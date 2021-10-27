Ted Lasso Costars Phil Dunster & Juno Temple Step Out in L.A., Plus Lizzo, Kristen Stewart and More

By People Staff October 27, 2021 06:00 AM

Costars' Night Out

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Ted Lasso stars Phil Dunster and Juno Temple attend Neiman Marcus' 2021 Fantasy Gift Event in L.A. on Oct. 26. 

You Go, Cowgirl

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo leaves Craig's in West Hollywood in a leather ensemble on Oct. 26. 

Smile for the Cameras

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kristen Stewart attends the L.A. premiere of Spencer on Oct. 26. 

And the Award Goes to ...

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Simon Rex accepts the Spotlight Award on Oct. 26 during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. 

Having a Ball

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne share a laugh while watching the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 26. 

Hug It Out

Credit: George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury / MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — who co-own Wrexham A.F.C., a non-league football club — embrace in Maidenhead, England on Oct. 26 while attending their first game. 

Onscreen Sisters Reunited

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery reunite to aattend the launch of the new Range Rover at The Royal Opera House on Oct. 26 in London. 

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

Lily James looks glam at the Giorgio Armani "One Night Only Dubai"  fashion show at the Armani Hotel Dubai on Oct. 26. 

Cut It Out

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty

Jay McGraw, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and Jennifer Pullen cut a ribbon of diapers at the grand opening of their company Hello Bello's first wholly-owned U.S. diaper distribution and manufacturing center in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 26. 

Where's the Fire?

Credit: P&P / MEGA

Jenna Dewan dons a firefighter's uniform on the set of The Rookie in L.A. on Oct. 26. 

A Round of Applause

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Drew Barrymore smiles while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 26 in N.Y.C.

Well Suited

Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Alan Cumming enjoys a drink while attending the release of Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life at L'Avenue on Saks in N.Y.C on Oct. 26. 

Set Sighting

Credit: MEGA

David Harbour transforms into his character Ernest on the set of his new movie We Have a Ghost in New Orleans on Oct. 25.

Snoop Session

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Snoop Dogg sits down to chat with SiriusXM's Rock the Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 26 in N.Y.C.

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen has a laugh while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 26.

Mic Check

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Host Issa Rae speaks during Raedio's friends and family dinner at Alta on Oct. 22 in L.A.

Actors and Authors

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Eugene and Dan Levy pose at their Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek book launch at The Beacon Theatre on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.

'Wick'ed Times

Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Keanu Reeves gets into character on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Oct. 25 in Paris.

Keep It Movin'

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde grabs her bags to hit the road in L.A. on Oct. 25.

Late Night Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Anderson Cooper chats about fatherhood, Halloween in N.Y.C. and more with host Seth Meyers during his Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance on Oct. 25.

Ask Me Anything

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Ruth Negga fields questions during the Passing Q&A during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 25 in Savannah, Georgia. 

Movie Night

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Maggie Gyllenhaal and director Scott Cooper attend Searchlight Pictures' N.Y.C. special screening of Antlers on Oct. 25.

Live Show

Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty

Leon Bridges performs at the GRAMMY Museum on Oct. 25 in L.A.

Premiere Pals

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie embrace at the Focus Features premiere of Last Night in Soho at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 25 in L.A.

Glowing in Gold

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Keri Russell looks stunning outside of Good Morning America on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.

When in Rome

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Angelina Jolie is all smiles at the Eternals photo call at Hotel de la Ville on Oct. 25 in Rome.

Brighter Than the Sun

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski finds her light during a photo shoot on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C. 

Rainy Days

Credit: MEGA

Rachel Weisz films a rainy scene on the set of Larry's Diner in downtown N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

The Girls Are Back

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry film season 2 of Tina Fey's Girls5Eva in N.Y.C.

'Wonder-ful' Show

Credit: World Red Eye, c/o The Bass

Lynda Carter celebrates the 80th birthday of Wonder Woman at Dara Birnbaum's Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman exhibit at The Bass in Miami on Oct. 21.

Flying High

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Getty Images via Disneyland Resort

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago take flight on Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Disneyland Park on Oct. 24 in Anaheim, California.

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan reunite on the Eternals red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.

Lovely Lunch

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

New mom of twins Jamie Chung attends the Net-a-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy lunch at Thorne Family Farm on Oct. 22 in Malibu.

Paris Preview

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Director Wes Anderson and actress Léa Seydoux attend The French Dispatch screening at Cinema UGC Normandie on Oct. 24 in Paris.

Texas Girl

Credit: Dppi/LiveMedia/Shutterstock

Texas native Megan Thee Stallion plays to the crowd at the 2021 United States Grand Prix in Austin on Oct. 24.

Family Night

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Amanda Seyfried brings mom Ann to a special screening of A Mouthful of Air, hosted by Maven Screen Media and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

Pink Power

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Dolly Parton performs in pink at the Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Oct. 24 in Nashville.

Film Chat

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Tessa Thompson takes the mic at Film Independent's special screening of Passing at the Pacific Design Center on Oct. 23 in West Hollywood.

Party People

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for HBOmax/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper clean up nicely for the season 2 premiere of Love Life afterparty at LAVO in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

Inside Scoop

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Adrien Brody answers questions at The French Dispatch Q&A during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 24 in Savannah, Georgia.

Rising Star

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin H. Min arrives at Variety's 10 Actors to Watch during the Newport Beach Film Festival on Oct. 24.

Eternally Yours

Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Angelina Jolie waves to her fans at the Eternals photo call at the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.

Low Key

Credit: Paul Brown/Shutterstock

Loki star Tom Hiddleston speaks at the MCM London Comic Con event at Excel on Oct. 23.

Autumn of Love

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shawn Mendes flashes a peace sign at the 8th annual We Can Survive concert hosted by Audacy at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23.

The Right Notes

Credit: Jen Cooper

Pianist Chloe Flower surprises the audience at the Meek Mill & Friends concert at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

Chic Cheers

Credit: David Lekach

Behati Prinsloo and some of her friends (not pictured) raise a glass to the model's newly launched Calirosa Tequila in Malibu on Oct. 20.

She Will Never Let You Down

Credit: Kevin Tachman

Rita Ora uses her musical talents at the TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART event benefiting amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art on Oct. 23.

Love, Jennifer

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Garner shows off a ring and her casual street style while on a walk around New York City on Oct. 23.

Checking In

Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Heidi Klum and her rocker husband Tom Kaulitz celebrate the Tokio Hotel album release party in Berlin on Oct. 22.

Wild Motivation

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Normani stands out while supporting Lori Harvey's SKN by LH line launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

They're All That

Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty

Addison Rae and Charli XCX pose together at the Pandora ME launch event in London on Oct. 22.

Music of the Night

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda masks up for re-opening night of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 22.

Everything She Wanted

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Dining with LV

Credit: BFA

Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Louis Vuitton celebrate the newest chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection with an intimate dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20.

Wave Rider

Credit: Backgrid

Leighton Meester catches waves in Malibu on Oct. 21.

Birthday Bros

Credit: Isné Bobo Nuyent

JoBros Nick, Joe and Kevin celebrate Jordan McGraw's birthday during their Remember This tour stop in Arkansas.

Live on Tour

Credit: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Maluma puts on a show while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in Toronto on Oct. 21.

Truckin' Along

Credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty

Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys book launch (presented by her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol) on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Peace and Love

Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Serena Williams throws up a peace sign while attending Candace Swanepoel's birthday party at Zero Bond in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21. 

Furry Fun

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Mary J. Blige attends the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in Detroit on Oct. 21.

Not so Insecure

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae smile at the final season premiere of Insecure on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

