Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 26, 2005
HANDS-ON MOM
Angelina Jolie multitasks with 10-month-old daughter Zahara and son Maddox, 4, during a family shopping trip in New York City on Monday. Later, the actress-activist attended the first annual Worldwide Orphans Foundation benefit, where it was announced that she would help build a pediatric AIDS clinic in Zahara's home city, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
MR. OUTLAW
With Angelina and the kids in Manhattan, Brad Pitt gets into character as the titular gunslinger on the Winnipeg, Canada, set of The Assassination of Jesse James. During breaks from filming, the actor joked around with pal and costar Casey Affleck: They previously appeared together in Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve.
WINDOW SEAT
If dogs could talk: Jessica Simpson, who celebrates her third wedding anniversary today, chats and drives while her Malti-poo, Daisy, scopes out the scenery in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday. Amid rumors that Simpson and Nick Lachey have split, her dad, Joe, told Ryan Seacrest on Saturday: "They are together, they love each other. Do they fight? Absolutely."
GIRL TALK
This sports bar isn't just for the guys: At the Atlantic City opening of Jay-Z's 40/40 club Tuesday, girlfriend Beyoncé catches up with Destiny's Child pals Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams (far right). The trio called it quits in September.
SHAGGY DOG STORY
Jerry O'Connell shows off his puppy-dog eyes Sunday at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times Halloween Carnival at Universal Studios Hollywood. "It is so hot, man," said the actor of his Clifford the Big Red Dog costume. "I'll never get a job as one of those characters at Disneyland."
CAUSE CELEB
Jennifer Aniston celebrates with Jake Gyllenhaal on Monday at the 9th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala, where he was honored with the Breakthrough Actor statue. They first met when they costarred in 2002's The Good Girl, the same year Aniston won her own Hollywood Award – for Actress of the Year.
SNAP TO IT
Jude Law shares some pointed words with paparazzi waiting outside the London home of his ex-wife Sadie Frost on Sunday. The divorced couple remain friendly and share custody of their three children, Rafferty, 9, Iris, 5, and Rudy, 3.
BLONDE & BOND
Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, the future James Bond, stay in step while filming their Invasion of the Body Snatchers-inspired thriller, The Visiting, in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The Aussie actress plays a psychiatrist in the alien-invasion movie.
SUPERDAD
A mustachioed Nicolas Cage greets fans outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City on Monday. The new father chatted about his comedy The Weather Man (out Oct. 28) and his 3-week old son's name, Kal-el. Cage confessed he chose Superman's Kryptonian moniker because it stood for something good.
CRY ME A RIVER
Morgan Freeman jokingly wipes away the tears of his Edison costar Justin Timberlake after presenting him with an award at the Recording Academy Honors in Memphis on Saturday. Timberlake, who grew up outside the city, told the crowd, "What Memphis means to me is family, who by the way is half of the audience."
TOWN-IES
Elizabethtown costars Kirsten Dunst and Orlando Bloom get cozy at a question-and-answer session in London on Friday, the day after their movie's premiere there. Dunst, who plays a flight attendant in the film, told reporters, "My mother was an air stewardess for 10 years, so I picked a lot up from her."
GOOD HUMOR
Jason Schwartzman and Claire Danes show their support for their Shopgirl costar and screenwriter Steve Martin, who received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. "(Martin) has one of the most sophisticated minds I've ever seen," Danes told PEOPLE.