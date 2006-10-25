Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 25, 2006
AIMING FOR CHANGE
UNICEF Ambassador Sarah Jessica Parker stylishly gets a Halloween tradition rolling in New York City, urging schoolkids to trick-or-treat for charity (and pocket change) on Wednesday. But first she made a stop by Live with Regis and Kelly to chat up the UNICEF program (and razz pal Reeg about his failing eyesight!).
SPINNING RIGHT ROUND
Bouncing back from her split earlier this month with Brody Jenner, Nicole Richie makes time with former fiancé DJ AM over lunch Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
DISCREET BY DESIGN
Scarlett Johansson (in Issa) plays a little pre-Halloween peekaboo with one of her other favorite designers, Roland Mouret, during a masquerade-themed Moet amp Chandon Fashion Tribute at the Strawberry Hill House in London on Tuesday night. The event drew a fashionable celebrity crowd, including fellow masqueraders Pete Doherty and Kate Moss (not pictured).
PARTIAL DISCLOSURE
They can have fun, but they definitely can't hide: Kate Moss sticks close to boyfriend Pete Doherty at the Moet amp Chandon event. And despite the covered-up look, Moss still exposed one thing – her ring – which has set off engagement rumors.
UNRUFFLED CHICKS
The Dixie Chicks' Emily Robinson, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire make another kind bold statement – with richly colored frocks – during the New York City premiere of their documentary, Shut Up and Sing, Tuesday night. The film, which opens Oct. 27, follows the singers in the aftermath of their public criticism of President Bush.
GETTING NAILED
Rapper Foxy Brown speeds away from a Manhattan court Tuesday after being sentenced to three years' probation and anger management counseling for assaulting two manicurists. Brown told the New York Times that she's looking to reform, saying, "I'm headed to the (recording) studio. Right after the studio, I'm headed to Bible studies."
CARRY ALL?
You'd think she could fit anything into her oversized bag, but Mary-Kate Olsen still juggles a few choice accessories in her hands while out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
MOM'S NIGHT OUT
Gwyneth Paltrow (in Burberry, with Helena Christensen) hits the town Tuesday to catch a screening of onetime fiancé Brad Pitt's film Babel in New York City. But she had another man on her mind: her 6-month-old son, Moses. "I'm frazzled. My baby would just not settle," she said. "Yes, I have a good sitter. And he's fine now; he settled just before I left. But it was a long process."
APPLE OF HER EYE
The previous day, Paltrow steers the course for her mini-me, 2-year-old daughter Apple. Also along for the ride: mom Blythe Danner, who took charge of Moses.
POWER PUFF GIRLS
Hilary Swank and Lisa Kudrow show that they both got the memo for quilted-black-coat Tuesday while on the New York City set of their film, P.S. I Love You.
BOOK CLUB
Reichen Lehmkuhl has his biggest fan in boyfriend Lance Bass at a West Hollywood book release party for his memoir Here's What We'll Say: Growing Up, Coming Out, and the U.S. Air Force Academy on Monday. The former military man recently spoke with ABC News about being sexually assaulted during his service.
KODAK MOMENT
Any way you frame it, Julia Roberts and cameraman husband Danny Moder are one close couple as they go for a stroll – and a bit of shopping – in New York City on Monday.
'SIX' SENSE
Six Degrees stars Jay Hernandez and Erika Christensen get some direction Tuesday on the New York City set of their ABC drama.
COFFEE BREAK
Now that's a new interpretation of taking a drink to go: After stopping off at a New York City restaurant Monday, Keanu Reeves enjoys his java – in a real cup and saucer, no less! – on the street. No word on whether he left a tip there, too.
PUSHING AHEAD
Madonna steps out in London Tuesday to tape an interview via satellite with Oprah Winfrey (which airs Wednesday). The Material Mom spoke about her adoption of 1-year-old Malawian boy David Banda and how she felt the baby's father has been manipulated into saying he was misled by the adoption proceedings.
NOW SHE'S COOKING!
It's a wrap! Catherine-Zeta Jones keeps warm on the New York City set of her new film No Reservations on Tuesday. The actress plays a headstrong chef in the romantic comedy, which is based on the 2001 European film Mostly Martha.