pamella Roland New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Walk the Walk
Michael B. Jordan steps out in a chic and cozy look for the spring 2020 Coach runway show on Tuesday at the High Line in N.Y.C.
Lean on Me
Maya Hawke lends a shoulder to costar Alex Wolff during the Human Capital premiere on Tuesday during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
Movie Night
Peter Sarsgaard and wife Maggie Gyllenhaal pose together at Audi Canada’s post-screening event for Human Capital on Tuesday during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Radiant Ruffles
Cynthia Erivo owns the Harriet premiere red carpet during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.
Fan Friendly
Joe Alwyn smiles while signing autographs ahead of the Harriet premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.
Taking a Stand
Ryan Seacrest tries to get on cohost Kelly Ripa’s level as she poses en pointe along with more than 300 dancers who broke the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously outside Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Furry Fan
Julianne Hough cuddles with a pup on the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Back in the 'Old Town'
Lil Nas X surprises fans with a visit to his former high school during Hot 107.9’s Pep Rally at Lithia Springs High School on Tuesday in Georgia.
It's a Date
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter walk the streets of N.Y.C. in coordinating outfits on Tuesday.
Get Low
Rosario Dawson strikes a pose in a patterned two-piece set in New York City on Tuesday.
Glittery Getup
Jenny Lewis performs at Revolution Live on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Costars on the Carpet
Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Smits pose arm in arm at the Bluff City Law world premiere in Memphis on Tuesday night.
Regal Moment
Iconic supermodel Carol Alt closes designer Zang Toi’s 30th anniversary show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Keeping the Beat
Seth Meyers steps in as a guest judge on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 p.m. ET, joining Iron Chef Michael Symon and Flay in a showdown featuring Top Chef‘s Carrie Baird and Chef Lamar Moore of Chicago.
Baby Blue
Daniel Craig gets rough around the edges on Tuesday while filming the new Bond movie, No Time to Die, in Matera, Italy.
Back in Action
Jennifer Lopez and Hoda Kotb play coy on Tuesday following a SiriusXM Town Hall interview about Lopez’s new movie, Hustlers, in N.Y.C.
To the Point
Neil Patrick Harris gets animated on Tuesday during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Front Row Friends
Zendaya and H.E.R. hang in the front row of the Vera Wang spring/summer 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
A Pizza This
Nina Dobrev wears a hilarious shirt on Tuesday for a trip to the gym in West Hollywood.
Sign of the Times
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott goof off on Tuesday at The Levi’s Store Times Square in N.Y.C.
Sitting Pretty
Meghan Trainor attends the Sally LaPointe show on Tuesday during New York Fashion Week.
French Dressing
Geena Davis signs autographs for fans on Tuesday at the Deauville U.S. Film Festival in France.
In the Zone
Keanu Reeves gets into character at the Japan premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Tuesday in Tokyo.
From the Court to the Carpet
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian step out together for The Game Changers New York City premiere on Monday.
Buttoned Down
Miley Cyrus steps out in a rocker-chic all-black look for the Tom Ford spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday at Nom Wah Tea Parlor.
Well Suited
Also at the Tom Ford show: The Goldfinch’s Ansel Elgort.
Day Date
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas head out after enjoying a rooftop lunch date at Restoration Hardware in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Milestone Moment
Melissa McCarthy receives a sad clown portrait of host Ellen DeGeneres during her 20th appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday in Burbank, California.
Happy Hello
Meryl Streep waves to the crowd at the premiere of The Laundromat during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.
Matching Moment
Ford v Ferrari costars Christian Bale and Matt Damon get suited up for the film’s premiere cocktail party hosted by RBC during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.
Thumbs Up
Jon Bernthal poses with fans at the Ford v Ferrari premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.
Such Jokesters
Joker producer Bradley Cooper and actor Robert De Niro are all smiles on the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.
Taika's Time
Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi is honored with the TIFF Ebert Director award during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.
Fashion Faces
Kendall Jenner and Suki Waterhouse pose together at the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
Who's Calling?
Sienna Miller gets caught up on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Giving Back
Misty Copeland gives out backpacks during the Vera Bradley x Blessings in a Backpack event on Monday at Gregory Jocko Jackson School in Brooklyn, New York.
Glitzy Gal
Paris Hilton poses backstage at The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical Fashion Show on Monday at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre in N.Y.C.
On the Road
Kurt Russell goes for a ride in L.A. on Monday sporting a fully grown beard, cargo shorts and sneakers.
Heads Up!
Mariska Hargitay shows off her football skills in N.Y.C. on Monday.