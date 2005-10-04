Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 5, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

JUST FRIENDS

Credit: Wasman Rod/X17

Paris Hilton and Paris Latsis show there are no hard feelings after lunching at the Beverly Hills restaurant Kate Mantilini's on Monday. That same day, Latsis issued a statement calling his four-month engagement to Hilton (who announced their breakup the previous Friday) "the best experience of my life."

HOLLYWOOD KISS

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty

Comedian Dane Cook shows his adoration for Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron on Tuesday's Tonight Show as host Jay Leno looks on (with a twinge of jealousy?).

'D' IS FOR DIVINE

Credit: Tony Barson/WireImage

Lucy Liu, looking elegant in black, hits the Christian Dior Spring 2006 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday in Paris. The Kill Bill star will soon be back in the States to promote the biopic Domino, which opens Oct. 14.

FASHION FORWARD

Credit: Christophe Petit Tesson/Maxppp /Landov

Sharon Stone gives some face time at the Christian Dior ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. The actress was recently named the spokesmodel for Dior's Capture Totale line of anti-aging products.

WALKING & TALKING

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Eva Longoria multitasks Tuesday in Beverly Hills, chatting on her cell phone while heading to the posh Robertson Boulevard for some shopping. The actress recently raised money for Hurricane Katrina victims through a radio-station auction: Millionaire Frank Moran bid $20,000 for a date with her.

LOVE IN BLOOM

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Drew Barrymore, with her Strokes-drummer boyfriend, Fabrizio Moretti, gets a bouquet of thanks Saturday at a benefit for hurricane relief and the Children's Memorial Hospital of Chicago in Bannockburn, Ill. Lindsay Lohan, Jeremy Piven and Wyclef Jean also attended the fund-raiser, hosted by Jean's Yéle Haiti foundation. Said Barrymore of Jean's efforts, "I'm incredibly inspired."

SPOKES-PERSON

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

Matt Damon gets wheely into his role Sunday while shooting the movie Margaret in New York City's Central Park. The film stars Anna Paquin as a girl who witnesses a bus accident.

REGULAR GAL

Credit: Ramey

Jennifer Lopez displays her newly de-glammed look, complete with blonde wig, while shooting a scene Monday in her upcoming indie film Bordertown in Nogales, Mexico. In the movie, she plays a reporter investigating the unsolved murders of Mexican women.

Z-LIST

Credit: Sven Hoogerhuis/LFI

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas share some cutting remarks while promoting their new movie, The Legend of Zorro, on a TV show in Dresden, Germany, on Saturday. In the film, which opens Oct. 28, the actors reteam for a sequel to The Mask of Zorro, the 1998 movie that shot both of them to stardom in the States.

PREGNANT PAUSE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Garner poses for fellow expectant mothers after filming an appearance on Martha Stewart's daytime talk show Tuesday in New York City. In the baby-themed episode, Garner and an audience of pregnant women learned how to whip up cute baby announcements and homemade baby food.

ENDLESS SUMMER

Credit: Will Binns/Martin Grimes/ Pacifc Coast News

Jennifer Aniston proves she doesn't need a man to enjoy long walks on the beach: The actress, whose divorce from Brad Pitt was made official Oct. 4, walked her dog, Norman, and snapped photos Tuesday in Malibu.

ON-SET ROMANCE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Tom Cruise and fiancée Katie Holmes stroll hand-in-hand Sunday on the Los Angeles set of his Mission: Impossible 3. The pair have been engaged since mid-June, and his rep says Holmes has been a near-constant presence on the M:I 3 set.

