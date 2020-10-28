Selma Blair & Ron Carlson Grab Coffee in L.A., Plus Kate McKinnon, Woody Harrelson and More

By People Staff
Updated October 28, 2020 12:10 PM

In Step

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selma Blair and her boyfriend Ron Carlson stroll arm-in-arm while out for coffee on Tuesday in L.A.

Picnic Pals

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Kate McKinnon wears a grey wig and feeds ice cream to a furry friend while filming a skit for Saturday Night Live on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Fall Ride

Credit: The Image Direct

Woody Harrelson bundles up as he rides a bike to the set of The Man from Toronto on Monday in Toronto. 

Sweet Treat

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Mariska Hargitay joins Election Super Centers' project to hand out Milk Bar cookies to voters outside the Madison Square Garden polling site on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Sophia’s Sidekick 

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Sophia Bush takes her dog Maggie for a ride on her new Bluejay electric bike on Tuesday in L.A. 

Popping Bottles

Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty

Model Georgia Fowler sabers a bottle of G.H. Mumm Champagne at the launch of their Melbourne Cup Carnival celebrations on Wednesday in Sydney. 

Back on Set

Credit: ECES/SplashNews.com

Antonio Banderas is seen filming scenes for the movie Uncharted in Barcelona on Tuesday.

‘Wheelie’ Cool

Credit: Backgrid

Halle Berry takes her new Harley Davidson motorcycle for a spin around Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Puppy Love

Credit: Steve Sands/Splashnews

Julia Garner cuddles up to a Pomeranian on the set of upcoming TV miniseries Inventing Anna on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Horsing Around

Credit: Backgrid

Amber Heard takes her horse for a ride around the stables on Tuesday in L.A. 

Sweat it Out

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner steps out in a Nike two-piece workout set in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Matching Moment

Credit: MEGA

Sisters Nicky and Paris Hilton twin in black leather pants while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Spot On

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in polka dot pants to meet friends for lunch on Monday in N.Y.C.

Happy Hugh

Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman seems to be smiling beneath his face mask as he walks to lunch with a friend in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Photo Op

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Hardy poses for photos with fans while out and about in London on Monday. 

Set the Scene

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Julia Garner films a scene for the upcoming TV miniseries Inventing Anna on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Energy Boost

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Karrueche Tran fuels up on Coke Energy in New Orleans on Monday.

On Camera

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of Blue Bloods on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Staying Active

Credit: SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum goes for a solo afternoon run in L.A. on Thursday.

Stars Get Scary

Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Dancing with the Stars contestants AJ McLean and Nelly get into the spooky spirit ahead of this week’s “Villains Night” theme on Monday. 

Mama on the Move

Credit: Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26 after announcing that she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together. 

Game On

Credit: The Image Direct

Pete Wentz is all smiles while playing tennis with friends at a local park on Wednesday in L.A. 

Fueling Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaley Cuoco grabs a coffee on Wednesday in Toronto, where she is filming her upcoming movie The Man From Toronto. 

Winter Wardrobe

Credit: BACKGRID

Emilia Clarke keeps warm under a beanie and a chic puffer coat while out and about in London on Sunday.

Joy Ride

Credit: Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Billy Joel is seen riding his vintage motorcycle through the Hamptons on Friday.

On Location

Credit: SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum is spotted filming a scene for his directorial debut, Dog, on Friday in L.A. 

Grin & ‘Glow’

Credit: Angel Naval/Marina Press/Shutterstock

Jane Seymour strikes a pose at the Glow and Darkness photo call in Madrid on Monday. 

Lend Your Voice

Credit: ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty

Cher shows support for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign by performing at his campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.

Traffic Stopper

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the set of Tick, Tick...BOOM in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood on Saturday. 

‘Killer’ Performance

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Big Boi and Killer Mike take the stage during night 3 of Big Night Out ATL on Sunday in Atlanta. 

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Lions Share News

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet cozy up on the beach in L.A. on Sunday.

Making Music

Credit: Matt Cowan/So.Co

Ziggy Marley performs at The City National Grove of Anaheim on Saturday in Anaheim, California.

Masked Crusader

Credit: BACKGRID

George Clooney was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California.

Great Cause