Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 25, 2006

Gwyneth Paltrow (in Burberry, with Helena Christensen) hits the town Tuesday to catch a screening of onetime fiancé Brad Pitt's film Babel in New York City. But she had another man on her mind: her 6-month-old son, Moses. "I'm frazzled. My baby would just not settle," she said. "Yes, I have a good sitter. And he's fine now; he settled just before I left. But it was a long process."