Elizabeth Olsen Makes Waves in N.Y.C., Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Renée Zellweger & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 09, 2019 06:00 AM

Mic Check

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen is in the hot seat on Tuesday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Guitar Hero

Noam Galai/Getty

During his own visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Niall Horan grabs his guitar for a performance on Hits 1.

Legs for Days

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

On Tuesday, Barbara Palvin attends the Calzedonia Leg Show 2019 in Verona, Italy.

Stare Down

The Image Direct

Anna Kendrick films scenes for her latest movie on Tuesday in New York City.

Stepping Out

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ana de Armas attends the Knives Out European premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday.

Bad to the Bone

Kevin Winter/Getty

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston reunite at the afterparty for the premiere of Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie at Baltaire in L.A. on Monday night.

Bold Beauty

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Lupita Nyong’o blows kisses to the audience in a colorful striped dress during Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

Down Under Diva

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Another day, another Judy premiere for Renée Zellweger, who dazzles on Tuesday at a screening in Melbourne, Australia. 

Roughed Up

The Image Direct

Liam Hemsworth looks a little worse for wear while filming Dodge and Miles in Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada on Monday. 

Going West

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Howard Stern poses with guest star Jennifer Aniston ahead of The Howard Stern Show’s first L.A. broadcast in decades at the new SiriusXM L.A. studios on Monday.

Newlywed Bliss

The Image Direct

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is all smiles on Monday in New York City as he’s seen out for the first time since marrying longtime love Hilarie Burton over the weekend.

Puppy Parent

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas carries her dog Diana while walking in a form-fitting turquoise dress in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Living Legend

Mike Coppola/Getty

Dwyane Wade speaks onstage on Monday night during the 34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to Benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C.

Record Breakers

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas pose with their platinum album at An Evening with The Jonas Brothers at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Monday.

The King's Speech

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton share a moment at a press conference for The King at the Culture Hall of the Shinsegae Department Store during the day six of the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea on Tuesday.

Gala Glamour

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin look picture-perfect in black-tie attire at the New York Philharmonic Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

A Picture's Worth ...

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Ahead of his gig hosting Saturday Night Live this week, Stranger Things star David Harbour jokes around with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.  

Dainty Details

Kimberly White/Getty

Kristen Stewart wears a low-cut black blazer over a lace bra at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival on Monday in San Rafael, California. 

John Squared

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Search Party costars John Reynolds and John Early pose together during PaleyFest NY’s screening of the TBS series and conversation with the cast at The Paley Center for Media on Monday in N.Y.C.

It's a Date

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal get together at the opening night party for MCC Theater Company’s production of the new musical The Wrong Man at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Main 'Squeez'

Dana Pleasant/Getty

Beverley Mitchell and daughter Kenzie Cameron get all dressed up for the GoGo squeeZ GoGoWeen Halloween Launch Event on Monday in L.A.

Going for Gold

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Coordinated pals Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne have a happy red carpet reunion on Monday at The Aeronauts premiere during the BFI London Film Festival.

New York Minute

James Devaney/GC Images

Nina Dobrev is ready for fall on Monday as she dons a cozy coat for her arrival to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Laugh In

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty

Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh and Zahara share a laugh on Monday during the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.

Color Pop

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes stands out from the crowd on Monday while making her way through N.Y.C.

Answer This

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Director Rian Johnson and actor Don Johnson attend a Knives Out Q&A at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Monday.

A New Day

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix

The cast of Daybreak — Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeante Godlock, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute and Matthew Broderick — stops for a photo ahead of their panel at New York Comic Con on Friday.

Gray Lady

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation

Mena Suvari steps out in L.A. on Thursday night as the Annenberg Space for Photography celebrates the opening of W|ALLS: Defend, Divide, And The Divine.

Hats Off

Paul R. Giunta/Getty

Halle Berry stands out in an all-black ensemble by House of Holland against a red floral backdrop at the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday in Atlanta.

Paris Premiere

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Costars Matt Damon and Christian Bale pose together at the premiere of their film Ford v Ferrari at Cinema Gaumont Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday.

Positively 'Charming'

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates the launch of Pandora Me at Pandora Me’s Charm Academy on Friday in New York City.

All in the Family

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and Snoop Dogg arrive at the premiere The Addams Family at Westfield Century City AMC in L.A. on Sunday.

Meet & Greet

Richard Rodriguez/Getty

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi meet Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Man to Man

Rachel Murray/Getty

Martin Lawrence supports longtime pal Will Smith at the premiere of his film Gemini Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. 

Play Date

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of Slave Play on Broadway at The John Golden Theatre in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

To the Point

Jared Siskin/Getty

William Levy has a moment with the crowd during People en Español’s 6th Annual Festival to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Weekend Wear

MEGA

Hailey Baldwin keeps it casual on Sunday for a coffee run in West Hollywood.

To The Lighthouse

Kimberly White/Getty

Robert Pattinson looks sharp at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival for a special screening of his film The Lighthouse on Saturday in Mill Valley, California. 

Dead or Alive

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Norman Reedus pose backstage at a panel for AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Boy Blue

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

On Sunday in N.Y.C., Trevor Noah films a sketch for The Daily Show.

With Honors

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Cate Blanchett speaks on stage after receiving the ZFF Golden Icon Award at the Award Night Ceremony of the 15th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday.

You BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Chance The Rapper and Anthony Mackie hang backstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on Saturday.

Cardi's Catsuit

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Cardi B takes the stage in a pink leopard-print crop top during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Sunday in Austin.

Puppy Love

Araya Diaz/Getty

Ariel Winter cuddles up to a furry friend at the 9th annual Wags & Walks Benefit Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on Saturday in Hollywood.  

Life's a Beach

Ability Films/SplashNews.com

Adrien Brody and Ana De Armas get into character as Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe while filming in Malibu, California, on Sunday.

Band of Beauties

Rick Kern/Getty

Hannah Bronfman, Cara Santana and Flaviana Matata break it down at the American Express Experience at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas over the weekend.

