Usher and Justin Bieber Attend the Lakers Season Opener in L.A., Plus Julianne Moore, Lil Nas X and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated October 20, 2021 11:52 AM

1 of 94

Season Opener

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty

Usher and Justin Bieber hang out at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 94

Scene Stealer

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Julianne Moore looks super chic on the set of Sharper in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side neighborhood on Oct. 19.

3 of 94

Music on the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Lil Nas X performs on top of a Hollywood tour bus with a crew of dancers while filming a music video on Oct. 18 in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 94

Wiggin' Out

Credit: Backgrid

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux get into full character while filming The White House Plumbers in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 18.

Advertisement

5 of 94

Date Night

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/Getty

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.

6 of 94

Housewives Tell All

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Luann de Lesseps attend the launch party for the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It at Capitale on Oct. 19 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 94

Celebrating Women

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Mj Rodriguez strikes a pose at ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 94

The Gang's All Here

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove attend the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios on Oct. 19 in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 94

Premiere Pose

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen arrive at The Subject N.Y.C. premiere at Cinepolis Chelsea on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 94

Women in Power

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Host Eva Longoria and honorees Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and ELLE's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia take the stage during ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 94

On the Mic

Credit: Andrew Schwartz/Splash

Speaker Christie Brinkley attends the 2021 Advertising Week conference in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 94

Casual Day

Credit: Backgrid

Natalie Portman and Max Minghella grab hot drinks and cozy sweatshirts for a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 94

Who Do You Know?

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Original film cast member Ryan Phillippe attends Cinespia's screening of the new series I Know What You Did Last Summer at Hollywood Forever, presented by Amazon Studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 94

In the Dark

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sebastian Stan gets to work on his latest project on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 94

Speaking Up

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Alyssa Milano takes the mic at the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally on Oct. 19 held in front of The White House in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 94

Work It Girl

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Megan Fox rocks a blue outfit in L.A. while leaving a photo shoot for her new Boohoo campaign on Oct. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 94

'Jones'ing for Another Adventure

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Harrison Ford films Indiana Jones 5 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 94

Talk Time

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Halle Berry attends the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit on Oct. 18 in La Jolla, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 94

Red Carpet Look

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rebecca Ferguson looks glam on the red carpet at the Dune U.K. special screening in London on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 94

Picture Perfect

Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Tommy Dorfman and Rachel Brosnahan attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 94

Hand to Hold

Credit: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jude Law poses with 'Little Amal,' a puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain, on Oct. 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 94

Getting a Kick Out of It

Credit: Andrew Kelly/AP Images for Abbott

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shows off his soccer skills while running drills with teens from the Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18, helping announce a partnership between the foundation and Abbott to help support nutrition for kids worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 94

Chic and Sleek

Credit: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk accessorizes her sleek black gown with a warm and cozy puffer jacket while attending the Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party in Paris on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 94

Big Smiles

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cynthia Bailey and Forrest McClendon greet producer Kandi Burruss backstage at Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 94

Mic Check

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Actress Ann Dowd attends the Film Independent screening of Mass  on Oct. 18  in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 94

Mother-Daughter Time

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Salma Hayek brings her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals in Hollywood on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 94

Sneak Peek

Credit: Splash News Online

Millie Bobby Brown hits the set of Enola Holmes 2 at London's St. James's Park on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 94

Royal Exit

Credit: MEGA

Queens star Brandy leaves the set of The View after the Oct. 18 taping of the show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 94

When in Rome

Credit: Rocco Spaziani/Getty

Johnny Depp heads to the Rome Film Festival in a sweet set of wheels on Oct. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 94

Cutest Costars

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet strike playful poses at Cary Joji Fukunaga's post-screening cocktail reception for Dune on Oct. 17 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 94

Gala Glam

Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are all smiles at the L.A. Dance Project annual Gala, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails, on Oct. 16 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 94

Sustainable Style

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emma Watson makes a rare red carpet appearance in an upcycled Harris Reed dress as she arrives at the Earthshot Prize 2021 on Oct. 17 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 94

Looking Sharp

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Regé-Jean Page suits up for The Tragedy of Macbeth European Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in London on Oct. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 94

Raise a Glass

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton celebrates her Paris in Wonderland-themed bridal shower with sister Nicky Hilton and friends Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Tina Chen Craig and Nicole Williams English in L.A. over the weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 94

Retro Style

Credit: BACKGRID

Riley Keough is spotted filming a scene for Daisy Jones & The Six on Oct. 15 in Glendale, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 94

Best Brunch

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka host a drag brunch at Iron 23 during New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 17 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 94

Sweet Snuggles

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up on the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 94

Singing for a Cause 

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Demi Lovato takes the stage alongside AJ McLean and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 94

Pucker Up

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Jordin Sparks blows a kiss during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 94

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Ayesha and Stephen Curry get glammed up for the Part The Cloud Gala Benefiting Alzheimer's Association on Oct. 16 in Woodside, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 94

Screen Queens

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Dakota Johnson and director Maggie Gyllenhaal share a laugh at a screening of The Lost Daughter in San Rafael, California, on Oct. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 94

Roman Holiday

Credit: Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty

Director Eva Husson and actor Josh O'Connor hold hands while attending a photo call for their new film Mothering Sunday in Rome on Oct. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 94

Party Girl

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace in London on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 94

Bottoms Up

Credit: Rob Kim/Getty

Jamie Foxx participates in a Brown Sugar Bourbon tasting during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 76 on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 94

Music Man

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Oscar Isaac plays guitar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 94

Back on Set

Credit: Backgrid

Ben Affleck prepares to film scenes for his upcoming action-thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 94

Keeping Up with Kravis

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hang out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 94

Opening Night Out

Credit: Jenny Anderson

Jane Krakowski poses at opening night of The Lehman Trilogy in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 94

25 Years of Pokémon

Credit: MOVI Inc

AnnaSophia Robb steps out for a coffee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15 wearing the new Pokémon 25 music merch collection from J Balvin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 94

Greetings from New York

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner greets fans while out in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Oct. 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 94

Venice Views

Credit: CIAO PIX/Shutterstock

Stanley Tucci films his travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Oct. 14 in Venice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 94

Close Costars

Credit: ABACA/INSTARimages.com

James McAvoy and Claire Foy have each other's backs at the premiere of My Son at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Oct. 14 in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 94

Ladies' Night

Credit: `

Jodie Turner-Smith, Rainsford Qualley and Nancy Gomez have fun at an Evening with COS, hosted by Turner-Smith, in West Hollywood on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 94

Heading to Set

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans ahead of his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 14 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 94

Go Team!

Credit: MICHAEL SIMON/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid gets pumped for the New York Rangers home opener for the 2021 NHL hockey season on Oct. 14 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 94

Mother and Son

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selma Blair and son Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of Introducing, Selma Blair at the DGA Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 94

Pink Power

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga takes the stage during her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 94

Berry Nice

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Jesse Tyler Ferguson visits the Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 13 to kick off Ocean Spray's #BetterTogether Initiative and to wrap 'thank you' care packages in support of No Kid Hungry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 94

Peace Out

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

JoJo Siwa playfully poses on the carpet at the 23rd Women's Image Awards on Oct. 14 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 94

Women in Power

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Leslie Mann and Melissa Barrera attend Through Her Lens, the Tribeca and CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program cocktail celebration, at Soho House on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 94

Let's Eat!

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris dig in at the Blue Moon Burger Bash during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 86 on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 94

Posh Pose

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Victoria Beckham celebrates Victoria Beckham Beauty at Bergdorf Goodman on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 94