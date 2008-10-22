Star Tracks - Wednesday, October 22, 2008
DESERT QUEEN
Jessica Simpson is up in arms Monday during a photo shoot with director Brett Ratner in California's Mojave Desert. The pair have teamed up before: He helmed the video for her 2006 song "A Public Affair."
POINT & SHOOT
David Beckham sets his sights on the goal during practice Tuesday with the Los Angeles Galaxy in Carson, Calif. The soccer star will reportedly play with Italian squad AC Milan during his off-season from the Galaxy.
MAGIC TOUCH
She's ready for her close-up! Vanessa Hudgens gets a little touch-up before her appearance Tuesday on MTV's TRL, where the actress promoted High School Musical 3: Senior Year, hitting theaters Friday.
WHAT A LOOKER
Justin Timberlake keeps a seductively close eye on fellow popstar Rihanna Tuesday, while filming a hot new video for their collaboration, "Rehab" – off Rihanna's Good Girl Gone Bad album – in Los Angeles.
FLOWER POWER
Konichiwa! Lindsay Lohan shows her support for girlfriend Samantha Ronson's designer sister Charlotte by wearing one of her pieces – a pink floral-print minidress – at her fashion show in Tokyo on Wednesday.
DINER'S CLUB
Days after a romantic meal at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel, Ashley Olsen and boyfriend Justin Bartha step out again in L.A. on Tuesday, reportedly stopping for another intimate meal at Orso.
WALK OF 'FAME'
Kerry Washington puts her heart into it – check out her sparkly clutch! – Tuesday at the Broadcasting amp Cable Hall of Fame Awards at New York's Waldorf-Astoria. The actress was joined at the event by host Katie Couric (not pictured).
HAPPY MEAL
Entourage star Adrian Grenier catches up on his current events Monday during a casual lunch at Mickey Fine Grill, a diner-style eatery in Beverly Hills.
'LOVE' SCENE
Britney Spears professes her self-love while heading Tuesday to a Hollywood dance studio. The same day, the singer's traffic case was dismissed in court.
STROLL WITH IT
She's one hands-on mom! Sarah Jessica Parker keeps it casual Tuesday during one of her regular activities: taking her look-alike son James Wilkie, who turns 6 on Oct. 28, to school in New York City.
WORKING 'GIRL'
Ready to set a new scheme in motion, Leighton Meester reports for duty Tuesday on the Queens, N.Y., set of Gossip Girl.
FRINGE FESTIVAL
Penélope Cruz sure knows how to turn heads! The actress is radiant (in a L'Wren Scott dress) on the red carpet of the Vicky Cristina Barcelona premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday.
BENCH WARMER
Natalie Portman stays in touch Monday during her visit to Paris. Among her stops in the City of Light: The actress visited the Grand Palais museum, where she reportedly checked out a Picasso exhibition.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
America Ferrera is an explosion of color – and pattern! – in a traffic-stopping ensemble while filming Ugly Betty on location in New York City on Tuesday.
TWO-WHEELIN' IT
Selma Blair gets her kicks as she scoots around in character on the set of her NBC comedy Kath amp Kim Tuesday in Los Angeles.