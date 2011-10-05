Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 5, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

WAVE RIDER

Credit: INF

A day after visiting a Miami zoo, it's back to work for Minka Kelly, who happily hops aboard a jet ski in the Floridian city Tuesday to shoot scenes for Charlie's Angels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

CHANGE OF A DRESS

Credit: X17online

Nicole Richie complements clad-in-black hubby Joel Madden with a bright frock Wednesday during a day of shopping in Paris.

3 of 15

STEP BY STEP

Credit: AKM Images

Kris Humphries gives awife Kim Kardashian a helping hand as they stylishly make their way down a flight of stairs in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

KEEPING IT ETHEREAL

Credit: Mavrix

Lady Gaga works her all-white ensemble as she causes a flashbulb frenzy in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

POUTY POSE

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

After premiering new movie Melancholia, Kirsten Dunst makes a white-hot statement at a Bulgari launch event Tuesday in New York.

6 of 15

LAUNDRY DAY

Credit: Splash News Online

Over here! While carrying the day's wardrobe, Hugh Jackman attempts to hail a cab Tuesday in New York after attending press events for new movie Real Steel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

FAN MALE

Credit: Splash News Online

George Clooney keeps his cool – in leather! – while greeting fans outside a New York screening of his latest directorial project Ides of March (out Oct. 7) on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

DANCE PARTY

Credit: Casey Rodgers/AP

After reuniting with her ex-fiancé, Kristin Cavallari busts a move off the DWTS dance floor Tuesday with Nikki Reed at Ubisoft's Just Dance 3 launch party in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

9 of 15

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

After a casual tour of Paris with his family unit, Orlando Bloom suits up for the London premiere of The Three Musketeers in 3D on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

CHECKING IN

Credit: Splash News Online

Britney Spears and her boys – boyfriend Jason Trawick and sons Jayden James, 5, and Sean Preston, 6 – take in the sights and sounds of Paris on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

BLOWN AWAY

Credit: AKM Images

Teen power couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez embark on another romantic date – a helicopter ride! – Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BUMP-KIN PATCH

Credit: StarTraks

With her baby shower out of the way, a very pregnant Tori Spelling grabs decorations for Halloween at Michaels in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PARTING GLANCE

Credit: INF

A statuesque Uma Thurman makes a graceful arrival to Tuesday's Chanel runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BOO-BOO BUSTER!

Credit: Flynet

Ouch! Kourtney Kardashian holds on to her well-dressed 21-month-old son Mason – who sports a Winnie the Pooh bandage! – while out in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

MORNING GLORY

Credit: Fame

After dancing the night away with her on-again boyfriend Alex Loudon, Pippa Middleton grabs a pot of flowers during her commute to work Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff