Star Tracks: Wednesday, October 26, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

PRINTS CHARMING

PRINTS CHARMING

An expecting Beyoncé brightens up a dull Manhattan day in a watercolor blouse and warm smile on Tuesday.

'BREAKING' AWAY

'BREAKING' AWAY

Robert Pattinson is positively beaming in Brussels, Belgium, where he promoted Breaking Dawn, Part 1 on Wednesday. The fourth installment of the Twilight Saga opens Nov. 18.

CARRYING ON

CARRYING ON

After sporting a diamond-clad bra, Miranda Kerr dresses up casually for a day out with baby boy Flynn, 9 months, in New York on Tuesday.

MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

Meanwhile, Dad Orlando Bloom zips up for a bike ride in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

FLAME SIGNALS

FLAME SIGNALS

Jessica Simpson continues to keep everyone guessing, covering her much-discussed midsection with a red coat Tuesday in New York.

HOT SHOT

HOT SHOT

Johnny Depp keeps his cool in the midst of fan frenzy during the New York premiere of The Rum Diary Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art. The film hits theaters on Friday.

FITNESS FIRST

FITNESS FIRST

I said, high knees! Bradley Cooper takes no prisoners Monday, demanding greatness from costar Jennifer Lawrence on the Ridley Park, Penn. set of their flick, The Silver Linings Playbook.

DOWN TIME

DOWN TIME

After popping bottles for her 31st, Kim Kardashian takes a break for nail care Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

'VILLAGE' PEOPLE

'VILLAGE' PEOPLE

Jessica Alba takes a time out on Tuesday, tending to 2½-month-old Haven, while on a play date in New York's West Village.

PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ

PUTTIN' ON THE GLITZ

After spending time with rumored beau Ryan Reynolds on his birthday last weekend, Blake Lively slips into a sparkling sweater and skirt Tuesday to film a Gossip Girl scene in N.Y.C.

SLEEK CHIC

SLEEK CHIC

Pippa Middleton mixes up her fab fall style with a new, pulled-back do in London on Tuesday.

TAKE A BOW

TAKE A BOW

Tobey Maguire takes a trip back to the roaring '20s Tuesday, sporting a snazzy bow tie and boater hat on the Sydney set of The Great Gatsby, which costars BFF Leonardo DiCaprio.

WITHIN REACH

WITHIN REACH

After hitting the red carpet with her two main men, Sarah Jessica Parker gets back to her girls – 2-year-old twins Loretta and Tabitha (not pictured) – on Tuesday with a stroll on New York's Upper West Side.

FILM FORUM

FILM FORUM

Rob Lowe gets a bird's-eye view of the Doha Tribeca Film Festival in Qatar on Tuesday, posing with a falcon at the premiere of Black Gold.

CALL TIME

CALL TIME

A black-clad Jennifer Garner proves she's a pro at multitasking, catching up on a call while running errands Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

