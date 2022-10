Constance Wu Visits The View, Plus Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jenna Dewan, Ryan Reynolds and More

01 of 89 Sweater Weather Raymond Hall/GC Images Constance Wu arrives at The View in New York City on Oct. 4.

02 of 89 Read All About It Jason Mendez/Getty Tamera Mowry-Housley talks up her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

03 of 89 Picture Perfect Raymond Hall/GC Images Jenna Dewan makes her way to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

04 of 89 Film Forum Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Ryan Reynolds films scenes for Imaginary Friends in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

05 of 89 Take the Call Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Sofia Richie totes a Soulboost sparkling water while running errands in Hollywood on Oct. 4.

06 of 89 Now Presenting Hector Vivas/Getty Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at a Black Adam fan event at Museo Anahuacalli in Mexico City on Oct. 3.

07 of 89 Star in Stripes Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Kristen Stewart snags a front-row seat at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

08 of 89 Shades of Blue The Image Direct Reese Witherspoon heads to the set of The Morning Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

09 of 89 Not-So-Cold Shoulder Julien Hekimian/Getty Ashley Park goes glam for the celebration of Kilian Paris' 15th anniversary during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3 at Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

10 of 89 Drama Queen Gotham/GC Images Cate Blanchett steps out on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 3.

11 of 89 Small Screen Smiles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Antonia Desplat and Charlie Hunnam arrive at the Apple TV+ Original Series Shantaram premiere at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 3.

12 of 89 Big Wave David Fisher/Shutterstock Ana de Armas greets fans outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

13 of 89 Having a Ball Bruce Glikas/Getty Busy Philipps has some fun at the Seeds of Hope NAMI-NYC 40th anniversary fundraiser gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

14 of 89 Roman Holiday Backgrid Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot take a scooter ride around Rome on Sept. 27.

15 of 89 King Crew Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim premiere The Woman King in London on Oct. 3.

16 of 89 Dapper Dude Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock John Boyega flashes a big smile on Oct. 3 at The Woman King premiere in London.

17 of 89 Blue Belle Gotham/GC Images Cate Blanchett is a bright spot outside Good Morning America in New York City on Oct. 3.

18 of 89 Friends Fur-ever Courtesy Lauren Alaina shares a sweet moment with Bush's Beans spokes-dog Duke at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Sept. 30.

19 of 89 Premiere Perfect Laurent Viteur/Getty Actress Lea Seydoux attends the premiere of Un Beau Matin at UGC Les Halles in Paris on Oct. 3.

20 of 89 Another Op'nin' Wes and Alex Photography Darren Criss opens for the Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

21 of 89 Think Pink Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Pink performs on day three of the 2022 Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 2.

22 of 89 Toothsome Twosome Theo Wargo/Getty Constance Wu has some fun with her croc costar at the New York City premiere of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Oct. 2.

23 of 89 See Him Soar Matthew Baker/Getty Another day, another high-flying concert for Machine Gun Kelly, who sails over the crowd at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Oct. 1.

24 of 89 Sweet Suit Jacopo Raule/GC Images Janet Jackson makes a rare public appearance at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3.

25 of 89 A World Away Pierre Suu/Getty Doja Cat continues her Paris Fashion Week tour de style at the Thom Browne show on Oct. 3.

26 of 89 The Bright Stuff Marc Piasecki/WireImage Pharrell Williams and wife Helen take son Rocket to the Kenzo Party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

27 of 89 Gray Goddess Dominique Charriau/WireImage Andie MacDowell stuns on Oct. 2 while walking in the Le Defile Walk Your Worth by L'Oréal Paris event during Paris Fashion Week.

28 of 89 Cracked Up Lia Toby/Getty Sir Ian McKellen appears from a giant golden egg during his announcement for an Ambassador Theatre Group Productions tour of Mother Goose at The Londoner Hotel in London on Oct. 3.

29 of 89 Purr-fect Pair Sarah Morris/Getty Hayley Hasselhoff makes a cute new pal at CatCon 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California on Oct. 1.

30 of 89 Having a Ball Rich Polk/Getty Rebecca Gayheart gives daughter Billie a squeeze at the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, on Oct. 1.

31 of 89 Total Maverick Simon Russell/Getty Ethan Hawke wins the Maverick Award at the Woodstock Film Festival in Kingston, New York, on Oct. 1.

32 of 89 Good Genes Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Corinne Foxx joins dad Jamie Foxx at a Los Angeles screening of Below the Belt on Oct. 1.

33 of 89 Spin City Splash News Online Jared Leto rolls through the Place Vendôme in Paris on Oct. 2.

34 of 89 Walk This Way MEGA Michelle Monaghan arrives at Andy LeCompte Salon in West Hollywood on Sept. 29.

35 of 89 Mom's the Word Courtesy Proud mom Lynda Carter joins her daughter, singer/songwriter Jessica Carter Altman, backstage after Jessica's concert at Rockwood Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Sept. 30.

36 of 89 Sweet Saturday Josh Mellin The Linda Lindas take the stage on Oct. 1 for a concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

37 of 89 Say Yeah Josh Mellin Also performing at Forest Hills on Oct. 1: the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

38 of 89 Take the Cake Michael Morgan Jagwar Twin hosts a listening party at Paramount Recording Studios in Hollywood on Sept. 29.

39 of 89 Fashion Star Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Zendaya poses for a photograph at the Valentino ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week in France on Oct. 2.

40 of 89 Front and Center Pierre Suu/Getty Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in France.

