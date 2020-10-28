Selma Blair & Ron Carlson Grab Coffee in L.A., Plus Kate McKinnon, Woody Harrelson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
In Step
Selma Blair and her boyfriend Ron Carlson stroll arm-in-arm while out for coffee on Tuesday in L.A.
Picnic Pals
Kate McKinnon wears a grey wig and feeds ice cream to a furry friend while filming a skit for Saturday Night Live on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Fall Ride
Woody Harrelson bundles up as he rides a bike to the set of The Man from Toronto on Monday in Toronto.
Sweet Treat
Mariska Hargitay joins Election Super Centers' project to hand out Milk Bar cookies to voters outside the Madison Square Garden polling site on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Sophia’s Sidekick
Sophia Bush takes her dog Maggie for a ride on her new Bluejay electric bike on Tuesday in L.A.
Popping Bottles
Model Georgia Fowler sabers a bottle of G.H. Mumm Champagne at the launch of their Melbourne Cup Carnival celebrations on Wednesday in Sydney.
Back on Set
Antonio Banderas is seen filming scenes for the movie Uncharted in Barcelona on Tuesday.
‘Wheelie’ Cool
Halle Berry takes her new Harley Davidson motorcycle for a spin around Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Puppy Love
Julia Garner cuddles up to a Pomeranian on the set of upcoming TV miniseries Inventing Anna on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Horsing Around
Amber Heard takes her horse for a ride around the stables on Tuesday in L.A.
Sweat it Out
Kendall Jenner steps out in a Nike two-piece workout set in L.A. on Tuesday.
Matching Moment
Sisters Nicky and Paris Hilton twin in black leather pants while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Spot On
Jennifer Lawrence steps out in polka dot pants to meet friends for lunch on Monday in N.Y.C.
Happy Hugh
Hugh Jackman seems to be smiling beneath his face mask as he walks to lunch with a friend in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Photo Op
Tom Hardy poses for photos with fans while out and about in London on Monday.
Set the Scene
Julia Garner films a scene for the upcoming TV miniseries Inventing Anna on Monday in N.Y.C.
Energy Boost
Karrueche Tran fuels up on Coke Energy in New Orleans on Monday.
On Camera
Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of Blue Bloods on Monday in N.Y.C.
Staying Active
Channing Tatum goes for a solo afternoon run in L.A. on Thursday.
Stars Get Scary
Dancing with the Stars contestants AJ McLean and Nelly get into the spooky spirit ahead of this week’s “Villains Night” theme on Monday.
Mama on the Move
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26 after announcing that she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together.
Game On
Pete Wentz is all smiles while playing tennis with friends at a local park on Wednesday in L.A.
Fueling Up
Kaley Cuoco grabs a coffee on Wednesday in Toronto, where she is filming her upcoming movie The Man From Toronto.
Winter Wardrobe
Emilia Clarke keeps warm under a beanie and a chic puffer coat while out and about in London on Sunday.
Joy Ride
Billy Joel is seen riding his vintage motorcycle through the Hamptons on Friday.
On Location
Channing Tatum is spotted filming a scene for his directorial debut, Dog, on Friday in L.A.
Grin & ‘Glow’
Jane Seymour strikes a pose at the Glow and Darkness photo call in Madrid on Monday.
Lend Your Voice
Cher shows support for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign by performing at his campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.
Traffic Stopper
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the set of Tick, Tick...BOOM in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood on Saturday.
‘Killer’ Performance
Big Boi and Killer Mike take the stage during night 3 of Big Night Out ATL on Sunday in Atlanta.
Fun in the Sun
Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet cozy up on the beach in L.A. on Sunday.
Making Music
Ziggy Marley performs at The City National Grove of Anaheim on Saturday in Anaheim, California.
Masked Crusader
George Clooney was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California.