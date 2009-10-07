Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 7, 2009
IN TUNE
Rock on! Fergie flaunts her fabulous figure during a Black Eyed Peas performance Tuesday night at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.
WHAT A 'BEACH!'
Hey, good looking! A bikini-clad Kristin Cavallari plays coy while filming an episode of The Hills in Malibu on Tuesday.
WHAT'S THE BUZZ?
Pete Wentz shows off his newly shorn head – which he called the "death of the Emo swoosh" on Twitter – outside his New York City hotel on Tuesday. The Fall Out Boy rocker let Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus shave his head live on stage during a concert at Madison Square Garden Sunday night.
COFFEE BREAK
Sporting some cozy sandals with his spiffy suit, a shaded Jake Gyllenhaal takes five on Tuesday near the Pittsburgh, Pa., set of his new movie, Love and Other Drugs.
BLAST OFF
Funnygirl Sarah Silverman braces herself before pretending to be shot from a cannon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, during a stunt for her show The Sarah Silverman Program. The sketch comedy hit returns in 2010.
HANDY MEN
It's a job well done! Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx give each other a hand at the Law Abiding Citizen premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday. The thriller hits theaters Oct. 16.
POOL PARTY
Ugly Betty star America Ferrera gets ready to take the plunge poolside while filming a scene Tuesday for her hit show at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
DO-GOODER
Fill 'er up! Nick Lachey thinks outside the box and helps the Greater Boston Food Bank package and sort boxes of non-perishable goods on Tuesday. The pop star is touring the country with Winnit.com to raise awareness for Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief charity.
MODERN BRIDE
Here comes the traffic-stopping bride! Kate Hudson, who starred in the 2009 comedy Bride Wars, gets back on familiar ground in a gorgeous Marchesa wedding gown during a photo shoot on the streets of New York City on Tuesday.
TOTALLY ANIMATED!
Lady Gaga isn't their only star worshipper! Singer Katy Perry – who may or may not be dating British funnyman Russell Brand – makes a statement at French designer Castelbajac's Paris fashion show on Monday, arriving in a multi-colored Muppet-patterned dress.
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
Bonjour, Paris! Whitney Houston, who is reportedly in the City of Light with daughter Bobbi Kristina (not pictured), sends a happy hello to her Parisian fans as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday.
SUPPLY & DEMAND
Surprise! Selena Gomez supplies good cheer while making a special appearance Tuesday at the "A Day Made Better" event sponsored by OfficeMax at L.A.'s Charnock Road Elementary, where teachers were given school supplies as part of national teacher appreciation.
GETTING SQUISHY
Shhh! The Michelin Man gives domestic doyenne Martha Stewart a quiet hands-on welcome Monday during a party in N.Y.C. for the Michelin Guide, an annual hotel and restaurant ratings book.
IN THE TRENCHES
Gwyneth Paltrow flashes a smile for photographers while leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Tuesday. The actress is in town for fashion week, joining stars like Rihanna in the front row of the biggest runway shows.
ON CALL
What a McDreamy surprise! Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey drops into Poland, Maine, on Saturday, for a visit with one lucky family. The troupe, from Lyme, N.H., were en route to see their new house, which was remodeled for a future episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.