Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 28, 2009
WORK IT OUT
Taylor Lautner slips out of the driver's seat on Tuesday, before reportedly heading to martial arts practice in Beverly Hills. Though the New Moon star famously bulked up for his current role, he says he'd prefer not to be "known as just a body" in the future.
BIG BITE
Cutie Zuma Rossdale, 1, playfully offers some rocking-horse hair to dad Gavin Rossdale during an outing to a Beverly Hills pumpkin patch on Tuesday. The sweet duo was joined by mom Gwen Stefani and big brother Kingston, 3.
BOLD STANCE
Sporting a flashy little black dress – and some serious boots and accessories – an ultra-glam Jennifer Lopez brings some drama to the star-studded red carpet of the This Is It premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
PERKY PAIR
Also at the Los Angeles This Is It premiere Tuesday night, singers Adam Lambert and Katy Perry, who got goofy on the red carpet.
SHINING STAR
A radiant Reese Witherspoon looks ready to play hostess as she arrives Tuesday for the Avon Foundation for Women's "Celebrating Champions Who Change Women's Lives" gala at New York's Cipriani 42nd Street. The actress and Avon Global Ambassador was on hand to honor individuals and their efforts in fighting breast cancer and domestic violence.
SPORTS FAN
Scruffy soccer stud David Beckham soaks up the action from his courtside seats during a hometown showdown game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. The Lakers were off to a good start defending their championship title, beating the Clippers 99 – 92.
BLONDE AMBITION
Who's that girl? It's Melanie Brown, who lightens her locks with a long blonde wig to celebrate the launch of Glaceau Vitamin Water's new XXX-Triple Berry flavor in London on Tuesday.
CENTER STAGE
Zoom in! Swift shoots a commercial for the new Band Hero game in Los Angeles on Monday. The country music cutie, who's been spotted with Taylor Lautner, will have a pixilated version of herself singing to hits like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" in the new Wii game.
PATCH WORK
Looks like someone's joining in on the Halloween fun! Rachel Bilson totes her festive pumpkin pick on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
ON A STROLL
Ooh la la! A chic Salma Hayek lets 2-year-old daughter Valentina sit back and relax during a mother-daughter shopping trip in Paris Tuesday.
TRAVELING LIGHT
After working out with a personal trainer in West Hollywood, Bradley Cooper shows off his fighting form at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday en route to Vancouver, where he's shooting the action-comedy, The A-Team.
ON THE PROWL
Rrrrowr! Courteney Cox Arquette makes a gorgeous early appearance on Good Morning America to promote her comedy series Cougar Town in New York City on Tuesday.
JERSEY BOY
He may have scouted out an apartment in New York City – but Jon Gosselin is no Yankees fan! A day before the World Series is set to begin, the reality star shows off his Philadelphia Phillies team spirit outside his Wernersville, Penn., home on Tuesday.
BRIGHTEN UP
iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove helps kids get their mouths squeaky clean during Colgate's Bright Smiles event in New York City on Tuesday. The Nickelodeon star is helping the company reach their goal to provide oral health education and screening to 100 million kids by 2010.