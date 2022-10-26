Awkwafina Films in N.Y.C., Plus Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 26, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 75

Bringing the Laughs

Awkwafina
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Awkwafina cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

02 of 75

Twice the Fun

Naomi Campbell Bella Hadid
Dave Benett/Getty

Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid have a model moment at the opening of the new exhibition Baghdad: Eye's Delight during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha on Oct. 25.

03 of 75

Watch This

Nicole Kidman
Courtesy OMEGA

Nicole Kidman is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20.

04 of 75

So Hip

Jurnee Smollett
Paras Griffin/Getty

Jurnee Smollett poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel
during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25.

05 of 75

At the Plate

Maybelle Blair
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Maybelle Blair steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

06 of 75

A Dress to Impress

Kerry Washington
Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Kerry Washington flutters into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

07 of 75

Sign of the Times

Paul Rudd
Efren Landaos/Sipa USA

Paul Rudd signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

08 of 75

Big Hugs

Kate Upton
John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Upton celebrates her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

09 of 75

Cuffing Season

Drew Barrymore
The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to Howard Stern.

10 of 75

Fab Four

Busy Philips Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rob Kim/Getty

Busy Philipps, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

11 of 75

Sweater Weather

Constance Wu
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Constance Wu attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24.

12 of 75

Pattern Maker

Diane Kruger
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Diane Kruger showcases her fall style sense while arriving to NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

13 of 75

Son-ny Day

Laura Dern Hugh Jackman
BFA

Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman get together at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Son at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

14 of 75

Getting to Work

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish heads to a workout in Studio City, California, on Oct. 24.

15 of 75

Set Selfie

Snoop Dogg
Backgrid

Snoop Dogg takes a lunch break on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Oct. 24.

16 of 75

Country Crew

Winona Judd
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wynonna Judd brings the joy to Today in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center on Oct. 24.

17 of 75

Skirt the Issue

Olivia Rodrigo
Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo greets fans in West Hollywood on Oct. 24.

18 of 75

Coffee Walk

Addison Rae
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae takes a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

19 of 75

Bright Spot

Jojo Siwa
The Image Direct

JoJo Siwa brightens the day in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.

20 of 75

Lacy Lady

Kim Kardashian
MEGA

Kim Kardashian heads to her birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

21 of 75

Powerhouse Performance

Mary J Blige
Manny Carabel/Getty

Mary J. Blige performs on her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 20.

22 of 75

On a Hi

Brad Pitt
SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt hangs in the pit lane during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

23 of 75

Back Together

Key Peele
Leon Bennett/Getty

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite at Netflix's Wendell & Wild Animation Is Film Premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

24 of 75

Holding Court

Bella Hadid
Michael Simon/startraks

Bella Hadid roots for her No.1 — the NBA's New York Knicks! — during their game against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21.

25 of 75

Fest Best

Hayley Williams Paramore
Ben Trivett

Paramore lights the night at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 23.

26 of 75

Pregnant Pause

Jenna Johnson
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mom-to-be Jenna Johnson glows while out in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

27 of 75

Heads Together

Goldie Hawn
David Livingston/Getty

Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn attend The National Comedy Center honoring George Schlatter at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Oct. 23.

28 of 75

Wheely Fun Day

Chloe Moretz
Bierens de Haan/Getty

Chloë Grace Moretz gets to work during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

29 of 75

That's Entertainment

Reba McIntire
Jason Kempin/Getty

Reba McEntire brings her flair to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 21.

30 of 75

No Frills

Queen Latifah
Splash News Online

Queen Latifah makes a grand arrival at The Grio Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

31 of 75

Fab-u-lous Girl

New York City - 22 Oct 2022 - Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in Union Square. - Pictured: Skai Jackson - Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstoc

Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in New York City on Oct. 22.

32 of 75

Rock On

Nile Rodgers and CHIC brought people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, October 22rd presented by Saks. CREDIT: Kevin Tachman.
Kevin Tachman

Nile Rodgers and CHIC bring people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 presented by Saks, benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Texas on Oct. 22.

