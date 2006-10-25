Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 25, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 16

AIMING FOR CHANGE

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

UNICEF Ambassador Sarah Jessica Parker stylishly gets a Halloween tradition rolling in New York City, urging schoolkids to trick-or-treat for charity (and pocket change) on Wednesday. But first she made a stop by Live with Regis and Kelly to chat up the UNICEF program (and razz pal Reeg about his failing eyesight!).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

SPINNING RIGHT ROUND

Credit: David Aguilera/London Entertainment/ Splash News and Pictures

Bouncing back from her split earlier this month with Brody Jenner, Nicole Richie makes time with former fiancé DJ AM over lunch Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

3 of 16

DISCREET BY DESIGN

Credit: COVER PHOTO: Harold Cunningham/FilmMagic.; INSIDE PHOTO: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Scarlett Johansson (in Issa) plays a little pre-Halloween peekaboo with one of her other favorite designers, Roland Mouret, during a masquerade-themed Moet amp Chandon Fashion Tribute at the Strawberry Hill House in London on Tuesday night. The event drew a fashionable celebrity crowd, including fellow masqueraders Pete Doherty and Kate Moss (not pictured).

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

PARTIAL DISCLOSURE

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

They can have fun, but they definitely can't hide: Kate Moss sticks close to boyfriend Pete Doherty at the Moet amp Chandon event. And despite the covered-up look, Moss still exposed one thing – her ring – which has set off engagement rumors.

Advertisement

5 of 16

UNRUFFLED CHICKS

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

The Dixie Chicks' Emily Robinson, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire make another kind bold statement – with richly colored frocks – during the New York City premiere of their documentary, Shut Up and Sing, Tuesday night. The film, which opens Oct. 27, follows the singers in the aftermath of their public criticism of President Bush.

6 of 16

GETTING NAILED

Credit: Jay Thornton/INF

Rapper Foxy Brown speeds away from a Manhattan court Tuesday after being sentenced to three years' probation and anger management counseling for assaulting two manicurists. Brown told the New York Times that she's looking to reform, saying, "I'm headed to the (recording) studio. Right after the studio, I'm headed to Bible studies."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

CARRY ALL?

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

You'd think she could fit anything into her oversized bag, but Mary-Kate Olsen still juggles a few choice accessories in her hands while out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

MOM'S NIGHT OUT

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Gwyneth Paltrow (in Burberry, with Helena Christensen) hits the town Tuesday to catch a screening of onetime fiancé Brad Pitt's film Babel in New York City. But she had another man on her mind: her 6-month-old son, Moses. "I'm frazzled. My baby would just not settle," she said. "Yes, I have a good sitter. And he's fine now; he settled just before I left. But it was a long process."

Advertisement

9 of 16

APPLE OF HER EYE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

The previous day, Paltrow steers the course for her mini-me, 2-year-old daughter Apple. Also along for the ride: mom Blythe Danner, who took charge of Moses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

POWER PUFF GIRLS

Credit: Heining/Green/INF

Hilary Swank and Lisa Kudrow show that they both got the memo for quilted-black-coat Tuesday while on the New York City set of their film, P.S. I Love You.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

BOOK CLUB

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Reichen Lehmkuhl has his biggest fan in boyfriend Lance Bass at a West Hollywood book release party for his memoir Here's What We'll Say: Growing Up, Coming Out, and the U.S. Air Force Academy on Monday. The former military man recently spoke with ABC News about being sexually assaulted during his service.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

KODAK MOMENT

Credit: Eddie Mejia/Splash News and Pictures

Any way you frame it, Julia Roberts and cameraman husband Danny Moder are one close couple as they go for a stroll – and a bit of shopping – in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

'SIX' SENSE

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Six Degrees stars Jay Hernandez and Erika Christensen get some direction Tuesday on the New York City set of their ABC drama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

COFFEE BREAK

Credit: Eddie Mejia/Splash News and Pictures

Now that's a new interpretation of taking a drink to go: After stopping off at a New York City restaurant Monday, Keanu Reeves enjoys his java – in a real cup and saucer, no less! – on the street. No word on whether he left a tip there, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

PUSHING AHEAD

Credit: Andy Robinson-Matt Keeble/Splash News and Pictures

Madonna steps out in London Tuesday to tape an interview via satellite with Oprah Winfrey (which airs Wednesday). The Material Mom spoke about her adoption of 1-year-old Malawian boy David Banda and how she felt the baby's father has been manipulated into saying he was misled by the adoption proceedings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

NOW SHE'S COOKING!

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

It's a wrap! Catherine-Zeta Jones keeps warm on the New York City set of her new film No Reservations on Tuesday. The actress plays a headstrong chef in the romantic comedy, which is based on the 2001 European film Mostly Martha.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff