Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 29, 2008
BABY'S DAY OUT
Gwen Stefani has an adorable companion in 2-month-old son Zuma during a mother-son outing at a Beverly Hills library on Wednesday. The pop star welcomed her son, whose name was likely inspired by the singer's favorite beach, in August.
HOLDING COURT
Denzel Washington and David Beckham share laughs courtside Tuesday at the Los Angeles Lakers opening-night game in L.A. The friendly pair watched the Lakers trump the Portland Trail Blazers, 96-76.
TONGUE TIED
Jessica Simpson has tongues wagging after arriving late to Macy's 150th anniversary bash at New York's Gotham Hall on Tuesday. But the delay wasn't her fault! "I'm so, so sorry," the singer – who designs clothing, shoes and bags for the retailer – told the crowd after rain stalled her flight. "[I wish] I could be God and control the weather."
'RECORD' PARTY
Showing off her sexy curves in a slim-fitting House of Deréon dress, Beyoncé hits up New York's Bloomingdale's department store Tuesday to promote her upcoming movie, Cadillac Records. In the drama, due December 5, Knowles plays legendary singer/songwriter Etta James.
'MINNIE' DRESS
New mom Minnie Driver shows off her post-baby body in a super-short dress while running errands Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
DESIGN STAR
Jennifer Lopez focuses on home décor Tuesday during a shopping trip in West Hollywood, where she and pal Leah Remini (not pictured) stopped into posh West Hollywood furniture store Roche-Bobois.
'HAT' STUFF
Kix, meet Kid! Kix Brooks of country duo Brooks amp Dunn and Kid Rock make some grand gestures backstage at the 2nd Annual Musicians Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones and Lee Ann Womack were also at the ceremony, which honored veteran studio and touring musicians.
'MAC' DADDY
Justin Long – a.k.a., the "Mac Guy" – makes a new friend in Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley Tuesday at a New York bash for the new Audi A4 car.
HANDS ON
Christina Aguilera – who recently debuted the video for her single "Keeps Gettin' Better" – stays warm with a hot beverage and keeps on moving with husband Jordan Bratman during a dreary Tuesday in New York City.
MANE MAN
A long-locked Colin Farrell, still thin for his role as a war correspondent in the movie Triage, makes a dapper arrival (in Dolce amp Gabbana) to the Rome Film Festival premiere of his drama Pride amp Glory.
FULLY LOADED
Katherine Heigl could definitely use an extra set of hands as she lugs a pile of clothes to a dry cleaners in Glendale, Calif., on Monday.
'NINE' LIVES
Penélope Cruz is a lady in red while taking a break from shooting the movie musical Nine with Daniel Day-Lewis in Peterborough, England, on Tuesday. In the film, the actress plays Carla, one of the lovers of Day-Lewis's director character Guido Contini.
EASY RIDER
Gentleman, start your engine! Hugh Jackman takes his Vespa for a spin around Sydney on Tuesday. The actor costars with Nicole Kidman in the World War II-set Australia, out Nov. 26.
RUB IT IN
Carmen Electra sits back and lets the tension melt away as she gets a hand, foot and neck massage Tuesday during a visit to a Beverly Hills nail salon.
UNDER WRAPS
Is she getting a do-over? British singer Lily Allen – who recently showed off a shorter hairstyle – stays covered up Tuesday while heading to a London salon.