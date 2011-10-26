Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 26, 2011
PRINTS CHARMING
'BREAKING' AWAY
Robert Pattinson is positively beaming in Brussels, Belgium, where he promoted Breaking Dawn, Part 1 on Wednesday. The fourth installment of the Twilight Saga opens Nov. 18.
CARRYING ON
After sporting a diamond-clad bra, Miranda Kerr dresses up casually for a day out with baby boy Flynn, 9 months, in New York on Tuesday.
MOTORCYCLE DIARIES
Meanwhile, Dad Orlando Bloom zips up for a bike ride in the Big Apple on Tuesday.
FLAME SIGNALS
Jessica Simpson continues to keep everyone guessing, covering her much-discussed midsection with a red coat Tuesday in New York.
HOT SHOT
Johnny Depp keeps his cool in the midst of fan frenzy during the New York premiere of The Rum Diary Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art. The film hits theaters on Friday.
FITNESS FIRST
I said, high knees! Bradley Cooper takes no prisoners Monday, demanding greatness from costar Jennifer Lawrence on the Ridley Park, Penn. set of their flick, The Silver Linings Playbook.
DOWN TIME
After popping bottles for her 31st, Kim Kardashian takes a break for nail care Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
'VILLAGE' PEOPLE
Jessica Alba takes a time out on Tuesday, tending to 2½-month-old Haven, while on a play date in New York's West Village.
PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ
After spending time with rumored beau Ryan Reynolds on his birthday last weekend, Blake Lively slips into a sparkling sweater and skirt Tuesday to film a Gossip Girl scene in N.Y.C.
SLEEK CHIC
Pippa Middleton mixes up her fab fall style with a new, pulled-back do in London on Tuesday.
TAKE A BOW
Tobey Maguire takes a trip back to the roaring '20s Tuesday, sporting a snazzy bow tie and boater hat on the Sydney set of The Great Gatsby, which costars BFF Leonardo DiCaprio.
WITHIN REACH
After hitting the red carpet with her two main men, Sarah Jessica Parker gets back to her girls – 2-year-old twins Loretta and Tabitha (not pictured) – on Tuesday with a stroll on New York's Upper West Side.
FILM FORUM
Rob Lowe gets a bird's-eye view of the Doha Tribeca Film Festival in Qatar on Tuesday, posing with a falcon at the premiere of Black Gold.
CALL TIME
A black-clad Jennifer Garner proves she's a pro at multitasking, catching up on a call while running errands Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.