41 of 89 On the Scene Jamie McCarthy/Getty for FLC Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of Till during the 60th New York Film Festival at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1 in New York City.

42 of 89 That's a Rap Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Busta Rhymes, Nas and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the New York State of Mind tour finale at the Oakland Arena on Oct. 1 in Oakland, California.

43 of 89 Off the Shoulder Michael Tullberg/Getty Kimiko Glenn attends Wags and Walks' 11th annual gala at Taglyan Complex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.

44 of 89 Glowing Gal Pals Arnold Turner/Getty for Yvonne Orji Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji shine at the 2022 Night of Nigerian Excellence at Beauty & Essex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.

45 of 89 Queen Bee Terence Rushin/Getty Lil' Kim performs onstage during the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Sept. 30 in Atlanta.

46 of 89 Fashion Forward Estrop/Getty Bella Hadid gets a dress painted on her during the Coperni womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in France.

47 of 89 Purple Reign Marc Piasecki/WireImage Maisie Williams rocks purple hair and bleached eyebrows as she attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in France.

48 of 89 Guys' Night Out Denise Truscello/Getty for AEG Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson and Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of the David Blane: In Spades residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private afterparty at Jalisco Underground on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

49 of 89 Making a Statement Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in France.

50 of 89 Strike a Pose Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in France.

51 of 89 Commanding the Stage Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Roadtrip tour at the Oakland Arena on Sept. 30 in Oakland, California.

52 of 89 Run Along James Devaney/GC Images Jennifer Aniston takes a jog on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 30.

53 of 89 Coupled Up Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

54 of 89 Feeling Fabulous Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton get together at The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

55 of 89 On the Record Neil Mockford/GC Images Jamie Lee Curtis leaves Bauer Radio Studios in London on Sept. 30.

56 of 89 Special Delivery Yuxi Liu Matthew Rhys rows along the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on Sept. 29.

57 of 89 Turn About Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards George and Amal Clooney make it a date at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29.

58 of 89 Gala Glam Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

59 of 89 Back at It Samir Hussein/WireImage Lily James goes all-red on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

60 of 89 Loud Looks NGRE/BACKGRID Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out from the crowds during a shopping trip in Paris on Sept. 29.

61 of 89 Sheer Madness TheRealSPW/MEGA Kylie Jenner has another stylish moment while in Paris for Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

62 of 89 The Luckiest From left: Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock. Taylor Hill/WireImage Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock premiere their new film Luckiest Girl Alive in New York City on Sept. 29.

63 of 89 Fancy Pants Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Cher goes chic for the Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

64 of 89 City Kids TheImageDirect.com Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa leave their New York City hotel on Sept. 29.

65 of 89 Big Winners Courtesy of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman Armchair Expert co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard accept their STARmeter Award for Podcasts from IMDb in their studio on Sept. 29.

66 of 89 Show Time David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the gala performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Piccadilly Theatre in London on Sept. 29.

67 of 89 Check, Mate Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM John Legend takes his seat at the piano for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

68 of 89 Stage Presence Melissa McCarthy joins the cast of DRAG: The Musical including creator and drag legend Alaska at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

69 of 89 Guitar Hero Janet Macoska for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame John Mellencamp is ready to rock on Sept. 29 during a concert at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

70 of 89 Better Together Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel hits the red carpet at the BHG100 event, celebrating 100 years of Better Homes & Gardens, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 29.

71 of 89 House Warming Mike Vitelli/BFA.com Sigourney Weaver and Morena Baccarin arrive at a screening of The Good House at Darling, the rooftop of The Park Lane, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

72 of 89 Sparkle Motion Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com Martha Stewart shimmers on Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport in N.Y.C.

73 of 89 Good Greet Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan waves to the cameras on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Sept. 29.

74 of 89 Nothing Wilde MEGA Olivia Wilde hits the gym in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.

75 of 89 French Dressing Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Katie Holmes pops up in Paris for the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

76 of 89 Queen of Queens BauerGriffin/MediaPunch Awkwafina shoots scenes for Nora from Queens on Sept. 28 in New York City.

77 of 89 Happy Couple Dave Benett/Getty Alison Mosshart and Damian Lewis cozy up at the VIP album launch party for The Love That's Ours by The Big Pink at The House of KOKO in London on Sept. 28.

78 of 89 Morning to Night Raymond Hall/GC Images Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston smile while filming scenes for The Morning Show at New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 28.

79 of 89 Fill Your Cup Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Miles Teller joins Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) in a game of Drinko on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

80 of 89 New Moon Xavier Collin/Image Press/Sipa USA Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson get all dressed up for a Los Angeles screening of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon on Sept. 28.

81 of 89 Good Genes Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Niecy Nash and daughter Dia go back to back at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

82 of 89 Goddess Mode Unique Nicole/WireImage Sandra Oh hits the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

83 of 89 Variety of Life Frazer Harrison/Variety/Getty Oprah Winfrey accepts an honor onstage at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

84 of 89 Double Vision Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety/Getty WandaVision costars Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen get together at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

85 of 89 No Kid-ing Theo Wargo/Getty Kid Cudi shows off his sense of style at the Sept. 28 premiere of Entergalactic in N.Y.C.

86 of 89 Turning the Tables Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Maluma takes the stage on Sept. 28 at the Royalty Records panel during Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami.

87 of 89 Two of a Kind Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner arrive at the Bros premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

88 of 89 Paris Match Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA Cher joins Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing on the runway at the Balmain fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.