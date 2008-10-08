Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 8, 2008

Angelina Jolie gives son Pax, 4, a lift while she and partner Brad Pitt – along with big brother Maddox, 7 (not pictured) – visit a housing project in the hurricane-ravaged 9th Ward of New Orleans on Tuesday. Pitt has sponsored his own environmentally friendly housing project in the Louisiana city.

