01 of 75 Bringing the Laughs Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Awkwafina cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

02 of 75 Twice the Fun Dave Benett/Getty Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid have a model moment at the opening of the new exhibition Baghdad: Eye's Delight during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha on Oct. 25.

03 of 75 Watch This Courtesy OMEGA Nicole Kidman is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20.

04 of 75 So Hip Paras Griffin/Getty Jurnee Smollett poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel

during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25.

05 of 75 At the Plate Emma McIntyre/Getty Maybelle Blair steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

06 of 75 A Dress to Impress Christopher Peterson/Splash News online Kerry Washington flutters into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

07 of 75 Sign of the Times Efren Landaos/Sipa USA Paul Rudd signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

08 of 75 Big Hugs John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock Kate Upton celebrates her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

09 of 75 Cuffing Season The Image Direct Drew Barrymore stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to Howard Stern.

10 of 75 Fab Four Rob Kim/Getty Busy Philipps, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

11 of 75 Sweater Weather Vivien Killilea/Getty Constance Wu attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24.

12 of 75 Pattern Maker Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Diane Kruger showcases her fall style sense while arriving to NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

13 of 75 Son-ny Day BFA Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman get together at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Son at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

14 of 75 Getting to Work MEGA Billie Eilish heads to a workout in Studio City, California, on Oct. 24.

15 of 75 Set Selfie Backgrid Snoop Dogg takes a lunch break on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Oct. 24.

16 of 75 Country Crew Raymond Hall/GC Images Wynonna Judd brings the joy to Today in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center on Oct. 24.

17 of 75 Skirt the Issue Backgrid Olivia Rodrigo greets fans in West Hollywood on Oct. 24.

18 of 75 Coffee Walk Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Addison Rae takes a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

19 of 75 Bright Spot The Image Direct JoJo Siwa brightens the day in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.

20 of 75 Lacy Lady MEGA Kim Kardashian heads to her birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

21 of 75 Powerhouse Performance Manny Carabel/Getty Mary J. Blige performs on her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 20.

22 of 75 On a Hi SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Brad Pitt hangs in the pit lane during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

23 of 75 Back Together Leon Bennett/Getty Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite at Netflix's Wendell & Wild Animation Is Film Premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

24 of 75 Holding Court Michael Simon/startraks Bella Hadid roots for her No.1 — the NBA's New York Knicks! — during their game against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21.

25 of 75 Fest Best Ben Trivett Paramore lights the night at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 23.

26 of 75 Pregnant Pause Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mom-to-be Jenna Johnson glows while out in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

27 of 75 Heads Together David Livingston/Getty Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn attend The National Comedy Center honoring George Schlatter at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Oct. 23.

28 of 75 Wheely Fun Day Bierens de Haan/Getty Chloë Grace Moretz gets to work during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

29 of 75 That's Entertainment Jason Kempin/Getty Reba McEntire brings her flair to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 21.

30 of 75 No Frills Splash News Online Queen Latifah makes a grand arrival at The Grio Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

31 of 75 Fab-u-lous Girl Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstoc Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in New York City on Oct. 22.

32 of 75 Rock On Kevin Tachman Nile Rodgers and CHIC bring people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 presented by Saks, benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Texas on Oct. 22.

33 of 75 Stylish Stunner Vivien Killilea/Getty for IMDb Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.

34 of 75 Funny Girl Jerritt Clark/Getty for Wearable Art Gala Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

35 of 75 Rock Star Status Rick Kern/Getty Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

36 of 75 Birthday Gal Jacob Webster Doja Cat receives a custom ride from Lyft for her masquerade-themed birthday party on Oct. 21 in West Hollywood, and in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, scores a lifetime membership to the service.

37 of 75 Three Amigos Gary Miller/Getty Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live at ACL Live & 3TEN on Oct. 21 in Austin, Texas.

38 of 75 Saweet as Can Be Paul Archuleta/Getty for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host The Single Life Night music celebration experience at Warwick on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

39 of 75 Having a Ball Dave Kotinsky/Getty Lea DeLaria attends the Verizon +play red carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks NBA home opener on Oct. 21.

40 of 75 Belle of the Ball Dave Kotinsky/Getty for Verizon Chloë Sevigny attends the Verizon +play red carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks NBA home opener on Oct. 21.