33 of 75

Stylish Stunner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)
Vivien Killilea/Getty for IMDb

Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.

34 of 75

Funny Girl

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala)
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Wearable Art Gala

Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

35 of 75

Rock Star Status

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Rick Kern/Getty

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

36 of 75

Birthday Gal

Lyft sent Doja Cat a custom ride for her masquerade-themed birthday party and, in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, gave her a lifetime membership.. Credit: Jacob Webster
Jacob Webster

Doja Cat receives a custom ride from Lyft for her masquerade-themed birthday party on Oct. 21 in West Hollywood, and in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, scores a lifetime membership to the service.

37 of 75

Three Amigos

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic" LIVE featuring performances by Robin Thicke, Shaggy And Wyclef Jean at ACL Live & 3TEN at ACL Live on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty

Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live at ACL Live & 3TEN on Oct. 21 in Austin, Texas.

38 of 75

Saweet as Can Be

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Recording Artist Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host 'The Single Life Night' music celebration experience at Warwick on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey)
Paul Archuleta/Getty for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host The Single Life Night music celebration experience at Warwick on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

39 of 75

Having a Ball

Lea Delaria
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Lea DeLaria attends the Verizon +play red carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks NBA home opener on Oct. 21.

40 of 75

Belle of the Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Chloë Sevigny attends the Verizon +play Red Carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks home opener on October 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Verizon)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty for Verizon

Chloë Sevigny attends the Verizon +play red carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks NBA home opener on Oct. 21.

41 of 75

Pink Lady

Megan Trainor performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
John Lamparski/Getty

Meghan Trainor celebrates her new album with a performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

42 of 75

Quiet on the Set

Rachel Brosnahan is seen at film set of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' TV Series on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan films in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

43 of 75

London Calling

Sam Smith performs at Royal Albert Hall on October 21, 2022 in London, England.
Jo Hale/Getty

Sam Smith hits the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on Oct. 21.

44 of 75

Got Your Number

Addison Rae is seen on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae heads to a workout in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

45 of 75

Lucky Lady

Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

Lady Gaga gets a smooch from Billy Porter during a celebration for the singer with Dom Pérignon in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

46 of 75

Seeing Red

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party photocall
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski brings the color at the Kerastase Pop Party at Centre Pompidou in Paris on Oct. 20.

47 of 75

Make It a Date

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the opening night of the play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

48 of 75

Having a Ball

Mindy Kaling attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling stops for a snap at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

49 of 75

Game Face

Dustin Hoffman attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Dustin Hoffman takes his seat at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

50 of 75

Walk This Way

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film 'No Hard Feelings' on Long Island
TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Oct. 20.

51 of 75

Ladies' Night

Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions CALL JANE
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver strike a pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of Call Jane on Oct. 20.

52 of 75

Something New

Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova attend the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere after party of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus"
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova celebrate The White Lotus season 2 during the premiere afterparty in L.A. on Oct. 20.

53 of 75

Feeling Funny

Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson attend the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of HBO original series "The White Lotus"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Also at The White Lotus premiere on Oct. 20: creator Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson.

54 of 75

Feeling Chic

Marion Cotillard attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard stands out in stripes on Oct. 20 at a Chanel dinner celebrating the 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

55 of 75

Get on Your Feet

Maggie Rogers and Karen O dance as Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform during the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Also at the Chanel dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20: Maggie Rogers and Karen O, who dance as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform for the crowd.

56 of 75

Number One Fan

Paris Hilton
Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton beats the heat while celebrating the launch of her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai on Oct. 20.

57 of 75

No Worries

Olivia Wilde
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A smiling Olivia Wilde leaves a workout on Oct. 20 in L.A.

58 of 75

From the Future

Lil Nas X
Christopher Polk/Getty

Lil Nas X appears out of this world during his Oct. 19 concert at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

59 of 75

Feeling Bubbly

Janet Jackson
Dave Benett/Getty

Janet Jackson attends an orchestral performance of Ryuichi Sakamoto's "Suite for Krug in 2008," hosted by Krug Champagne, at Alexandra Palace in London on Oct. 19.

