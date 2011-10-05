Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 5, 2011
WAVE RIDER
A day after visiting a Miami zoo, it's back to work for Minka Kelly, who happily hops aboard a jet ski in the Floridian city Tuesday to shoot scenes for Charlie's Angels.
CHANGE OF A DRESS
Nicole Richie complements clad-in-black hubby Joel Madden with a bright frock Wednesday during a day of shopping in Paris.
STEP BY STEP
Kris Humphries gives awife Kim Kardashian a helping hand as they stylishly make their way down a flight of stairs in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
KEEPING IT ETHEREAL
Lady Gaga works her all-white ensemble as she causes a flashbulb frenzy in London on Wednesday.
POUTY POSE
After premiering new movie Melancholia, Kirsten Dunst makes a white-hot statement at a Bulgari launch event Tuesday in New York.
LAUNDRY DAY
Over here! While carrying the day's wardrobe, Hugh Jackman attempts to hail a cab Tuesday in New York after attending press events for new movie Real Steel.
FAN MALE
George Clooney keeps his cool – in leather! – while greeting fans outside a New York screening of his latest directorial project Ides of March (out Oct. 7) on Tuesday.
DANCE PARTY
After reuniting with her ex-fiancé, Kristin Cavallari busts a move off the DWTS dance floor Tuesday with Nikki Reed at Ubisoft's Just Dance 3 launch party in West Hollywood.
WALK THIS WAY
After a casual tour of Paris with his family unit, Orlando Bloom suits up for the London premiere of The Three Musketeers in 3D on Tuesday.
CHECKING IN
Britney Spears and her boys – boyfriend Jason Trawick and sons Jayden James, 5, and Sean Preston, 6 – take in the sights and sounds of Paris on Tuesday.
BLOWN AWAY
Teen power couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez embark on another romantic date – a helicopter ride! – Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.
BUMP-KIN PATCH
With her baby shower out of the way, a very pregnant Tori Spelling grabs decorations for Halloween at Michaels in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
PARTING GLANCE
A statuesque Uma Thurman makes a graceful arrival to Tuesday's Chanel runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
BOO-BOO BUSTER!
Ouch! Kourtney Kardashian holds on to her well-dressed 21-month-old son Mason – who sports a Winnie the Pooh bandage! – while out in New York City on Tuesday.
MORNING GLORY
After dancing the night away with her on-again boyfriend Alex Loudon, Pippa Middleton grabs a pot of flowers during her commute to work Tuesday in London.