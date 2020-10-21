Vanessa Hudgens Steps Out in All Black in N.Y.C., Plus Sara Bareilles, Kaia Gerber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated October 20, 2020 11:20 AM

1 of 108

Back to Work

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens is seen in an all-black ensemble as she makes her way to the set of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick...BOOM! on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 108

People Watching 

Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Sara Bareilles smiles out of a window while filming a scene for the upcoming comedy series Girls5eva in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

3 of 108

Staying Hydrated

APEX/MEGA

Kaia Gerber refuels after a workout with boyfriend Jacob Elordi on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 108

Time to Eat

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they walk to his restaurant in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

5 of 108

Running Errands

The Image Direct

Rebel Wilson is seen out and about in a black-and-white outfit on Tuesday in L.A.

6 of 108

When in Rome

Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Mads Mikkelsen is all smiles at the Druk (Another Round) press conference on Tuesday during the 15th annual Rome Film Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 108

Lights, Camera, Action!

BACKGRID

Maya Hawke is seen filming a scene for Stranger Things in Atlanta on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 108

Denim Darling

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bella Hadid shows off her street style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 108

Lunch Date

MEGA

Kylie Jenner steps out to lunch in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 108

Action Star

Matteo Chinellato/IPA/SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise is seen on the first day of filming in Venice, Italy for the Mission: Impossible 7 film on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 108

Family Affair

BFA

Christie Brinkley and her kids Sailor and Jack Brinkley-Cook are all smiles at a Hamptons drive-in for HBO's The Undoing, which received a long car-honking ovation at the end.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 108

California Casual

The Image Direct

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis head out for coffee in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 108

Gifts Galore

Rachpoot/MEGA

Holland Roden shops at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet & Volkswagen mobile gifting suite in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 108

Spooky Fun

Stephanie Keenan

Molly Sims, in partnership with Outdoorsy, hosts a fun Halloween “Carnevil” campsite in her backyard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 108

Green Thumb

Rachpoot/Bris/MEGA

Chrissy Teigen picks up some flowers while shopping in L.A. with her mom on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 108

Sweet Ride

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett attends Amazon Studios One Night In Miami AFI Fest Drive-In screening in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 108

Hold Still!

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at St. Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday in London for the launch of Hold Still, a nationwide community photography project. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 108

Power Couple

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard hold hands as they head to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 108

Loved Up

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. enjoy the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 108

In the Bag

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Lily Allen leaves Scott's restaurant in London on Monday with a monogrammed bag. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 108

Soak Up the Sunshine

MOVI Inc.

Yara Shahidi steps out wearing a PacSun shirt and jeans while enjoying a day in the park on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 108

Back on Set

Will Smith is seen in character heading back to work filming King Richard on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 108

Gorgeous Glow

MEGA

Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump while out visiting a friend on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 108

On the Go

Backgrid

Bella Hadid leaves lunch with a friend at N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park after getting her hair touched up at the salon on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 108

Afternoon Ride

MEGA

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Emma Slater grabs coffee then hits the streets on her electric bike on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 108

Denim Queen

Kristin Burns

Jessica Simpson stuns at her socially distant Pfizer Eucrisa photoshoot in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 108

Back to Work

SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves heads out to film Matrix 4 on Sunday in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 108

Message Sent

BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson wears a mask that says "vote" on her way to get groceries on Sunday in Los Feliz, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 108

Puppy Parents

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein take their pup for a walk through N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 108

Real Talk

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Guest host Tiffany Haddish welcomes longtime friend and actor Marlon Wayans on Monday's taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 108

Cozy Cute

The Image Direct

Hilary Duff wore a tan knit sweater dress on her walk through N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 108

Arm Candy

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scout Willis carries her puppy in her arms as she steps out in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 108

Sunday Stroll

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Naomi Watts takes her sweet pup for a walk in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 108

Stylish Support

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin was by her husband Justin Bieber's side in New York City for his Saturday Night Live performances as musical guest.