60 of 75

Scoot Yourself

Liev Schreiber
The IMage Direct

A solo Liev Schreiber takes a ride around New York City by scooter on Oct. 20.

61 of 75

Feeling Fit

Gwyneth Paltrow
FAYES VISION/startraks

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the mic on Oct. 19 as she celebrates activewear brand Copper Fit at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

62 of 75

Puppy Love

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Brooklyn Beckham totes his cute pooch in West Hollywood on Oct. 19.

63 of 75

Good Guy

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling gets into character on the Sydney set of The Fall Guy on Oct. 20.

64 of 75

Side by Side

Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Paras Griffin/Getty

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the season home opener game between the NBA's Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

65 of 75

Courtside Cuteness

Celebrities Attend Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks

2 Chainz and Harmony Epps have some dad-daughter time at the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

66 of 75

Hop to It

Will Arnett Rose Byrne
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Will Arnett and Rose Byrne have some fun in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19 as Tourism Australia celebrates the 'Come and Say G'day' global brand launch.

67 of 75

To Boot

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish showcases some fabulous footwear on Oct. 19 while heading to a workout in Los Angeles.

68 of 75

Star in Stripes

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup
Araya Doheny/Getty

Naomi Watts has boyfriend Billy Crudup by her side while celebrating the launch of her skincare brand Stripes, hosted by Amyris, in Pacific Palisades, California, on Oct. 19.

69 of 75

Cheers to That

Jamie Chung
BFA

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung raise a glass on Oct. 19 while celebrating the launch of New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay's new 2022 Sauvignon Blanc vintage, coupled with its bespoke redesigned bottle and packaging, at Hudson Commons in N.Y.C.

70 of 75

Kiss Off

Matthias Schweighöfer
Gisela Schober/Getty

Matthias Schweighoefer gives his statuette a smooch during the Blauer Panther - TV & Streaming Award ceremony at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 19.

71 of 75

New Land

Eva Longoria
Splash News Online

Eva Longoria hits the set of Land of Women in Barcelona on Oct. 19.

72 of 75

Fall Feels

Liev Schreiber
Backgrid

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen step out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

73 of 75

In the Hot Seat

Serena Williams
Kimberly White/Getty

Serena Williams commands the stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Oct. 19.

74 of 75

Work It Out

Tia Mowry
MEGA

Newly single Tia Mowry flashes a smile while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

75 of 75

Purple Reign

Jujubee
John Lamparski/Getty

Jujubee lights N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building in celebration of GLAAD's Spirit Day on Oct. 19.

Related Articles
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wakes Up in N.Y.C., Plus Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore and More
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige Performs in Brooklyn, Plus Brad Pitt, Key & Peele, Bella Hadid and More
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks Out in Texas, Plus Doja Cat, Wyclef Jean and More
Megan Trainor performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Trainor Performs on Today, Plus Rachel Brosnahan, Sam Smith and More
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter Cozy Up, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and More
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts a Launch in L.A., Plus Brooklyn Beckham, Ryan Gosling, Michael B. Jordan and More
Charlize Theron
Charlize, Kerry and Michelle Dazzle in L.A., Plus Jesse Williams, Demi Lovato and More
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
George Clooney
George & Amal Clooney Dress Up in D.C., Plus Diddy, Eddie Redmayne, Roger Federer and More
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Get Dinner in Malibu, Plus the Royals, Rihanna and More
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lizzo Kicks Off Her Tour in Florida, Plus Elisabeth Moss, Diplo, Grace Jones and More
Jon Hamm Jennifer Aniston
Jon Hamm & Jennifer Aniston Film The Morning Show, Plus Miles Teller, Kate Hudson and More
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Gets Dressy in N.Y.C., Plus Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sherri Shepherd and More
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Party in N.Y.C., Plus Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera and More
Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon Smile in Texas, Plus Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and More