41 of 75 Pink Lady John Lamparski/Getty Meghan Trainor celebrates her new album with a performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

42 of 75 Quiet on the Set Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan films in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

43 of 75 London Calling Jo Hale/Getty Sam Smith hits the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on Oct. 21.

44 of 75 Got Your Number Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Addison Rae heads to a workout in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

45 of 75 Lucky Lady Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon Lady Gaga gets a smooch from Billy Porter during a celebration for the singer with Dom Pérignon in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

46 of 75 Seeing Red Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski brings the color at the Kerastase Pop Party at Centre Pompidou in Paris on Oct. 20.

47 of 75 Make It a Date Bruce Glikas/WireImage Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the opening night of the play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

48 of 75 Having a Ball Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Mindy Kaling stops for a snap at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

49 of 75 Game Face Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Dustin Hoffman takes his seat at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

50 of 75 Walk This Way TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Oct. 20.

51 of 75 Ladies' Night Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver strike a pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of Call Jane on Oct. 20.

52 of 75 Something New Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova celebrate The White Lotus season 2 during the premiere afterparty in L.A. on Oct. 20.

53 of 75 Feeling Funny Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO Also at The White Lotus premiere on Oct. 20: creator Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson.

54 of 75 Feeling Chic Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Marion Cotillard stands out in stripes on Oct. 20 at a Chanel dinner celebrating the 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

55 of 75 Get on Your Feet Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Also at the Chanel dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20: Maggie Rogers and Karen O, who dance as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform for the crowd.

56 of 75 Number One Fan Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Paris Hilton beats the heat while celebrating the launch of her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai on Oct. 20.

57 of 75 No Worries Bauer-Griffin/GC Images A smiling Olivia Wilde leaves a workout on Oct. 20 in L.A.

58 of 75 From the Future Christopher Polk/Getty Lil Nas X appears out of this world during his Oct. 19 concert at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

59 of 75 Feeling Bubbly Dave Benett/Getty Janet Jackson attends an orchestral performance of Ryuichi Sakamoto's "Suite for Krug in 2008," hosted by Krug Champagne, at Alexandra Palace in London on Oct. 19.

60 of 75 Scoot Yourself The IMage Direct A solo Liev Schreiber takes a ride around New York City by scooter on Oct. 20.

61 of 75 Feeling Fit FAYES VISION/startraks Gwyneth Paltrow takes the mic on Oct. 19 as she celebrates activewear brand Copper Fit at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

62 of 75 Puppy Love Backgrid Brooklyn Beckham totes his cute pooch in West Hollywood on Oct. 19.

63 of 75 Good Guy Backgrid Ryan Gosling gets into character on the Sydney set of The Fall Guy on Oct. 20.

64 of 75 Side by Side Paras Griffin/Getty Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the season home opener game between the NBA's Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

65 of 75 Courtside Cuteness 2 Chainz and Harmony Epps have some dad-daughter time at the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

66 of 75 Hop to It Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Will Arnett and Rose Byrne have some fun in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19 as Tourism Australia celebrates the 'Come and Say G'day' global brand launch.

67 of 75 To Boot MEGA Billie Eilish showcases some fabulous footwear on Oct. 19 while heading to a workout in Los Angeles.

68 of 75 Star in Stripes Araya Doheny/Getty Naomi Watts has boyfriend Billy Crudup by her side while celebrating the launch of her skincare brand Stripes, hosted by Amyris, in Pacific Palisades, California, on Oct. 19.

69 of 75 Cheers to That BFA Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung raise a glass on Oct. 19 while celebrating the launch of New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay's new 2022 Sauvignon Blanc vintage, coupled with its bespoke redesigned bottle and packaging, at Hudson Commons in N.Y.C.

70 of 75 Kiss Off Gisela Schober/Getty Matthias Schweighoefer gives his statuette a smooch during the Blauer Panther - TV & Streaming Award ceremony at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 19.

71 of 75 New Land Splash News Online Eva Longoria hits the set of Land of Women in Barcelona on Oct. 19.

72 of 75 Fall Feels Backgrid Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen step out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

73 of 75 In the Hot Seat Kimberly White/Getty Serena Williams commands the stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Oct. 19.

74 of 75 Work It Out MEGA Newly single Tia Mowry flashes a smile while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.