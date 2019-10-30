Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Step Out in New York City Post-Baby, Plus Owen Wilson, Olivia Wilde & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 30, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 83

Happy Campers

Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively beam on Tuesday while stepping out in N.Y.C. for the first time since welcoming their newest daughter. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 83

All Dressed Up

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

3 of 83

Main Squeeze

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the event on Tuesday, Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 83

Perfectly Posed

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Selena Gomez visits Music Choice in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 83

Moving Along

Splash News Online

Owen Wilson hops on his electric bicycle while out running errands on Tuesday in New York City.

6 of 83

Georgia Girl

Paras Griffin/WireImage

Olivia Wilde arrives onstage during a Booksmart screening and Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Trustees Theater in Georgia on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 83

What a Star

AFFI/Shutterstock

Clint Black is joined by wife Lisa and daughter Lily as he is inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 83

Rise and Shine

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon look radiant at the premiere on Monday at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City. 

Advertisement

9 of 83

Music Meets Fashion

Robin Marchant/Getty

Kanye West takes the mic at photographer Jim Moore’s book event at Ralph Lauren Chicago on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 83

In It Together

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry participates in the launch of Team U.K. for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on Tuesday at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 83

Keep It Country

John Shearer/Getty

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban pose with Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern during the 53rd annual CMA Awards nominees reception on Monday in Brentwood, Tennessee. Urban is nominated for entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year at the awards, airing Wednesday night, Nov. 13, on ABC.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 83

For the Kids

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Rosario Dawson and the newest Sesame Street Muppet, Karli, pose at the Children’s Rights Inspiration Awards & Benefit Gala on Monday at the Mandarin Oriental in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 83

Fired Up

James Devaney/Getty

Pete Davidson gets up out of his seat at the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Monday at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 83

Serving Up Success

Taylor Hill/Getty

Serena Williams speaks to the crowd at the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Masonic Temple on Monday in Michigan. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 83

Air Buds

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Idina Menzel and son Walker Nathaniel Diggs are all smiles at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets basketball game on Monday at the Staples Center in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 83

Pretty in Pastels

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Keke Palmer strikes a pose at the Angel Ball 2019, hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, on Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 83

Family Affair

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kate and Rooney Mara celebrate Rain Phoenix’s new album RIVER at her release party, hosted by Rain’s brother and Rooney’s fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, on Monday at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 83

Musical Interlude

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Guest star Emma Thompson and host Jimmy Fallon take over for the band during a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 83

From Brooklyn to L.A.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Motherless Brooklyn actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw poses with costar and director Edward Norton at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 83

Crowd Pleaser

Shutterstock

Kesha takes the stage in pink leopard-print leggings to perform on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 83

Couch Convos

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sienna Miller takes the stage during the American Woman Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday at the Trustees Theater in Georgia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 83

In the Trench(es)

SplashNews.com

Emilia Clarke steps out in a chic floor-length trench coat paired with a white T-shirt and jeans on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 83

Healthcare for All

Noam Galai/Getty

Elizabeth Banks speaks on stage at the Center for Reproductive Rights 2019 gala on Monday at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 83

Vintage Vibes

Jason Smith/Everett Collection

Lucy Boynton is all smiles in a light-blue minidress and opaque white tights at the 92nd Street Y screening and conversation for The Politician on Monday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 83

Sharp Suiters

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Ben Horowitz, Nas and Dapper Dan strike a pose at the book release celebration for Horowitz’s What You Do Is Who You Are at the Whitney Museum of American Art on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 83

Going Gray

GC Images

A smiling Selena Gomez makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 83

In the Can

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tiffany Haddish shoots a funny scene on the New York City set of Here Today on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 83

Heads Together

Stephen Lovekin/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston continue to promote The Morning Show on Sunday during an exclusive BAFTA screening in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 83

Blue Belle

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander arrives in style to the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in Japan on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 83

Keeping Connected

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren snuggle up at The Good Liar world premiere at BFI Southbank in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 83

30 and Thriving

Taylor Hill/Getty

Adam Rippon and Sophia Bush attend the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Detroit on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 83

One Cool Couple

Courtesy

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen host a Brain Health Dinner Benefitting their organization Hilarity for Charity in New York City on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 83

Dress to Impress

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Richard Jewell costars Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde hit the Governors Awards red carpet looking ultra-glamorous on Sunday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 83

Pass Her the Mic

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Issa Rae looks pretty in purple at the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit in L.A. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 83

Picture Perfect

Thomas Concordia/Getty

The Harris-Burtka kids pose for a photo with their dads, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, at the opening night of Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 83

Oh What a World

John Shearer/Getty

Kacey Musgraves surprises fans on Friday by bringing Harry Styles on stage at her concert in Nashville to join on her song, “Space Cowboy.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 83

It's Gonna Be Her

Michael Kovac/Getty

Jessica Biel pokes fun at her husband, Justin Timberlake, by dressing as him at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 83

It's Official

Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh make their red-carpet debut at the premiere of Playing with Fire on Saturday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 83

Father-Son Bonding

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

David Beckham brings his son, Romeo, to the L.A. Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 83

Fighting for a Cause

Lisa Lake/Getty

Hugh Jackman flashes a smile on the red carpet during the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 event benefitting Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 83

Friendly Lip Lock

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Aniston and longtime pal Ellen DeGeneres share a smooch during Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 83

Getting Friendly

Vince Bucci/Getty

Lena Dunham and Demi Moore attend the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 83

Together Again

MEGA

Newly reconciled couple Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor step out for a stroll after lunch in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Saturday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 83

A Bunny's Tale

JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com

Rose Byrnes steps out in character as feminist icon Gloria Steinem while filming Mrs. America in N.Y.C. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 83

Black Tie Bump

Paul Morigi/Getty

Pregnant Laura Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, make a gorgeous couple at the American Veterans Center’s 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veteran’s Day special on Saturday in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 83

Shady Style

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Ashley Greene cuddles up to a sunglasses-and-jacket-clad Bentley the Pom at the 30th Annual A Time for Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on Sunday in Culver City, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 83