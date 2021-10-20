Usher and Justin Bieber Attend the Lakers Season Opener in L.A., Plus Julianne Moore, Lil Nas X and More
Season Opener
Usher and Justin Bieber hang out at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Scene Stealer
Julianne Moore looks super chic on the set of Sharper in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side neighborhood on Oct. 19.
Music on the Move
Lil Nas X performs on top of a Hollywood tour bus with a crew of dancers while filming a music video on Oct. 18 in Hollywood.
Wiggin' Out
Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux get into full character while filming The White House Plumbers in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 18.
Date Night
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Housewives Tell All
Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Luann de Lesseps attend the launch party for the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It at Capitale on Oct. 19 in N.Y.C.
Celebrating Women
Mj Rodriguez strikes a pose at ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 L.A.
The Gang's All Here
Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove attend the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios on Oct. 19 in L.A.
Premiere Pose
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen arrive at The Subject N.Y.C. premiere at Cinepolis Chelsea on Oct. 19.
Women in Power
Host Eva Longoria and honorees Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and ELLE's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia take the stage during ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 in L.A.
On the Mic
Speaker Christie Brinkley attends the 2021 Advertising Week conference in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.
Casual Day
Natalie Portman and Max Minghella grab hot drinks and cozy sweatshirts for a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.
Who Do You Know?
Original film cast member Ryan Phillippe attends Cinespia's screening of the new series I Know What You Did Last Summer at Hollywood Forever, presented by Amazon Studios.
In the Dark
Sebastian Stan gets to work on his latest project on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 19.
Speaking Up
Alyssa Milano takes the mic at the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally on Oct. 19 held in front of The White House in Washington, D.C.
Work It Girl
Megan Fox rocks a blue outfit in L.A. while leaving a photo shoot for her new Boohoo campaign on Oct. 17.
'Jones'ing for Another Adventure
Harrison Ford films Indiana Jones 5 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, on Oct. 18.
Talk Time
Halle Berry attends the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit on Oct. 18 in La Jolla, California.
Red Carpet Look
Rebecca Ferguson looks glam on the red carpet at the Dune U.K. special screening in London on Oct. 18.
Picture Perfect
Tommy Dorfman and Rachel Brosnahan attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.
Hand to Hold
Jude Law poses with 'Little Amal,' a puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain, on Oct. 19.
Getting a Kick Out of It
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shows off his soccer skills while running drills with teens from the Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18, helping announce a partnership between the foundation and Abbott to help support nutrition for kids worldwide.
Chic and Sleek
Irina Shayk accessorizes her sleek black gown with a warm and cozy puffer jacket while attending the Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party in Paris on Oct. 18.
Big Smiles
Cynthia Bailey and Forrest McClendon greet producer Kandi Burruss backstage at Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.
Mic Check
Actress Ann Dowd attends the Film Independent screening of Mass on Oct. 18 in L.A.
Mother-Daughter Time
Salma Hayek brings her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals in Hollywood on Oct. 18.
Sneak Peek
Millie Bobby Brown hits the set of Enola Holmes 2 at London's St. James's Park on Oct. 15.
Royal Exit
Queens star Brandy leaves the set of The View after the Oct. 18 taping of the show in N.Y.C.
When in Rome
Johnny Depp heads to the Rome Film Festival in a sweet set of wheels on Oct. 17.
Cutest Costars
Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet strike playful poses at Cary Joji Fukunaga's post-screening cocktail reception for Dune on Oct. 17 in London.
Gala Glam
Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are all smiles at the L.A. Dance Project annual Gala, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails, on Oct. 16 in L.A.
Sustainable Style
Emma Watson makes a rare red carpet appearance in an upcycled Harris Reed dress as she arrives at the Earthshot Prize 2021 on Oct. 17 in London.
Looking Sharp
Regé-Jean Page suits up for The Tragedy of Macbeth European Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in London on Oct. 17.
Raise a Glass
Paris Hilton celebrates her Paris in Wonderland-themed bridal shower with sister Nicky Hilton and friends Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Tina Chen Craig and Nicole Williams English in L.A. over the weekend.
Retro Style
Riley Keough is spotted filming a scene for Daisy Jones & The Six on Oct. 15 in Glendale, California.
Best Brunch
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka host a drag brunch at Iron 23 during New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 17 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Snuggles
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up on the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16.
Singing for a Cause
Demi Lovato takes the stage alongside AJ McLean and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Pucker Up
Jordin Sparks blows a kiss during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Dressed to the Nines
Ayesha and Stephen Curry get glammed up for the Part The Cloud Gala Benefiting Alzheimer's Association on Oct. 16 in Woodside, California.
Screen Queens
Dakota Johnson and director Maggie Gyllenhaal share a laugh at a screening of The Lost Daughter in San Rafael, California, on Oct. 16.
Roman Holiday
Director Eva Husson and actor Josh O'Connor hold hands while attending a photo call for their new film Mothering Sunday in Rome on Oct. 17.
Party Girl
Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace in London on Oct. 15.
Bottoms Up
Jamie Foxx participates in a Brown Sugar Bourbon tasting during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 76 on Oct. 15.
Music Man
Oscar Isaac plays guitar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Oct. 15.
Back on Set
Ben Affleck prepares to film scenes for his upcoming action-thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 15.
Keeping Up with Kravis
Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hang out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 15.
Opening Night Out
Jane Krakowski poses at opening night of The Lehman Trilogy in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.
25 Years of Pokémon
AnnaSophia Robb steps out for a coffee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15 wearing the new Pokémon 25 music merch collection from J Balvin.
Greetings from New York
Kendall Jenner greets fans while out in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Oct. 15 in N.Y.C.
Venice Views
Stanley Tucci films his travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Oct. 14 in Venice.
Close Costars
James McAvoy and Claire Foy have each other's backs at the premiere of My Son at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Oct. 14 in Paris.
Ladies' Night
Jodie Turner-Smith, Rainsford Qualley and Nancy Gomez have fun at an Evening with COS, hosted by Turner-Smith, in West Hollywood on Oct. 14.
Heading to Set
Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans ahead of his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 14 in L.A.
Go Team!
Gigi Hadid gets pumped for the New York Rangers home opener for the 2021 NHL hockey season on Oct. 14 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Mother and Son
Selma Blair and son Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of Introducing, Selma Blair at the DGA Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 14.
Pink Power
Lady Gaga takes the stage during her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.
Berry Nice
Jesse Tyler Ferguson visits the Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 13 to kick off Ocean Spray's #BetterTogether Initiative and to wrap 'thank you' care packages in support of No Kid Hungry.
Peace Out
JoJo Siwa playfully poses on the carpet at the 23rd Women's Image Awards on Oct. 14 in L.A.
Women in Power
Leslie Mann and Melissa Barrera attend Through Her Lens, the Tribeca and CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program cocktail celebration, at Soho House on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.
Let's Eat!
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris dig in at the Blue Moon Burger Bash during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 86 on Oct. 14.
Posh Pose
Victoria Beckham celebrates Victoria Beckham Beauty at Bergdorf Goodman on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.