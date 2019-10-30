Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Step Out in New York City Post-Baby, Plus Owen Wilson, Olivia Wilde & More
Happy Campers
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively beam on Tuesday while stepping out in N.Y.C. for the first time since welcoming their newest daughter.
All Dressed Up
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.
Main Squeeze
Also at the event on Tuesday, Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton.
Perfectly Posed
Selena Gomez visits Music Choice in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Moving Along
Owen Wilson hops on his electric bicycle while out running errands on Tuesday in New York City.
Georgia Girl
Olivia Wilde arrives onstage during a Booksmart screening and Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Trustees Theater in Georgia on Tuesday.
What a Star
Clint Black is joined by wife Lisa and daughter Lily as he is inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.
Rise and Shine
The Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon look radiant at the premiere on Monday at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City.
Music Meets Fashion
Kanye West takes the mic at photographer Jim Moore’s book event at Ralph Lauren Chicago on Monday.
In It Together
Prince Harry participates in the launch of Team U.K. for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on Tuesday at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.
Keep It Country
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban pose with Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern during the 53rd annual CMA Awards nominees reception on Monday in Brentwood, Tennessee. Urban is nominated for entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year at the awards, airing Wednesday night, Nov. 13, on ABC.
For the Kids
Rosario Dawson and the newest Sesame Street Muppet, Karli, pose at the Children’s Rights Inspiration Awards & Benefit Gala on Monday at the Mandarin Oriental in N.Y.C.
Fired Up
Pete Davidson gets up out of his seat at the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Monday at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Serving Up Success
Serena Williams speaks to the crowd at the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Masonic Temple on Monday in Michigan.
Air Buds
Idina Menzel and son Walker Nathaniel Diggs are all smiles at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets basketball game on Monday at the Staples Center in L.A.
Pretty in Pastels
Keke Palmer strikes a pose at the Angel Ball 2019, hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, on Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Kate and Rooney Mara celebrate Rain Phoenix’s new album RIVER at her release party, hosted by Rain’s brother and Rooney’s fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, on Monday at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood.
Musical Interlude
Guest star Emma Thompson and host Jimmy Fallon take over for the band during a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
From Brooklyn to L.A.
Motherless Brooklyn actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw poses with costar and director Edward Norton at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles.
Crowd Pleaser
Kesha takes the stage in pink leopard-print leggings to perform on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Couch Convos
Sienna Miller takes the stage during the American Woman Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday at the Trustees Theater in Georgia.
In the Trench(es)
Emilia Clarke steps out in a chic floor-length trench coat paired with a white T-shirt and jeans on Monday in N.Y.C.
Healthcare for All
Elizabeth Banks speaks on stage at the Center for Reproductive Rights 2019 gala on Monday at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Vintage Vibes
Lucy Boynton is all smiles in a light-blue minidress and opaque white tights at the 92nd Street Y screening and conversation for The Politician on Monday in New York City.
Sharp Suiters
Ben Horowitz, Nas and Dapper Dan strike a pose at the book release celebration for Horowitz’s What You Do Is Who You Are at the Whitney Museum of American Art on Monday in N.Y.C.
Going Gray
A smiling Selena Gomez makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday.
In the Can
Tiffany Haddish shoots a funny scene on the New York City set of Here Today on Monday.
Heads Together
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston continue to promote The Morning Show on Sunday during an exclusive BAFTA screening in New York City.
Blue Belle
Alicia Vikander arrives in style to the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in Japan on Monday.
Keeping Connected
Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren snuggle up at The Good Liar world premiere at BFI Southbank in London on Monday.
30 and Thriving
Adam Rippon and Sophia Bush attend the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Detroit on Monday.
One Cool Couple
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen host a Brain Health Dinner Benefitting their organization Hilarity for Charity in New York City on Thursday night.
Dress to Impress
Richard Jewell costars Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde hit the Governors Awards red carpet looking ultra-glamorous on Sunday in L.A.
Pass Her the Mic
Issa Rae looks pretty in purple at the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit in L.A. on Sunday.
Picture Perfect
The Harris-Burtka kids pose for a photo with their dads, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, at the opening night of Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Oh What a World
Kacey Musgraves surprises fans on Friday by bringing Harry Styles on stage at her concert in Nashville to join on her song, “Space Cowboy.”
It's Gonna Be Her
Jessica Biel pokes fun at her husband, Justin Timberlake, by dressing as him at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night in L.A.
It's Official
John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh make their red-carpet debut at the premiere of Playing with Fire on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Father-Son Bonding
David Beckham brings his son, Romeo, to the L.A. Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Fighting for a Cause
Hugh Jackman flashes a smile on the red carpet during the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 event benefitting Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday.
Friendly Lip Lock
Jennifer Aniston and longtime pal Ellen DeGeneres share a smooch during Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Getting Friendly
Lena Dunham and Demi Moore attend the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon in L.A. on Saturday.
Together Again
Newly reconciled couple Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor step out for a stroll after lunch in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Saturday.
A Bunny's Tale
Rose Byrnes steps out in character as feminist icon Gloria Steinem while filming Mrs. America in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Black Tie Bump
Pregnant Laura Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, make a gorgeous couple at the American Veterans Center’s 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veteran’s Day special on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Shady Style
Ashley Greene cuddles up to a sunglasses-and-jacket-clad Bentley the Pom at the 30th Annual A Time for Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on Sunday in Culver City, California.