Star Tracks - Wednesday, September 10, 2008
GIRLS' DAY OUT
After appearing at last month's Democratic National Convention, new mom Jessica Alba introduces 3-month-old daughter Honor Marie to the shopping scene with a family outing through New York's SoHo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
PICTURE PERFECT
Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott enjoy a picnic – and family portrait – with son Liam, 18 months, and daughter Stella, 3 months, on Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.
READY, GET SET
Lindsay Lohan, who recently said she's "really happy" in her life, gets back in character on Monday, as filming for Ugly Betty continues in New York. The actress will appear on five episodes of the ABC hit, which returns Sept. 25.
RAIN DELAY
Ready for rain or shine, Sarah Jessica Parker has her sunglasses and umbrella handy as she meets a friend for lunch Tuesday in New York City.
HOP ON POP
Katy Perry gets a little carried away after a night out with British pop star Mika on Tuesday night in London. The two met up (and partied together) at the Serpentine Gallery's annual summer party in Hyde Park.
ON THE RISE
Taylor Momsen swaps her character's sweet style for an edgy, rock 'n' roll ensemble – complete with raccoon-style eyeliner! – while on the downtown Manhattan set of Gossip Girl Tuesday.
KISSY FACE
A bearded Adrien Brody plants a wet one on costar Mark Ruffalo during a Tuesday screening of their new comedy, The Brothers Bloom at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Check out more stars at this year's Toronto Film Fest!
'PRACTICE' RUN
Paging Dr. Montgomery! Kate Walsh gets into character as filming resumes on her show Private Practice Tuesday along Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade. The ABC drama will return on Oct. 1.
YOUNG 'GENTLEMEN'
The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Nick, Joe and Kevin – make a stylish trio Tuesday outside BBC's Radio 1 studios, where they chatted on the Newsbeat program about not having hard feelings toward MTV Video Music Awards host Russell Brand. (The comic poked fun at their purity rings repeatedly at the ceremony.) "For us it's cool to see that he recognizes we are gentlemen," Nick said.
PERFECT POSE
Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers' tour-mate Demi Lovato greets some fans waiting outside of London's BBC's Radio 1 on Tuesday. While there, the singer promoted her album, Don't Forget, which comes out Sept. 23.
STAIR MASTER
Uma Thurman, who hung backstage with fiancé Arpad "Arki" Busson before Diane von Furstenberg's N.Y.C. runway show, keeps a handful of essentials handy Tuesday before heading down the steep steps outside of her New York City home.
DESIGN STAR
Whether she's in, or out, Heidi Klum happily steps into her new role as designer at New York's Fashion Week Tuesday, where the Project Runway host launched her new clothing line, Heidi Klum by Jordache, at Bloomingdale's department store in Manhattan.
OPEN HOUSE
Musician Vanessa Carlton opens her New York City home for a good cause Monday, hosting celebs like Julia Stiles, Feist and Moby (not pictured) for an evening of cocktails, conversation and music in honor of Cape Farewell 2008, an awareness-raising expedition to the High Arctic.
C'EST LA VIE
Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony Parker take in the sights Monday during a trip to Paris. Among their reported stops: shopping for shoes and checking out a restaurant menu. Recently, the actress's pal, Mario Lopez, told PEOPLE that the Desperate Housewife out of rumors speculating whether she's pregnant or not.
STEP BY STEP
New Kids on the Block – (from left) Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight (not pictured) – show they've still got the right stuff Monday during a record-store appearance to promote their new album The Block in London.