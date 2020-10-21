Vanessa Hudgens Steps Out in All Black in N.Y.C., Plus Sara Bareilles, Kaia Gerber and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Back to Work
Vanessa Hudgens is seen in an all-black ensemble as she makes her way to the set of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick...BOOM! on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
People Watching
Sara Bareilles smiles out of a window while filming a scene for the upcoming comedy series Girls5eva in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Staying Hydrated
Kaia Gerber refuels after a workout with boyfriend Jacob Elordi on Tuesday in L.A.
Time to Eat
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they walk to his restaurant in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.
Running Errands
Rebel Wilson is seen out and about in a black-and-white outfit on Tuesday in L.A.
When in Rome
Mads Mikkelsen is all smiles at the Druk (Another Round) press conference on Tuesday during the 15th annual Rome Film Festival.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Maya Hawke is seen filming a scene for Stranger Things in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Denim Darling
Bella Hadid shows off her street style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Lunch Date
Kylie Jenner steps out to lunch in Beverly Hills on Monday.
Action Star
Tom Cruise is seen on the first day of filming in Venice, Italy for the Mission: Impossible 7 film on Tuesday.
Family Affair
Christie Brinkley and her kids Sailor and Jack Brinkley-Cook are all smiles at a Hamptons drive-in for HBO's The Undoing, which received a long car-honking ovation at the end.
California Casual
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis head out for coffee in L.A. on Saturday.
Gifts Galore
Holland Roden shops at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet & Volkswagen mobile gifting suite in L.A. on Monday.
Spooky Fun
Molly Sims, in partnership with Outdoorsy, hosts a fun Halloween “Carnevil” campsite in her backyard.
Green Thumb
Chrissy Teigen picks up some flowers while shopping in L.A. with her mom on Monday.
Sweet Ride
Angela Bassett attends Amazon Studios One Night In Miami AFI Fest Drive-In screening in L.A. on Monday.
Hold Still!
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at St. Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday in London for the launch of Hold Still, a nationwide community photography project.
Power Couple
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard hold hands as they head to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital on Monday in N.Y.C.
Loved Up
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. enjoy the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Monday.
In the Bag
Lily Allen leaves Scott's restaurant in London on Monday with a monogrammed bag.
Soak Up the Sunshine
Yara Shahidi steps out wearing a PacSun shirt and jeans while enjoying a day in the park on Monday in L.A.
Back on Set
Will Smith is seen in character heading back to work filming King Richard on Monday in L.A.
Gorgeous Glow
Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump while out visiting a friend on Monday.
On the Go
Bella Hadid leaves lunch with a friend at N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park after getting her hair touched up at the salon on Monday.
Afternoon Ride
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Emma Slater grabs coffee then hits the streets on her electric bike on Monday in L.A.
Denim Queen
Jessica Simpson stuns at her socially distant Pfizer Eucrisa photoshoot in L.A.
Back to Work
Keanu Reeves heads out to film Matrix 4 on Sunday in Berlin, Germany.
Message Sent
Rebel Wilson wears a mask that says "vote" on her way to get groceries on Sunday in Los Feliz, California.
Puppy Parents
Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein take their pup for a walk through N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Real Talk
Guest host Tiffany Haddish welcomes longtime friend and actor Marlon Wayans on Monday's taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Cozy Cute
Hilary Duff wore a tan knit sweater dress on her walk through N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Arm Candy
Scout Willis carries her puppy in her arms as she steps out in L.A. on Thursday.
Sunday Stroll
Naomi Watts takes her sweet pup for a walk in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Stylish Support
Hailey Baldwin was by her husband Justin Bieber's side in New York City for his Saturday Night Live performances as musical guest.