Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 8, 2008
'COUNTRY' GIRLS
Jennifer Garner balances her growing belly with her little passenger, 2-year-old daughter Violet, while reportedly heading out for lunch Tuesday at one of their favorite spots, the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif.
HOUSING WORK
Angelina Jolie gives son Pax, 4, a lift while she and partner Brad Pitt – along with big brother Maddox, 7 (not pictured) – visit a housing project in the hurricane-ravaged 9th Ward of New Orleans on Tuesday. Pitt has sponsored his own environmentally friendly housing project in the Louisiana city.
'WOMAN' ON THE GO
Britney Spears – who recently put the finishing touches on her new music video, "Womanizer" – steps out for lunch Tuesday at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.
ONE SWEET DAY
He may have been working as a DJ on his 28th birthday, but at least Nick Cannon has wife Mariah Carey by his side. The pop diva fetes her hubby with a cake Tuesday during a celebratory night out at Las Vegas hotspot Pure Nightclub.
BACK TOGETHER
After attending Howard Stern's wedding together, on-again couple Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel step out at the Project A.L.S. 11th annual "Tomorrow is Tonight" gala for the fatal brain disease (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) Tuesday at The Waldorf Astoria in New York City. "They're taking it slow," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair.
WILD HOG
Like his House alter-ego, Hugh Laurie revs up his motorbike and gets ready to speed away after dinner at West Hollywood eatery Orso on Tuesday.
'KEYS' TO THE CITY
She's a music icon – and a style star! Native New Yorker Alicia Keys cuts a chic figure following a shopping trip Tuesday at Gucci in her hometown. Next up, the singer's latest movie, The Secret Life of Bees hits theaters on Oct. 17.
STRIKING DISTANCE
From the swim lane to the bowling lane, Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps – sporting a goatee – shows off his form at the 70th anniversary celebration for Bowlmor Lanes in New York City on Tuesday.
PEACE TALKS
Eva Longoria Parker finds herself at peace while chatting on her cell phone Tuesday in Hollywood. Earlier in the day, the Desperate Housewife reportedly treated members of her family to a shopping-and-manicures outing.
YOU HAD THEM AT HELLO
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes strike out for a friendly stroll with bundled-up daughter Suri, 2, after leaving their New York City apartment on Tuesday.
FANTASTIC FOUR
High School alums Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu reunite on the red carpet Tuesday at the premiere of High School Musical 3: Senior Year at the Empire Cinema in London's Leicester Square. The movie lands in U.S. theaters on Oct. 24.
HE'S GOT THE LOOK
A brooding Chace Crawford stays in character Tuesday while shooting Gossip Girl on location Tuesday in Queens, N.Y.
CAKE WALK
Heroes star Hayden Panettiere balances a box full of baked goods Tuesday after picking up some sweet treats at Yummy Cupcakes in Burbank, Calif.
SHOWING HIS STRIPES
Jeremy Piven is all suited up for a visit with Dave! The dapper actor swings by the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City on Monday to chat about his role in the Guy Ritchie movie RocknRolla. The crime caper opens in limited release on Wednesday.
ART LOVER
Lily Allen brushes up on her modern art at a launch party Tuesday for the new Saatchi Gallery in London, where she checked out "The Revolution Continues" exhibition of Chinese contemporary art.