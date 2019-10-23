Jenna Dewan Talks Up Her Book in N.Y.C., Plus John Travolta, Emilia Clarke & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 23, 2019 06:00 AM

Purple Reign

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jenna Dewan brings some spring to New York City on Tuesday as she promotes her new book at Build Studio.

Laughing Out Loud

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On Tuesday, funnymen Hasan Minhaj and Kal Penn speak onstage during The Stand-Up Citizen chat at Vanity Fair‘s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

No. 1 Fan

Courtesy

John Travolta is honored with an award for his performance in The Fanatic at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Tuesday.

Season's Greetings

Jörg Carstensen/Getty

Emilia Clarke and director Paul Feig hit the premiere of their movie Last Christmas in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

Santa's Watching

Hallmark Channel

Also feeling festive: Kristin Chenoweth, who buddies up to Santa Claus on Monday for Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Love Story screening in Beverly Hills.

Suited to Each Other

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet hold hands at the world premiere of Apple TV+’s See at Fox Village Theater on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Juicy Deets

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Scarlett Johansson sits down with host Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. to discuss Black Widow and fiancé Colin Jost on Monday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Go for the Gold

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Black and Blue stars Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson smile together at the film’s screening in New York City on Monday at Regal E-Walk. 

Clad in Plaid

Patrick McMullan/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris gets onstage to speak during the 13th annual Golden Heart Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday in N.Y.C.

Smiling InStyle

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Barry costars D’Arcy Carden and Bill Hader attend the 5th annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday in L.A.

Special Shout-Out

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Also at the 5th annual InStyle Awards: Jennifer Garner introduces and honors her longtime friend and hairstylist, Adir Abergel.

Fashionable Foodie

SplashNews.com

Ciara steps out on Monday night in a fitted long-sleeve dress and combat boots to grab dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

Sparkling Star

Rich Fury/Getty

Kathryn Hahn poses in front of her picture at the premiere of her new HBO series Mrs. Fletcher on Monday in L.A.  

Commander in Cool

RW/MediaPunch

Former president Barack Obama arrives at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C. on Monday looking extra dapper in a suit and black shades.

Shift Your Thinking

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Ali Larter attends the premiere of Momentum Shift — a documentary that in part highlights the female founder of Orangetheory Fitness — at the Directors Guild of America theater in L.A. on Monday.

Patrons of the Arts

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego cozy up at Americans for the Arts 2019: National Arts Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Monday.

She's on Fire

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Rita Ora turns heads in a vibrant red ensemble and as she leaves the Cartier dinner at Chiltern Firehouse on Monday in London.

Snapped on Set

RW/MediaPunch

Jaimie Alexander goes on location in N.Y.C. on Monday, shooting for her NBC series Blindspot.

Rock and Roll

BACKGRID

Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about season 2 of the show on Monday in N.Y.C.

After Hours

Clint Spaulding/Variety/Shutterstock

Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter arrive at The Current War film premiere afterparty on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

Time for a Dip?

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Alysia Reiner goes barefoot at the + POOL Fall Swim Gala at The Pool in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Monday Moment

Ashley Pon/Getty

Jerry Bruckheimer, Ang Lee and Will Smith attend the Gemini Man Taipei Premiere at Miramar Da-Zhi Cinema in Taiwan on Monday.

Laugh Factory

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton have a laugh on Monday during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Motherless Brooklyn in N.Y.C.

Food for Thought

JP Yim/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Kors have a Q&A with the World Food Programme at United Nations Headquarters in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Heidi Hi

Splash News Online

In an all-black ensemble, Heidi Klum makes her way to America’s Got Talent on Monday in L.A.

Heavy Medal

Jo Hale/Redferns

Niall Horan attends the BMI Awards 2019 at The Savoy Hotel in London on Monday.

Shop to It

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin loads up on Dr. Praeger’s meals at a Whole Foods in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.

Mic Check

JC Olivera/Getty

Rosie Perez speaks onstage during the 10th Anniversary of Hispanicize Latinavator luncheon in her honor at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Dinner Dates

BFA

Ashley Olsen and editor Sara Moonves buddy up at the W Magazine: The New Originals Issue dinner at Shun Lee West Cafe in New York City, where guests enjoyed Casa Noble Tequila.

Back at It

Joey Andrew/Startraksphoto.com

Audrina Patridge gets some back pain relief using the WiTouch Pro from HSN in Los Angeles.

Put a 'Ring' on It

Marco Garcia/Getty

Newly engaged Dennis Quaid rings a bell aboard the USS Halsey during a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday. 

The Elusive Chanteuse Does Her Thing 

Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey dazzles the crowd in a form-fitting lace gown at a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday 

What's So Funny?

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa share a laugh while doing press for their new series, See, an Apple+ original, in L.A. on Sunday.

'Heads' Up

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin referees a round of “Cooler Heads” between guest star Kate Beckinsale and host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Crazy Rich Asians Reunion

Michael Tran/Getty

Ken Jeong reunites with his onscreen daughter, Awkwafina, at the 5th Annual CSCLA Gilda Gala in Century City, California, on Saturday. 

Shoe-In

Hanna Lassen/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker speaks at a shoe signing event for her SJP line at the David Jones Elizabeth Street store on Sunday in Sydney, Australia. 

Living Legend

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday with a party at Vibrato Grill Jazz in L.A. on Sunday. 

Team Players

Rick Kern/Getty

Sandlot costars Chauncey Leopardi, Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry reunite at the Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow screening of the 1993 film on Sunday in Dripping Springs, Texas. 

Going Up

Robin L Marshall/Getty

Linda Phan and Drew Scott channel Russell and Carl from Up at the Costumes for a Cause Gala on Friday in Hollywood. 

A Smile with Star Power

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Pedro Pascal flashes his smile to the crowd at the Disney+ Global Press Day while doing interviews for The Mandalorian in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

News Flash

Noam Galai/Getty

Bombshell costars Charlize Theron and John Lithgow pose together at a screening of the Roger Ailes drama in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Prost!

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges hit up an Oktoberfest celebration at the Old World German Restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, on Friday.

Hug It Out

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Justin Long and Sam Rockwell share a tender moment at the premiere of Jojo Rabbit in N.Y.C. on Saturday

Dark Details

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Linda Hamilton gets witchy in a black top hat at a press conference for Terminator: Dark Fate on Monday in Seoul, South Korea. 

Dance Break

Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock

John Travolta and Italian actress Luciana Littizzetto recreate his famous Pulp Fiction dance on Sunday’s episode of Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan, Italy. 

Picture This

Courtesy

Newly single Tyler Cameron visits ‘Nevermore Park,’ An Immersive Art Experience Reimagining Black Culture in Chicago.

47 of 85