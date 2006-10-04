Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 4, 2006
MON DIOR!
Mary-Kate Olsen berets herself for the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. Her clothes encounters during Paris Fashion Week have included shopping and making the rounds of the runway shows with sister Ashley.
BABY LOVE
Denise Richards holds on to her precious cargo – 1-year-old daughter Lola – during a mother-daughter outing in Malibu on Monday.
WORKING GIRL
Jessica Simpson is back on the job, making a stop at the Today show Wednesday. The pop diva has been working the talk-show circuit since releasing her album A Public Affair in August.
MOM'S DAY OUT
A svelte Katie Holmes leaves baby Suri and fiancé Tom Cruise at home for a lunch date with a pal at Hollywood eatery Orso on Tuesday.
BACK FROM VEGAS, BABY
Kevin Federline arrives at Los Angeles International airport – and heads back to his brood – on Tuesday after a weekend with his posse in Las Vegas, where he celebrated the one-year anniversary of the hot club Tao.
HOT DUO
Rock Star: Supernova host Dave Navarro gives peace a chance as he and Paris Hilton pair up at an L.A. Bash celebrating Rolling Stone's annual Hot List issue at Rande Gerber's Stone Rose club in L.A.'s Sofitel Hotel on Tuesday.
PARTY OF FOUR
Couples Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber and Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock step out for a double date at the Rolling Stone fete. Crawford and Gerber attended Anderson and Kid Rock's Saint-Tropez wedding ceremony in August.
SHOWING SUPPORT
Ben Affleck catches up with pal Eva Mendes at the L.A. opening of East Coast vintage mecca, Some Odd Rubies, on Tuesday. The store was founded by Affleck's former assistant (and best friend Matt Damon's former flame), Odessa Whitmire.
MAKING MAGIC
Master magicians Siegfried Fischbacher (left) and Roy Horn, looking like twins in their matching shades and spiky blond locks, celebrate Horn's 62nd birthday at the Mirage Hotel amp Casino Tuesday – the same day the two illusionists were honored with a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.
BLONDE ON BLONDE
Owen Wilson gets his hands full with costar Janet Varney on the Los Angeles set of his latest film, Drillbit Taylor, on Monday. In the comedy, Wilson plays a bodyguard hired to protect kids from the school bully.
BACK IN ACTION
Matt Damon gets revved up to reprise his role as Jason Bourne on the Moroccan set of The Bourne Ultimatum, the third installment of the spy series, on Tuesday.
SPEAKING HER LANGUAGE
Penélope Cruz hits the promotional trail for her Spanish-language film Volver, making a stop at ABC's studios in New York on Tuesday. The Pedro Almodévar-directed dramedy screens at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 7.
MAKING IT WORK
Project Runway host Heidi Klum, who's expecting a second child with husband Seal, does a fashion spot check with 1-year-old son Henry at a Hollywood park on Monday. Klum also has a 2-year-old daughter Leni (with ex Flavio Briatore).
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Rocker Lenny Kravitz and daughter Zoe, 17, lead the fashion brigade as the chic duo make their way to Jean Paul Gaultier's runway show on Tuesday during French Fashion Week.
PRIMARY COLOR
Dressed in black down to her fingertips, Janet Jackson lightens up her ensemble with a radiant smile as she takes a front-row seat at the Vivienne Westwood runway show in Paris on Tuesday. The singer, whose album 20 Y.O. was released last week, also made the scene at the Jean Paul Gaultier show.
MEET & GREET
Following Monday night's performance in Chicago, Ashlee Simpson dons her little red – er, waving? – hood as she greets fans outside the Cambridge Theatre in London.